DXLG: Destination XL Group Inc
1.46 USD 0.05 (3.55%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DXLG para hoje mudou para 3.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.44 e o mais alto foi 1.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Destination XL Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DXLG Notícias
Faixa diária
1.44 1.46
Faixa anual
0.90 3.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.41
- Open
- 1.44
- Bid
- 1.46
- Ask
- 1.76
- Low
- 1.44
- High
- 1.46
- Volume
- 28
- Mudança diária
- 3.55%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.31%
- Mudança anual
- -49.83%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh