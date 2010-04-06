SVP Zones SM ICT

I present an indicator that identifies accumulation zones for buy and sell trades. This indicator is designed to automate complex trading strategies and works well even though it requires real volume, not tick volume, to function perfectly. However, after a little optimization, it shows good results even with this data.





The indicator's operating principle is seemingly simple: it analyzes the structure of movements, corrections, and volume. By analyzing this data, it finds important accumulation zones. A zone is drawn immediately after accumulation is complete, accompanied by a breakout of the target price level. You can adjust the parameters in the settings and adjust the filters to be more neutral or more stringent. It works well on all timeframes. I use it on two timeframes: 1H and M5, and sometimes on M30.





If we were to simply describe the price behavior after accumulation zones are formed, it would look something like this: immediately after the zone is formed (this occurs when the price exits it), a strong price movement in the direction of the breakout is highly likely to follow. Subsequently, the probability of a breakout of the lower zone boundary is very low, if we're talking about sales zones. This is crucial: each zone is designated by a specific color.





A green zone indicates the zone with the most selling activity.





A blue zone similarly indicates the zone with the most buying activity. At this point, if you thought that I mixed something up, no.





Volume determines accumulation, while structure determines the dominance of both sides.





Let me know if you have any questions or need help with parameter settings.