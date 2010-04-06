SVP Zones SM ICT

I present an indicator that identifies accumulation zones for buy and sell trades. This indicator is designed to automate complex trading strategies and works well even though it requires real volume, not tick volume, to function perfectly. However, after a little optimization, it shows good results even with this data.

The indicator's operating principle is seemingly simple: it analyzes the structure of movements, corrections, and volume. By analyzing this data, it finds important accumulation zones. A zone is drawn immediately after accumulation is complete, accompanied by a breakout of the target price level. You can adjust the parameters in the settings and adjust the filters to be more neutral or more stringent. It works well on all timeframes. I use it on two timeframes: 1H and M5, and sometimes on M30.

If we were to simply describe the price behavior after accumulation zones are formed, it would look something like this: immediately after the zone is formed (this occurs when the price exits it), a strong price movement in the direction of the breakout is highly likely to follow. Subsequently, the probability of a breakout of the lower zone boundary is very low, if we're talking about sales zones. This is crucial: each zone is designated by a specific color.

A green zone indicates the zone with the most selling activity.

A blue zone similarly indicates the zone with the most buying activity.   At this point, if you thought that I mixed something up, no.

Volume determines accumulation, while structure determines the dominance of both sides.

Let me know if you have any questions or need help with parameter settings.
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Ismail
インディケータ
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
インディケータ
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
インディケータ
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
インディケータ
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
インディケータ
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (558)
インディケータ
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
DominoSync DoubleSix
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
インディケータ
DominoSync DoubleSix：信頼性の高い取引のための高度なインジケーター DominoSync DoubleSix は、複数の時間軸を分析し、低ボラティリティや異常な値幅のローソク足をフィルタリングすることで、トレーダーが より信頼性の高いエントリーシグナル を特定するのに役立つ高度なインジケーターです。エントリーシグナルは インジケーターのヒストグラム に表示されるため、価格チャート上での分析がより明確で邪魔になりません。 DominoSync DoubleSix がユニークな理由 多時間軸分析 最大 20の期間 （M1からW1まで）を評価します。 異なる時間軸の整合性に基づいて、強気または弱気の確率を計算します。 シグナル生成 選択された時間軸の 少なくとも50%が有効な場合 にのみ、インジケーターはシグナルを生成します。この割合は ユーザーが変更可能 です。 増やす と、シグナルの信頼性は向上しますが、機会の数は減少します。 減らす と、より多くのシグナルを受け取れますが、確認の度合いは低くなります。 パターン検出 各時間軸の各ローソク足の方向を分析します。 継続、
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.44 (9)
インディケータ
Quantum平均足PRO のご紹介 市場のトレンドに対する明確な洞察を提供するように設計された平均足キャンドルは、ノイズを除去し、誤ったシグナルを排除する能力で知られています。混乱を招く価格変動に別れを告げ、よりスムーズで信頼性の高いチャート表現を導入しましょう。 Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO を真にユニークなものにしているのは、従来のローソク足データを読みやすい色のバーに変換する革新的なフォーミュラです。赤と緑のバーはそれぞれ弱気トレンドと強気トレンドをエレガントに強調し、潜在的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを驚くほど正確に見つけることができます。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック この注目すべき指標には、いくつかの重要な利点があります。 明確性の向上: 価格変動を平滑化することで、平均足バーは市場トレンドをより明確に表現し、有利な取引機会を特定しやすくします。 ノイズの削減: 誤ったシグナルを引き起こすことが多い不安定な価格変動に別れを告げます。 Quantum Heiken As
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
インディケータ
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Dual Confirmation PMAX Supertrend Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Dual Confirmation PMAX-Supertrend Indicator: The Ultimate Trading Edge The Dual Confirmation PMAX-Supertrend Indicator represents a significant advancement in technical analysis tools for serious traders. This premium indicator combines two powerful trend-following systems into a single, streamlined solution that generates signals only when both systems agree, dramatically reducing false signals and improving trading precision. Superior Signal Accuracy Through Dual Confirmation Trading success d
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
インディケータ
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
Visual Volume Flow Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Visual Volume Flow Indicator Empower Your Trading with Advanced Volume Flow Analysis! The Visual Volume Flow Indicator is an innovative tool designed to provide a comprehensive analysis of volume trends and their impact on price movements. Priced at $65, this indicator is an essential addition to any trader’s arsenal, offering valuable insights to optimize your trading strategy. What Makes It Unique? The Visual Volume Flow Indicator leverages advanced algorithms to track the flow of volume and
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
インディケータ
Weis Wave Scouterは、MetaTrader 5向けに開発された革新的なインジケーターであり、WyckoffメソッドとVSA（Volume Spread Analysis）の確立された原則を組み合わせています。精度と深みを求めるトレーダー向けに設計され、累積ボリューム波の分析を通じて市場を戦略的に読み取り、トレンドの反転ポイントや継続ポイントを特定する支援を行います。 Weis Wave Scouterは、クラシック、ナイトビジョン、オーシャンブリーズといったカスタマイズ可能なカラーテーマで、上昇波と下降波を色分けしたヒストグラムで明瞭に表示します。主な機能には、ボリュームピークの検出、低アクティビティゾーン（DeadZone）の識別、およびボリュームベースの波の反転に関するカスタマイズ可能なアラートが含まれます。また、エフォート対リザルト分析、因果関係、需給バランスといったWyckoffおよびVSA理論の基本概念をサポートしています。Brick Size、Volume Scale Factor、Pivot Lookbackといったパラメータで柔軟に調整でき、あらゆるスタ
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
エキスパート
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Signal Strike
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
インディケータ
Signal Strike is a professional trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that delivers clear, high‑confidence entry signals directly on your chart. Built with advanced logic that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and volume confirmation, this tool helps traders identify precise BUY and SELL opportunities with confidence. Unlike generic indicators, Signal Strike is engineered to filter out indecision candles and weak setups. When conditions align, the indicator plots entry, stop loss, an
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
インディケータ
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
インディケータ
The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
インディケータ
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible t
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
インディケータ
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Scalper Slayer V75
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
インディケータ
Slayer Scalper V75. Slayer Scalper V75 is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for high-precision scalping. It uses a dynamic adaptive channel algorithm that identifies optimal entry and exit points on short timeframes. Key Features: Clear visual signals: Green arrows for buy and red arrows for sell. Dynamic Channels: Upper and lower levels that automatically adjust to market volatility. Configurable Parameters: Fully customizable Period (7) and Percentage (25%). Anti-Noise Al
All in one Chart Patterns Professional Level
Domantas Juodenis
インディケータ
All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level: The Ultimate 36-Pattern Trading System All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level is a comprehensive 36-pattern indicator well known by retail traders, but significantly enhanced with superior accuracy through integrated news impact analysis and proper market profile positioning. This professional-grade trading tool transforms traditional pattern recognition by combining advanced algorithmic detection with real-time market intelligence.  CORE FEATU
AW Heiken Ashi MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
インディケータ
AW Heiken Ashi — トレンドとTPレベルをスマートに表示するインジケーターです。従来のHeiken Ashiをベースにトレーダー向けに改良された高度なインジケーターで、柔軟性と明瞭性が向上しています。標準インジケーターとは異なり、 AW Heiken Ashiは トレンド分析、利益目標の決定、偽シグナルのフィルタリングをサポートし、より確信を持った取引判断を可能にします。 セットアップガイドと手順 - こちら / MT4バージョン - こちら AW 平均足の利点: あらゆる資産と時間枠で機能します。 トレーダーのスタイルに非常に適応性があり、 エントリーレベルとエグジットレベルの動的な計算、 ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース+端末への負荷が最小限 本格的な取引戦略として使用するのに適しています。 可能性: 1) 高度なトレンドの視覚化: 現在のトレンドの方向に応じて色付きのHeiken Ashiキャンドルを作成します。これは、市場の状況を便利かつ視覚的に解釈するものです。 2) 柔軟な TakeProfit レベル (TP1 および TP2): 視覚的な目標はチャー
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
インディケータ
TRI Visualizer Enhanced - 熱力学的市場分析の革命 概要 TRI（Thermal Range Indicator）Visualizer Enhanced は、従来のテクニカル分析を超越した、物理学の熱力学理論を応用した革新的なマーケット分析インジケーターです。市場の価格変動を「熱力学的エネルギー」として捉え、これまで見落とされていた市場の微細な変化を高精度で検出します。 革新的な仕組み 1. デュアル計算エンジン クラシックTRIモード 基本公式： |終値-始値| + (高値-安値) ローソク足の実体とヒゲを統合した純粋なボラティリティ測定 シンプルで直感的、あらゆる市場環境で安定動作 熱力学的TRIモード（独自開発） 価格加速度 ：2次微分による価格変化の勢いを測定 出来高変化率 ：相対的な出来高の変化を動的に評価 ポジションエネルギー ：正規化された価格変動エネルギーを計算 熱力学的係数 ：物理学の熱力学法則を市場分析に応用 2. 高度な平滑化システム SMA（単純移動平均） ：基本的なノイズ除去 EMA（指数移動平均） ：最新データ重視の平滑化
ESS Enguifing Strategy Signals
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
インディケータ
ESS の戦略的シグナル このインジケーターは、フィルターが適用されたエンベロープ タイプのキャンドルを検出します。このフィルターは 3 つの戦略で構成されており、測定可能なパラメーター内で可能な最大の効果を識別することができます。 信号は方向ごとに上向き矢印と下向き矢印で示され、アラート、電子メール、モバイルへのプッシュ メッセージを有効または無効にすることもできます。 100% 効果的な指標はありません。そのため、テクニカル分析や他の指標の助けを借りて、独自の戦略の有効性を改善する必要があります。 ESS の戦略的シグナル このインジケーターは、フィルターが適用されたエンベロープ タイプのキャンドルを検出します。このフィルターは 3 つの戦略で構成されており、測定可能なパラメーター内で可能な最大の効果を識別することができます。 信号は方向ごとに上向き矢印と下向き矢印で示され、アラート、電子メール、モバイルへのプッシュ メッセージを有効または無効にすることもできます。 100% 効果的な指標はありません。そのため、テクニカル分析や他の指標の助けを借りて、独自の戦略の有効
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
「Naturu（ナチュル）」は自然の対称性をアルゴリズムとして用いる手動インジケーターです。 シンプルな戦略と隠された知恵でマーケットを制覇しましょう！ インジケーターを読み込むと、上側（Top）と下側（Bottom）の2本のラインが表示されます。 ラインを一度クリックするとアクティブ化され、移動させたいローソク足をクリックするだけでその位置に移動できます。 高値ポイントと安値ポイントを設定すると、インジケーターが自動的に以下を計算します： マゼンタのゾーン：ブル（買い勢）とベア（売り勢）の関心が最も接近する、サポート／レジスタンスになりやすいエリア グレーのゾーン：次に注目されるエリア アクア色のライン：ブルの価格目標 ゴールド色のライン：ベアの価格目標 手動インジケーターは完全なコントロールと柔軟性を提供し、リアルタイムの相場状況や個人の直感に応じてラインを調整できます。 価格の動きを自ら深く分析することで、サポートやレジスタンス、チャートパターンの形成を本質的に理解できます。 人間の判断を活かすことで、自動システムが誤認しがちなノイズを除去し、誤シグナルを減らします。 また、自分
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
インディケータ
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
インディケータ
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
インディケータ
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
VIP Buy Sell Signals
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal
インディケータ
Contact me through this email aaddress to download the FREE strategy PDF for this indicator tharindu999lakmal@gmail.com Introduction   The   "Buy Sell Signals"   is designed to provide BUY and SELL trade signals based on the current market conditions.   A   Trading Strategy   (Chee sheet)  has been  provided for this trading indicator.   (Read the description). This indicator has time tuned e ntry signals . so,   you will enter the market at the very best price level   with this indicator .  
