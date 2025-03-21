통화 / DXLG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DXLG: Destination XL Group Inc
1.38 USD 0.08 (5.48%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DXLG 환율이 오늘 -5.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.38이고 고가는 1.47이었습니다.
Destination XL Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DXLG News
- Destination XL Q2 Sales Down 9 Percent
- Destination XL stock rating reiterated as Buy by DA Davidson
- Earnings call transcript: Destination XL Group Q2 2025 results beat EPS expectations
- Destination XL Group earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Destination Xl Revenue Falls 7.5% in Q2
- Nvidia, Agilent, Snowflake, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Destination XL Group chief marketing officer James Reath resigns
- Selma Welcomes DXL: Because Offering Big + Tall Men’s Clothes That Fit Shouldn’t Be Remarkable, But It Is
- DXL, Now Open In Boca Raton: Clothes That Actually Fit Big + Tall Men Shouldn’t Be A Crazy Idea, Right?
- DA Davidson cuts DXLG stock target to $2, maintains Buy
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Destination XL Group earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results
- East Hanover Welcomes DXL: Because Offering Big + Tall Men’s Clothes That Fit Shouldn’t Be Remarkable, But It Is
- DXL, Now Open In Syracuse: Clothes That Actually Fit Big + Tall Men Shouldn’t Be A Crazy Idea, Right?
- Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Destination XL Is Entering Going-Concern Territory In Another Bad Quarter For Comps (DXLG)
일일 변동 비율
1.38 1.47
년간 변동
0.90 3.11
- 이전 종가
- 1.46
- 시가
- 1.45
- Bid
- 1.38
- Ask
- 1.68
- 저가
- 1.38
- 고가
- 1.47
- 볼륨
- 82
- 일일 변동
- -5.48%
- 월 변동
- 6.98%
- 6개월 변동
- -8.61%
- 년간 변동율
- -52.58%
20 9월, 토요일