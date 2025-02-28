- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
EFRA: iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF
EFRA fiyatı bugün -0.82% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 33.90 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFRA haberleri
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: June 2025
- What Actually Goes Into Infrastructure Indexes?
- 2025 Midyear Global Outlook
- Low-Carbon Opportunities In The Infrastructure Investment Landscape
- Inflection Points: Trying To Reason With High Vol Season
- AI Generation Will Increase Power Demand Globally, Setting The Stage For Black Swan Event
- From AI To Infrastructure: The 10 Investment Themes Defining The Next 5 Years
- North American Construction Outlook: US Trump Boost Comes At A Cost For Canada And Mexico
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EFRA stock price today?
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock is priced at 33.90 today. It trades within -0.82%, yesterday's close was 34.18, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EFRA shows these updates.
Does iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF is currently valued at 33.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.50% and USD. View the chart live to track EFRA movements.
How to buy EFRA stock?
You can buy iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF shares at the current price of 33.90. Orders are usually placed near 33.90 or 34.20, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EFRA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFRA stock?
Investing in iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.15 - 34.93 and current price 33.90. Many compare -0.82% and 16.30% before placing orders at 33.90 or 34.20. Explore the EFRA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF in the past year was 34.93. Within 29.15 - 34.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) over the year was 29.15. Comparing it with the current 33.90 and 29.15 - 34.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFRA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFRA stock split?
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.18, and 1.50% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 34.18
- Açılış
- 33.90
- Satış
- 33.90
- Alış
- 34.20
- Düşük
- 33.90
- Yüksek
- 33.90
- Hacim
- 2
- Günlük değişim
- -0.82%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.82%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 16.30%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.50%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8