货币 / ASTL
ASTL: Algoma Steel Group Inc
4.73 USD 0.03 (0.64%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ASTL汇率已更改0.64%。当日，交易品种以低点4.63和高点4.76进行交易。
关注Algoma Steel Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- 摩根大通给予Astral股票"增持"评级，看好其强劲增长潜力
- JPMorgan initiates Astral stock with Overweight rating, citing strong growth potential
- UBS initiates Astral stock with Buy rating on strong growth outlook
- Algoma Steel Faces Weak Demand Challenges, Cautious Approach Required (NASDAQ:ASTL)
- Moody’s downgrades Algoma Steel to Caa1 amid tariff challenges
- Investec downgrades Astral stock to Hold on CPVC manufacturing concerns
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ASTL)
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Algoma Steel’s Q2 2025 sees EPS miss, stock drops
- Algoma Steel Q2 2025 slides: EAF milestone achieved amid continued losses
- Algoma Steel earnings missed by C$0.45, revenue topped estimates
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Algoma Steel files base shelf prospectus with no immediate capital raise plans
- Canada introduces new tariffs, investment plan to support steel industry
- Algoma Achieves First Steel Production at Unit One of EAF Project
- Algoma Steel Q1 2025 slides reveal improved losses, EAF project on track
- Astral stock initiated with buy rating at Motilal Oswal on growth outlook
- TSX futures tick up as U.S. delays decision on Iran conflict involvement
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.20%
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.10%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.24%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.33%
日范围
4.63 4.76
年范围
4.17 12.14
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.70
- 开盘价
- 4.71
- 卖价
- 4.73
- 买价
- 5.03
- 最低价
- 4.63
- 最高价
- 4.76
- 交易量
- 865
- 日变化
- 0.64%
- 月变化
- -1.46%
- 6个月变化
- -11.59%
- 年变化
- -53.76%
