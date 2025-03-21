货币 / DXLG
DXLG: Destination XL Group Inc
1.42 USD 0.03 (2.07%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DXLG汇率已更改-2.07%。当日，交易品种以低点1.41和高点1.45进行交易。
关注Destination XL Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.41 1.45
年范围
0.90 3.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.45
- 开盘价
- 1.45
- 卖价
- 1.42
- 买价
- 1.72
- 最低价
- 1.41
- 最高价
- 1.45
- 交易量
- 26
- 日变化
- -2.07%
- 月变化
- 10.08%
- 6个月变化
- -5.96%
- 年变化
- -51.20%
