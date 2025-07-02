Divisas / HHH
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
HHH: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc
82.26 USD 0.35 (0.43%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HHH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.43%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 82.02, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 84.11.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HHH News
- Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Matt Partridge nombrado nuevo director ejecutivo de Seaport Entertainment Group
- Matt Partridge appointed as new CEO of Seaport Entertainment Group
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Howard Hughes and Green Brick Partners
- 2 Real Estate Development Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Woes
- Howard Hughes reports record $1.2 billion in luxury condo sales
- Bill Ackman Has 70% Of His Portfolio Invested In These 5 Stocks: Here's What Q2 13F Filings Show - Brookfield (NYSE:BN), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)
- Here Are Billionaire Bill Ackman's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Howard Hughes Holdings: Core Business Continues To Deliver Solid Performance (HHH)
- Here Are Billionaire Bill Ackman's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HHH)
- Howard Hughes Q2 2025 slides: $900M investment fuels diversified holding strategy
- Howard Hughes Holdings earnings missed by $1.26, revenue fell short of estimates
- Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- LGI Homes (LGIH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Forestar Group (FOR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Oakmark Equity And Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Howard Hughes Holdings: Trading At Discount To Recent Big Insider Purchase (NYSE:HHH)
- Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 51% of His Hedge Fund's $14.4 Billion Portfolio Invested in Just 3 Exceptional Stocks
- Dream Unlimited Stock: Growing Real Estate Holding Company (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)
- Howard Hughes Holdings directors Kaplan and Shepsman to step down
Rango diario
82.02 84.11
Rango anual
61.41 87.77
- Cierres anteriores
- 81.91
- Open
- 82.35
- Bid
- 82.26
- Ask
- 82.56
- Low
- 82.02
- High
- 84.11
- Volumen
- 692
- Cambio diario
- 0.43%
- Cambio mensual
- 9.01%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 10.68%
- Cambio anual
- 6.46%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B