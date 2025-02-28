报价部分
货币 / EFRA
EFRA: iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF

33.90 USD 0.28 (0.82%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日EFRA汇率已更改-0.82%。当日，交易品种以低点33.90和高点33.90进行交易。

关注iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

EFRA新闻

常见问题解答

EFRA股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF股票今天的定价为33.90。它在-0.82%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为34.18，交易量达到2。EFRA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF目前的价值为33.90。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注1.50%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪EFRA走势。

如何购买EFRA股票？

您可以以33.90的当前价格购买iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF股票。订单通常设置在33.90或34.20附近，而2和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注EFRA的实时图表更新。

如何投资EFRA股票？

投资iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF需要考虑年度范围29.15 - 34.93和当前价格33.90。许多人在以33.90或34.20下订单之前，会比较-0.82%和。实时查看EFRA价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF的最高价格是34.93。在29.15 - 34.93内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF的绩效。

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF（EFRA）的最低价格为29.15。将其与当前的33.90和29.15 - 34.93进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看EFRA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

EFRA股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、34.18和1.50%中可见。

日范围
33.90 33.90
年范围
29.15 34.93
前一天收盘价
34.18
开盘价
33.90
卖价
33.90
买价
34.20
最低价
33.90
最高价
33.90
交易量
2
日变化
-0.82%
月变化
-0.82%
6个月变化
16.30%
年变化
1.50%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8