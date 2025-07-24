通貨 / AMP
AMP: Ameriprise Financial Inc
491.32 USD 5.17 (1.06%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMPの今日の為替レートは、1.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり487.72の安値と495.45の高値で取引されました。
Ameriprise Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AMP News
1日のレンジ
487.72 495.45
1年のレンジ
396.14 582.05
- 以前の終値
- 486.15
- 始値
- 488.71
- 買値
- 491.32
- 買値
- 491.62
- 安値
- 487.72
- 高値
- 495.45
- 出来高
- 530
- 1日の変化
- 1.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.03%
- 1年の変化
- 4.71%
