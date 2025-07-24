Currencies / AMP
AMP: Ameriprise Financial Inc
485.78 USD 1.88 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMP exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 483.63 and at a high of 489.10.
Follow Ameriprise Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
483.63 489.10
Year Range
396.14 582.05
- Previous Close
- 487.66
- Open
- 485.00
- Bid
- 485.78
- Ask
- 486.08
- Low
- 483.63
- High
- 489.10
- Volume
- 340
- Daily Change
- -0.39%
- Month Change
- -4.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.88%
- Year Change
- 3.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%