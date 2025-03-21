通貨 / DXLG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DXLG: Destination XL Group Inc
1.46 USD 0.05 (3.55%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DXLGの今日の為替レートは、3.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.42の安値と1.46の高値で取引されました。
Destination XL Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DXLG News
- Destination XL Q2 Sales Down 9 Percent
- Destination XL stock rating reiterated as Buy by DA Davidson
- Earnings call transcript: Destination XL Group Q2 2025 results beat EPS expectations
- Destination XL Group earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Destination Xl Revenue Falls 7.5% in Q2
- Nvidia, Agilent, Snowflake, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Destination XL Group chief marketing officer James Reath resigns
- Selma Welcomes DXL: Because Offering Big + Tall Men’s Clothes That Fit Shouldn’t Be Remarkable, But It Is
- DXL, Now Open In Boca Raton: Clothes That Actually Fit Big + Tall Men Shouldn’t Be A Crazy Idea, Right?
- DA Davidson cuts DXLG stock target to $2, maintains Buy
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Destination XL Group earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results
- East Hanover Welcomes DXL: Because Offering Big + Tall Men’s Clothes That Fit Shouldn’t Be Remarkable, But It Is
- DXL, Now Open In Syracuse: Clothes That Actually Fit Big + Tall Men Shouldn’t Be A Crazy Idea, Right?
- Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Destination XL Is Entering Going-Concern Territory In Another Bad Quarter For Comps (DXLG)
1日のレンジ
1.42 1.46
1年のレンジ
0.90 3.11
- 以前の終値
- 1.41
- 始値
- 1.43
- 買値
- 1.46
- 買値
- 1.76
- 安値
- 1.42
- 高値
- 1.46
- 出来高
- 38
- 1日の変化
- 3.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.18%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.31%
- 1年の変化
- -49.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K