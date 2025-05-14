通貨 / ERNA
ERNA: Eterna Therapeutics Inc
1.27 USD 0.09 (7.63%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ERNAの今日の為替レートは、7.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.19の安値と1.34の高値で取引されました。
Eterna Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ERNA News
- Ernexa Therapeutics reports 51% reduction in operating expenses
- Ernexa regains Nasdaq compliance, continues trading on exchange
- Ernexa Therapeutics changes independent auditor to Haskell & White
- Ernexa Therapeutics Expands Advisory Board to Form Integrated Scientific and Medical Advisory Board as it Prepares for Clinical Development
- Ernexa Therapeutics completes second closing of securities offering
- Ernexa Therapeutics announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Ernexa therapeutics ten percent owner acquires $2.22 million in stock
- Ernexa Therapeutics announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split
- Ernexa Therapeutics Announces New Data to be Presented at ASCO Annual Meeting 2025
- Ernexa Therapeutics Establishes Texas Subsidiary to Support Continued Development of ERNA-101 and Future Clinical Operations
1日のレンジ
1.19 1.34
1年のレンジ
0.14 2.75
- 以前の終値
- 1.18
- 始値
- 1.28
- 買値
- 1.27
- 買値
- 1.57
- 安値
- 1.19
- 高値
- 1.34
- 出来高
- 379
- 1日の変化
- 7.63%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -12.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 605.56%
- 1年の変化
- 24.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K