Gold Integrity — an automated trading advisor for XAUUSD

Gold Integrity is a fully automated trading advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). The algorithm is focused on trading in the direction of prevailing market movements and uses a combination of trend indicators and oscillators to assess current market conditions and identify entry points.

The advisor does not employ aggressive or potentially dangerous capital management methods. Martingale, grid strategies, and averaging of losing positions are not used. At any given time, trading is only possible within the specified risk parameters.

Operational logic and risk management

Positions are opened only if there is a confirmed trading signal.

Each transaction is accompanied by a mandatory stop-loss (fixed or dynamic, depending on the settings).

The position size is calculated automatically as a percentage of the available balance, allowing you to adapt trading to different deposits.

The algorithm takes into account current market volatility and can adjust profit-taking levels and protective parameters.

Key Features

Adaptation to volatility

The advisor analyzes market activity and adjusts trading levels depending on current conditions.

Built-in risk management

A flexible system for calculating position volume based on a specified risk percentage of the balance.

News filter

The ability to block the opening of new positions during the release of important economic news (e.g. CPI, FOMC, Non-Farm Payrolls), which is especially relevant for gold trading.

Temporary trade restrictions

Customize trading sessions and exclude specific days or hours (e.g. periods of low liquidity).

Transaction support module (Smart Exit)

Support for moving a position to breakeven and partial profit-taking when specified conditions are met.

Recommended parameters

Trading instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 (recommended)

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Minimum deposit: from 100 USD

Important risk information

Trading on the Forex and metals markets carries a high level of risk and can result in both profit and loss. Before using an Expert Advisor on a live account, we recommend testing it on a demo account or in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. Past results do not guarantee future profits.