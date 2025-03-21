Currencies / DXLG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DXLG: Destination XL Group Inc
1.42 USD 0.03 (2.07%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DXLG exchange rate has changed by -2.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.41 and at a high of 1.45.
Follow Destination XL Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DXLG News
- Destination XL Q2 Sales Down 9 Percent
- Destination XL stock rating reiterated as Buy by DA Davidson
- Earnings call transcript: Destination XL Group Q2 2025 results beat EPS expectations
- Destination XL Group earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Destination Xl Revenue Falls 7.5% in Q2
- Nvidia, Agilent, Snowflake, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Destination XL Group chief marketing officer James Reath resigns
- Selma Welcomes DXL: Because Offering Big + Tall Men’s Clothes That Fit Shouldn’t Be Remarkable, But It Is
- DXL, Now Open In Boca Raton: Clothes That Actually Fit Big + Tall Men Shouldn’t Be A Crazy Idea, Right?
- DA Davidson cuts DXLG stock target to $2, maintains Buy
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Destination XL Group earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results
- East Hanover Welcomes DXL: Because Offering Big + Tall Men’s Clothes That Fit Shouldn’t Be Remarkable, But It Is
- DXL, Now Open In Syracuse: Clothes That Actually Fit Big + Tall Men Shouldn’t Be A Crazy Idea, Right?
- Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Destination XL Is Entering Going-Concern Territory In Another Bad Quarter For Comps (DXLG)
Daily Range
1.41 1.45
Year Range
0.90 3.11
- Previous Close
- 1.45
- Open
- 1.45
- Bid
- 1.42
- Ask
- 1.72
- Low
- 1.41
- High
- 1.45
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- -2.07%
- Month Change
- 10.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.96%
- Year Change
- -51.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%