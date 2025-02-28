EFRA: iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF
今日EFRA汇率已更改-0.82%。当日，交易品种以低点33.90和高点33.90进行交易。
关注iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFRA新闻
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: June 2025
- What Actually Goes Into Infrastructure Indexes?
- 2025 Midyear Global Outlook
- Low-Carbon Opportunities In The Infrastructure Investment Landscape
- Inflection Points: Trying To Reason With High Vol Season
- AI Generation Will Increase Power Demand Globally, Setting The Stage For Black Swan Event
- From AI To Infrastructure: The 10 Investment Themes Defining The Next 5 Years
- North American Construction Outlook: US Trump Boost Comes At A Cost For Canada And Mexico
常见问题解答
EFRA股票今天的价格是多少？
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF股票今天的定价为33.90。它在-0.82%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为34.18，交易量达到2。EFRA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF股票是否支付股息？
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF目前的价值为33.90。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注1.50%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪EFRA走势。
如何购买EFRA股票？
您可以以33.90的当前价格购买iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF股票。订单通常设置在33.90或34.20附近，而2和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注EFRA的实时图表更新。
如何投资EFRA股票？
投资iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF需要考虑年度范围29.15 - 34.93和当前价格33.90。许多人在以33.90或34.20下订单之前，会比较-0.82%和。实时查看EFRA价格图表，了解每日变化。
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF的最高价格是34.93。在29.15 - 34.93内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF的绩效。
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF（EFRA）的最低价格为29.15。将其与当前的33.90和29.15 - 34.93进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看EFRA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
EFRA股票是什么时候拆分的？
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、34.18和1.50%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 34.18
- 开盘价
- 33.90
- 卖价
- 33.90
- 买价
- 34.20
- 最低价
- 33.90
- 最高价
- 33.90
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- -0.82%
- 月变化
- -0.82%
- 6个月变化
- 16.30%
- 年变化
- 1.50%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8