AMP: Ameriprise Financial Inc

485.78 USD 1.88 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AMP exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 483.63 and at a high of 489.10.

Follow Ameriprise Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
483.63 489.10
Year Range
396.14 582.05
Previous Close
487.66
Open
485.00
Bid
485.78
Ask
486.08
Low
483.63
High
489.10
Volume
340
Daily Change
-0.39%
Month Change
-4.00%
6 Months Change
0.88%
Year Change
3.53%
