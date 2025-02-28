What is EFRA stock price today? iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock is priced at 33.90 today. It trades within -0.82%, yesterday's close was 34.18, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EFRA shows these updates.

Does iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock pay dividends? iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF is currently valued at 33.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.50% and USD. View the chart live to track EFRA movements.

How to buy EFRA stock? You can buy iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF shares at the current price of 33.90. Orders are usually placed near 33.90 or 34.20, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EFRA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFRA stock? Investing in iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.15 - 34.93 and current price 33.90. Many compare -0.82% and 16.30% before placing orders at 33.90 or 34.20. Explore the EFRA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF in the past year was 34.93. Within 29.15 - 34.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) over the year was 29.15. Comparing it with the current 33.90 and 29.15 - 34.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFRA moves on the chart live for more details.