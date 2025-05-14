Valute / ERNA
ERNA: Eterna Therapeutics Inc
1.33 USD 0.06 (4.72%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ERNA ha avuto una variazione del 4.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.29 e ad un massimo di 1.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Eterna Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ERNA News
- Ernexa Therapeutics reports 51% reduction in operating expenses
- Ernexa regains Nasdaq compliance, continues trading on exchange
- Ernexa Therapeutics changes independent auditor to Haskell & White
- Ernexa Therapeutics Expands Advisory Board to Form Integrated Scientific and Medical Advisory Board as it Prepares for Clinical Development
- Ernexa Therapeutics completes second closing of securities offering
- Ernexa Therapeutics announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Ernexa therapeutics ten percent owner acquires $2.22 million in stock
- Ernexa Therapeutics announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split
- Ernexa Therapeutics Announces New Data to be Presented at ASCO Annual Meeting 2025
- Ernexa Therapeutics Establishes Texas Subsidiary to Support Continued Development of ERNA-101 and Future Clinical Operations
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.29 1.40
Intervallo Annuale
0.14 2.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.27
- Apertura
- 1.29
- Bid
- 1.33
- Ask
- 1.63
- Minimo
- 1.29
- Massimo
- 1.40
- Volume
- 339
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 638.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 30.39%
21 settembre, domenica