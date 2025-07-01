货币 / HHH
HHH: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc
83.04 USD 1.13 (1.38%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HHH汇率已更改1.38%。当日，交易品种以低点82.31和高点83.60进行交易。
关注Howard Hughes Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HHH新闻
- Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Matt Partridge appointed as new CEO of Seaport Entertainment Group
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Howard Hughes and Green Brick Partners
- 2 Real Estate Development Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Woes
- Howard Hughes reports record $1.2 billion in luxury condo sales
- Bill Ackman Has 70% Of His Portfolio Invested In These 5 Stocks: Here's What Q2 13F Filings Show - Brookfield (NYSE:BN), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)
- Here Are Billionaire Bill Ackman's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Howard Hughes Holdings: Core Business Continues To Deliver Solid Performance (HHH)
- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HHH)
- Howard Hughes Q2 2025 slides: $900M investment fuels diversified holding strategy
- Howard Hughes Holdings earnings missed by $1.26, revenue fell short of estimates
- Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- LGI Homes (LGIH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Forestar Group (FOR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Oakmark Equity And Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Howard Hughes Holdings: Trading At Discount To Recent Big Insider Purchase (NYSE:HHH)
- Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 51% of His Hedge Fund's $14.4 Billion Portfolio Invested in Just 3 Exceptional Stocks
- Dream Unlimited Stock: Growing Real Estate Holding Company (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)
- Howard Hughes Holdings directors Kaplan and Shepsman to step down
- 2025 H1 Portfolio Review: More Ways To Win
日范围
82.31 83.60
年范围
61.41 87.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 81.91
- 开盘价
- 82.35
- 卖价
- 83.04
- 买价
- 83.34
- 最低价
- 82.31
- 最高价
- 83.60
- 交易量
- 175
- 日变化
- 1.38%
- 月变化
- 10.05%
- 6个月变化
- 11.73%
- 年变化
- 7.47%
