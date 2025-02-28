クォートセクション
通貨 / EFRA
EFRA: iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF

33.90 USD 0.28 (0.82%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EFRAの今日の為替レートは、-0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.90の安値と33.90の高値で取引されました。

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

EFRA株の現在の価格は？

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの株価は本日33.90です。-0.82%内で取引され、前日の終値は34.18、取引量は2に達しました。EFRAのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの現在の価格は33.90です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は1.50%やUSDにも注目します。EFRAの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

EFRA株を買う方法は？

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの株は現在33.90で購入可能です。注文は通常33.90または34.20付近で行われ、2や0.00%が市場の動きを示します。EFRAの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

EFRA株に投資する方法は？

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅29.15 - 34.93と現在の33.90を考慮します。注文は多くの場合33.90や34.20で行われる前に、-0.82%や16.30%と比較されます。EFRAの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの株の最高値は？

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの過去1年の最高値は34.93でした。29.15 - 34.93内で株価は大きく変動し、34.18と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFの株の最低値は？

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF(EFRA)の年間最安値は29.15でした。現在の33.90や29.15 - 34.93と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。EFRAの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

EFRAの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、34.18、1.50%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
33.90 33.90
1年のレンジ
29.15 34.93
以前の終値
34.18
始値
33.90
買値
33.90
買値
34.20
安値
33.90
高値
33.90
出来高
2
1日の変化
-0.82%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.82%
6ヶ月の変化
16.30%
1年の変化
1.50%
30 9月, 火曜日
10:00
USD
FRB Jefferson理事発言
実際
期待
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20前年比
実際
1.8%
期待
1.7%
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20n.s.a前月比
実際
-0.3%
期待
-0.4%
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNIシカゴ景気指標
実際
期待
45.8
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS求人労働異動調査
実際
期待
7.326 M
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消費者信頼感指標
実際
94.2
期待
100.7
97.8