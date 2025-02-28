- 概要
EFRA: iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF
EFRAの今日の為替レートは、-0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.90の安値と33.90の高値で取引されました。
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
EFRA株の現在の価格は？
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの株価は本日33.90です。-0.82%内で取引され、前日の終値は34.18、取引量は2に達しました。EFRAのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの株は配当を出しますか？
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの現在の価格は33.90です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は1.50%やUSDにも注目します。EFRAの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
EFRA株を買う方法は？
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの株は現在33.90で購入可能です。注文は通常33.90または34.20付近で行われ、2や0.00%が市場の動きを示します。EFRAの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
EFRA株に投資する方法は？
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅29.15 - 34.93と現在の33.90を考慮します。注文は多くの場合33.90や34.20で行われる前に、-0.82%や16.30%と比較されます。EFRAの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの株の最高値は？
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの過去1年の最高値は34.93でした。29.15 - 34.93内で株価は大きく変動し、34.18と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの株の最低値は？
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF(EFRA)の年間最安値は29.15でした。現在の33.90や29.15 - 34.93と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。EFRAの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
EFRAの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、34.18、1.50%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 34.18
- 始値
- 33.90
- 買値
- 33.90
- 買値
- 34.20
- 安値
- 33.90
- 高値
- 33.90
- 出来高
- 2
- 1日の変化
- -0.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.30%
- 1年の変化
- 1.50%
- 実際
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
- 1.8%
- 期待
- 1.7%
- 前
- 2.1%
- 実際
- -0.3%
- 期待
- -0.4%
- 前
- 0.0%
- 実際
- 期待
- 45.8
- 前
- 41.5
- 実際
- 期待
- 7.326 M
- 前
- 7.181 M
- 実際
- 94.2
- 期待
- 100.7
- 前
- 97.8