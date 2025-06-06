통화 / ASTL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ASTL: Algoma Steel Group Inc
4.39 USD 0.13 (2.88%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ASTL 환율이 오늘 -2.88%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.38이고 고가는 4.59이었습니다.
Algoma Steel Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASTL News
- JP모건, Astral 주식에 ’비중확대’ 의견 제시
- JPMorgan initiates Astral stock with Overweight rating, citing strong growth potential
- UBS initiates Astral stock with Buy rating on strong growth outlook
- Algoma Steel Faces Weak Demand Challenges, Cautious Approach Required (NASDAQ:ASTL)
- Moody’s downgrades Algoma Steel to Caa1 amid tariff challenges
- Investec downgrades Astral stock to Hold on CPVC manufacturing concerns
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ASTL)
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Algoma Steel’s Q2 2025 sees EPS miss, stock drops
- Algoma Steel Q2 2025 slides: EAF milestone achieved amid continued losses
- Algoma Steel earnings missed by C$0.45, revenue topped estimates
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Algoma Steel files base shelf prospectus with no immediate capital raise plans
- Canada introduces new tariffs, investment plan to support steel industry
- Algoma Achieves First Steel Production at Unit One of EAF Project
- Algoma Steel Q1 2025 slides reveal improved losses, EAF project on track
- Astral stock initiated with buy rating at Motilal Oswal on growth outlook
- TSX futures tick up as U.S. delays decision on Iran conflict involvement
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.20%
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.10%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.24%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.33%
일일 변동 비율
4.38 4.59
년간 변동
4.17 12.14
- 이전 종가
- 4.52
- 시가
- 4.53
- Bid
- 4.39
- Ask
- 4.69
- 저가
- 4.38
- 고가
- 4.59
- 볼륨
- 1.992 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.88%
- 월 변동
- -8.54%
- 6개월 변동
- -17.94%
- 년간 변동율
- -57.09%
20 9월, 토요일