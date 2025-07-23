货币 / AMP
AMP: Ameriprise Financial Inc
486.13 USD 1.53 (0.31%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMP汇率已更改-0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点483.63和高点489.10进行交易。
关注Ameriprise Financial Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
483.63 489.10
年范围
396.14 582.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 487.66
- 开盘价
- 485.00
- 卖价
- 486.13
- 买价
- 486.43
- 最低价
- 483.63
- 最高价
- 489.10
- 交易量
- 719
- 日变化
- -0.31%
- 月变化
- -3.93%
- 6个月变化
- 0.96%
- 年变化
- 3.61%
