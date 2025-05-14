Currencies / ERNA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ERNA: Eterna Therapeutics Inc
1.25 USD 0.07 (5.93%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ERNA exchange rate has changed by 5.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.19 and at a high of 1.29.
Follow Eterna Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ERNA News
- Ernexa Therapeutics reports 51% reduction in operating expenses
- Ernexa regains Nasdaq compliance, continues trading on exchange
- Ernexa Therapeutics changes independent auditor to Haskell & White
- Ernexa Therapeutics Expands Advisory Board to Form Integrated Scientific and Medical Advisory Board as it Prepares for Clinical Development
- Ernexa Therapeutics completes second closing of securities offering
- Ernexa Therapeutics announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Ernexa therapeutics ten percent owner acquires $2.22 million in stock
- Ernexa Therapeutics announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split
- Ernexa Therapeutics Announces New Data to be Presented at ASCO Annual Meeting 2025
- Ernexa Therapeutics Establishes Texas Subsidiary to Support Continued Development of ERNA-101 and Future Clinical Operations
Daily Range
1.19 1.29
Year Range
0.14 2.75
- Previous Close
- 1.18
- Open
- 1.19
- Bid
- 1.25
- Ask
- 1.55
- Low
- 1.19
- High
- 1.29
- Volume
- 163
- Daily Change
- 5.93%
- Month Change
- -13.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 594.44%
- Year Change
- 22.55%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev