Währungen / AMP
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
AMP: Ameriprise Financial Inc
491.32 USD 5.17 (1.06%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AMP hat sich für heute um 1.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 487.72 bis zu einem Hoch von 495.45 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Ameriprise Financial Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMP News
- Australia’s AMP shares rise on class action settlement
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.43%
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.28%
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.14%
- Never mind Wall Street records, investors rethink US market supremacy
- RBC Capital raises Ameriprise Financial price target to $601 on solid fundamentals
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Ameriprise Financial Stock?
- Ameriprise Stock: Attractive With Rising Markets And Buybacks (NYSE:AMP)
- Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FDEGX)
- Earnings Summary on Ameriprise Financial
- Why Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.49%
- Ameriprise (AMP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AMP)
- Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Ameriprise Financial shares fall as net flows decline sharply
- Ameriprise Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues & AUM Growth
- Ameriprise (AMP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly profit rises on higher fee income
- Ameriprise Q2 2025 slides: 7% EPS growth amid market volatility, shares dip
- Ameriprise Financial earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Ameriprise Financial declares $1.60 quarterly dividend
- SEI Investments (SEIC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Tagesspanne
487.72 495.45
Jahresspanne
396.14 582.05
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 486.15
- Eröffnung
- 488.71
- Bid
- 491.32
- Ask
- 491.62
- Tief
- 487.72
- Hoch
- 495.45
- Volumen
- 530
- Tagesänderung
- 1.06%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.90%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.03%
- Jahresänderung
- 4.71%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K