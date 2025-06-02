Currencies / ASTL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ASTL: Algoma Steel Group Inc
4.70 USD 0.13 (2.84%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASTL exchange rate has changed by 2.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.56 and at a high of 4.76.
Follow Algoma Steel Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASTL News
- JPMorgan initiates Astral stock with Overweight rating, citing strong growth potential
- UBS initiates Astral stock with Buy rating on strong growth outlook
- Algoma Steel Faces Weak Demand Challenges, Cautious Approach Required (NASDAQ:ASTL)
- Moody’s downgrades Algoma Steel to Caa1 amid tariff challenges
- Investec downgrades Astral stock to Hold on CPVC manufacturing concerns
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ASTL)
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Algoma Steel’s Q2 2025 sees EPS miss, stock drops
- Algoma Steel Q2 2025 slides: EAF milestone achieved amid continued losses
- Algoma Steel earnings missed by C$0.45, revenue topped estimates
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Algoma Steel files base shelf prospectus with no immediate capital raise plans
- Canada introduces new tariffs, investment plan to support steel industry
- Algoma Achieves First Steel Production at Unit One of EAF Project
- Algoma Steel Q1 2025 slides reveal improved losses, EAF project on track
- Astral stock initiated with buy rating at Motilal Oswal on growth outlook
- TSX futures tick up as U.S. delays decision on Iran conflict involvement
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.20%
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.10%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.24%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.33%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.82%
Daily Range
4.56 4.76
Year Range
4.17 12.14
- Previous Close
- 4.57
- Open
- 4.56
- Bid
- 4.70
- Ask
- 5.00
- Low
- 4.56
- High
- 4.76
- Volume
- 3.348 K
- Daily Change
- 2.84%
- Month Change
- -2.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.15%
- Year Change
- -54.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%