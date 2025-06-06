通貨 / ASTL
ASTL: Algoma Steel Group Inc
4.52 USD 0.07 (1.53%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ASTLの今日の為替レートは、-1.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.48の安値と4.69の高値で取引されました。
Algoma Steel Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
4.48 4.69
1年のレンジ
4.17 12.14
- 以前の終値
- 4.59
- 始値
- 4.65
- 買値
- 4.52
- 買値
- 4.82
- 安値
- 4.48
- 高値
- 4.69
- 出来高
- 1.555 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.51%
- 1年の変化
- -55.82%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K