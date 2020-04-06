Gold Integrity MT4

Gold Integrity — an automated trading advisor for XAUUSD

Gold Integrity is a fully automated trading advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). The algorithm is focused on trading in the direction of prevailing market movements and uses a combination of trend indicators and oscillators to assess current market conditions and identify entry points.

The advisor does not employ aggressive or potentially dangerous capital management methods. Martingale, grid strategies, and averaging of losing positions are not used. At any given time, trading is only possible within the specified risk parameters.

Operational logic and risk management

  • Positions are opened only if there is a confirmed trading signal.

  • Each transaction is accompanied by a mandatory stop-loss (fixed or dynamic, depending on the settings).

  • The position size is calculated automatically as a percentage of the available balance, allowing you to adapt trading to different deposits.

  • The algorithm takes into account current market volatility and can adjust profit-taking levels and protective parameters.

Key Features

  • Adaptation to volatility
    The advisor analyzes market activity and adjusts trading levels depending on current conditions.

  • Built-in risk management
    A flexible system for calculating position volume based on a specified risk percentage of the balance.

  • News filter
    The ability to block the opening of new positions during the release of important economic news (e.g. CPI, FOMC, Non-Farm Payrolls), which is especially relevant for gold trading.

  • Temporary trade restrictions
    Customize trading sessions and exclude specific days or hours (e.g. periods of low liquidity).

  • Transaction support module (Smart Exit)
    Support for moving a position to breakeven and partial profit-taking when specified conditions are met.

Recommended parameters

  • Trading instrument: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1 (recommended)

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Minimum deposit: from 100 USD

Important risk information

Trading on the Forex and metals markets carries a high level of risk and can result in both profit and loss. Before using an Expert Advisor on a live account, we recommend testing it on a demo account or in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. Past results do not guarantee future profits.


おすすめのプロダクト
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
エキスパート
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
MACDインジケーターのトレーディングロボット これはトレーディングロボットの簡易バージョンであり、1つのエントリー戦略のみを使用します（高度なバージョンには10を超える戦略があります） 専門家のメリット： スキャルピング、マーチンゲール、グリッド取引。 1つの注文または注文のグリッドのみで取引を設定できます。動的、固定、または乗数のステップと取引ロットを備えた高度にカスタマイズ可能な注文グリッドにより、エキスパートアドバイザーをほぼすべての取引手段に適合させることができます。 ドローダウン回復システム、重複する損失注文とバランス保護 グリッド取引がリバウンドしない価格変動に対して脆弱であることは周知の事実ですが、注文回収システムのおかげで、アドバイザーはほとんどのドローダウンから抜け出すことができます。ドローダウンからの脱出は、最も遠い不採算の注文を、利益のある市場に最も近い注文とオーバーラップさせることによって実行されます。取引ロボットは、手動取引または他の専門家によって開かれた取引のために、アカウントの負けたポジションを回復するために使用できます。マジックナンバ
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
エキスパート
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
エキスパート
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Max Auto Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
エキスパート
MAX AUTO SCALPING EA は、MT4対応の完全自動マルチペア取引システムです。 これは、設定してあとはお任せ、という高品質エキスパートアドバイザーです。すべての取引作業を自動で行います！7つの通貨ペアに対応した7つのSet_filesをご用意しています！ テストと取引用のEA設定ファイルをダウンロードしてください: GBPCAD Set_file GBPCHF Set_file EURCHF Set_file USDCHF Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file EAの主な機能： - ローカルサポート/レジスタンスレベルに基づいたスキャルピング取引手法。 - システムは安全で、グリッドやマーチンゲール法などの危険な手法は使用していません。各注文には、アカウント保護のため、固定のSLが設定されています。 - このEAは非常に使いやすく、FXのプロと初心者の両方が使用できます。 - ロボットがすべてを自動的に実行します。必要なのは、MT4にインストール（以下の簡単な「インストール方法」の手順に従
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
エキスパート
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Expert BDT MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
エキスパート
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview.   The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency.   (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calcu
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
エキスパート
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
SVine
Sergei Ozerov
エキスパート
S-Vineは、 取引を開始するためのシグナルを生成する複雑な数学的モデルに基づく取引システムです。この戦略は、価格チャネルを構築し、ボリンジャーバンドインジケーターの動作に基づいてチャネル内の価格ブレイクアウトとプルバックを決定することに基づいています。それは多くの単純な機能で構成されており、さまざまな市場の状況を記憶し、それらを正しく解釈することを可能にする多くのパラメーターを備えています。 EAは特定の方向に1つの取引を開始し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定します。また、価格の現在の動作に適合したトレーリングストップを使用します。 EAはまた、以下のインジケーターを使用して取引をフィルタリングします。 MACD RSI CCI 低価格/高価格 EAは注文と平均化のグリッドを使用しません アドバイザー     S-Vine   5つの通貨ペアで安定して動作します。 EURUSD USDCAD AUDUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD インストール： M30またはH1の時間枠で上記のすべての通貨ペアを開き、アドバイザーをそれぞれにドラッグするだけ
Gold tendance
Hamady Yacouba Diallo
エキスパート
GOLD Tendance est un robot de trading 100 % automatique spécialement développé pour le marché de l’or ( XAUUSD ). Il analyse en continu les conditions du marché afin d’identifier des opportunités de trading sur des phases de volatilité maîtrisée. Le robot est conçu pour fonctionner de manière autonome, sans intervention humaine, tout en intégrant des règles strictes de protection du capital. ️ Fonctionnalités principales Trading entièrement automatique Spécialisé XAUUSD (Gold) Analyse de la ten
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Forex Jeweler
Artem Iartsev
エキスパート
The Forex Jeweler EA opens a locked position and sets a take profit for a buy and sell transaction. After closing one trade, the EA modifies the remaining trade according to the user's strategy. By default, the EA has a delivery setting not for trading. Setting "Forex Jeweler EURUSD" for safe and profitable EURUSD trading is attached in comment #1 of the Comments. The strategy test is presented in the screenshots. Profit for the last 6 months: 1000% (or average profit per month: 166%). The minim
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
エキスパート
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
FlashPoint EA
Hasan Abdulhussein
エキスパート
FlashPoint Professional EA The Ultimate Smart Daily Breakout Revolution | Version 1.0 | Unlimited Activations FlashPoint – The Advanced Automated Trading Expert Elevate your trading to the highest professional standards with FlashPoint Professional – the most powerful Expert Advisor engineered for consistent daily profitability. Powered by a revolutionary dual-strategy system, advanced money management algorithms, and military-grade protection, FlashPoint delivers unmatched performance acr
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
エキスパート
エキスパートアドバイザー"発散進行» EAを動作させるには、コードベースセクションhttp：//wwwからインジケータをダウンロードする必要があります。 mql5. com/ru/code/32437-MQL4/Indicatorsフォルダーに配置します 推奨パラメータD1EUR/USD: TakeProfit-250;StopLoss-30;反対の信号で閉じる=false; このエキスパートアドバイザーは中期であり、D1期間の取引のみを対象としています。 EAは、ペアで作業するためによく選択されている二つの指標の発散信号に取引し、したがって、彼らは非常に便利である一つのペア内のアカウントを Expert Advisorはまた、電子メールアドレスにSMS通知を送信し、その通知を端末に表示するために提供します。 時間枠expert Advisorは、価格ノイズが多すぎるため、若いユーザーには適していません。Stop
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
エキスパート
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
エキスパート
私はあなたの注意にユニークな、ユニークな顧問を持って帰りたいと思います。 インディケータ、パターン、ローソク足パターン、回帰方向（トレンド）、さまざまなカスタマイズ可能な関数（グリッド、トレーリング、リピート移動など）から独自の戦略). アドバイザ関数: 1. 買い/売り/buy_sell方向のいずれかを有効にする機能 2. 固定ロットまたは預金の割合 3. TR-pipsまたは波の表示器で...  4. SL-pipsまたは波の表示器で...  5. SLサポート:      -放物線上の末尾の停止      -マーチンゲールロットタイプ（独自の式でロットを増やす）の増加とグリッド)      -再入国x2-最初のピットストップの代わりに、同じロットで保留中の注文が行われます        -リエントリーx3-ここでは、次の二つのストップは、保留中の注文に置き換えられます 6. 損益分岐点-N番号が通過すると、EAは注文を開いた行に移動します 7. ポジションリバーサル-スワップ購入/販売ルーツ 8. つまり、この値に達すると、EAは新しい注文を開始しなく
Smart Counter Grid Pro
Samir Arman
エキスパート
Open_expert_work=true Powerful Counter-Trend Expert Advisor for MT4 Maximize profits – Minimize risk – All in one smart EA Take your trading to the next level with this advanced MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, specifically designed to trade against the main trend using a smart, disciplined grid strategy. Ideal for traders looking to harness market pullbacks with precision and confidence. --- Key Features: Counter-Trend Strategy Opens trades in the opposite direction of the main tr
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
エキスパート
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
エキスパート
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
エキスパート
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
エキスパート
!! 最新バージョン2.05にアップデートして、さらに高速なパフォーマンスを実現してください!! スマートファンデッドHFTは、2024年1月29日の市場オープンで、低ボラティリティにもかかわらず、KORTANA FXの100Kチャレンジを突破しました。 スクリーンショットセクションをチェックしてください。証拠をそこに置きました。 重要：2024年1月29日までのKORTANA FXの暗号支払いに対する40％の独占割引をお見逃しなく。 スマートファンデッドHFT EAでトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！ VPS不要 / 設定ファイル不要 / プラグアンドプレイを楽しむ 限定時間のプロモーション価格 2024年2月1日に価格が上がります！！ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56FKxI-noI4 最初の満足なクライアントの結果が添付されています。今日、自分自身でFAST FOREX FUNDINGの50Kチャレンジを突破しました。以下に結果を添付しました)) トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは、 私のトレーディングの
Lock balancer
Vadim Zotov
5 (5)
エキスパート
Used in manual trading to block losses on any price movement against a trader. Allows profits to grow as the price moves in the right direction. Can lock one position or grid. Helps other robots to reduce drawdown by locking. Principle of operation Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader manually sets the initial locking line of this robot. The robot monitors the behavior of the price relative to this line. If the price goes against the trader, the robot locks the position (or severa
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
エキスパート
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
エキスパート
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
ボリンジャーバンド戦略EA MT4  は、ボリンジャーバンドの反転条件に基づいて取引機会を捉えるために設計された自動取引ツールです。下バンド付近での強気反転（前のローソク足が下バンド以下で終わり、現在のローソク足が下バンド以上で終わり、赤から緑のローソク足に変化する場合）に買い取引を、上バンド付近での弱気反転（その逆の場合）に売り取引を実行します。広範にバックテストされたこのEAは、正確なエントリー方法、柔軟な出口ルール、高度なリスク管理を提供し、システムリソースを最小限に抑えながら効率的な取引実行を行います。 このシステムには、セッション制御のための日時フィルターが含まれており、パフォーマンス検証のためのヒストリカルデータテストをサポートしています。リアルタイムダッシュボードは、オープントレード、口座残高、システムメトリクスを表示し、直感的な入力メニューにより設定が簡単です。すべての設定に関する詳細なドキュメントが提供されています。 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 一般設定/入力ガイド | インジケーター設定/入力ガイド | バックテストと設定ファイル MT5バージョンはこちらでダウン
Hamster Gold Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
エキスパート
Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
エキスパート
Jesko EA – Jesko は、 長年にわたり検証され最適化された戦略 に基づいて構築された特別なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 すでに 実際の口座でテストされており 、一貫して 利益性と低リスク を示しています。 今回、ついに一般公開することにしました。 Signal live    ライブアカウントの4ヶ月  簡単インストール  すべてのブローカーで利用可能（ECN口座推奨）  最低入金額: 100 USD  24時間365日サポート  Jesko を一度購入すると、他の製品を無料で入手可能！ 1,5年前 バックテスト用: チャートに INCORRECT が表示されないようにしてください。 表示された場合は、設定を変更する必要があります。 オプションは True/False のみです — チャートに緑の OK が表示されるまで調整してください。これは問題ないことを意味します 入力パラメータの説明 基本設定 AccountType – 口座タイプの選択 (Normal / ECN / その他)。 RiskMode – リスク管理モードの選択 (低 / 中 / 高)。 ロ
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦 略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 550ドルで購入できるのは残り1本のみです。その後、価格は650ドル、750ドルへと上がり、最終価格は1200ドルになります ライブシグナル >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   クリック 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUS
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
エキスパート
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
エキスパート
深層学習が金の取引を再構築し、インテリジェントアシスタントが庭師のように取引の庭を手入れします。「ゴールドガーデン」EAは、深層学習の知的技術を採用し、20年分のデータトレーニングにより、戦略のパフォーマンスを大幅に向上させます。これにより、取引がより簡単でインテリジェントになります。一緒にインテリジェント化の時代を切り開き、取引を幸せな庭園に変えましょう。これはあなただけのGold Garden Stewardになります。 MT5バージョン： Gold Garden MT5   618セール、期間限定で200ドル割引 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得ることができます。詳細についてはお問い合わせください。 現在の発売記念価格は699ドルで、販売目標に達すると999ドルに値上げされます。 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
エキスパート
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
エキスパート
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
エキスパート
One Gold EA をご紹介します。これは、Meta Trader プラットフォーム上の洗練された金取引ロボットで、高度な市場分析でトレーダーを支援するために開発されました。当社の独自のテクノロジーは、ニューラル ネットワークとデータ駆動型アルゴリズムを活用して、過去およびリアルタイムの金市場データを分析し、意思決定に役立つ洞察を提供します。従来の手動戦略とは異なり、One Gold EA は最小限の介入で動作し、取引プロセスを合理化し、関連するリスクの削減を目指しています。高度なニューラル プラグインの使用によりロボットの分析機能が強化されますが、他の取引ツールと同様に、One Gold EA は利益を保証するものではないことに留意することが重要です。ただし、より情報に基づいたデータに裏打ちされた洞察を提供することで、取引パフォーマンスを向上させる可能性を考慮して設計されています。One Gold EA は、金市場を継続的に監視して、人間のトレーダーが見つけるのが難しいパターンや傾向を検出します。このシステムはさまざまな市場状況に適応できるため、特に金取引のような非常に不安定な環
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
エキスパート
アップデート — 2025年12月 2024年11月末、Aurumは正式に販売開始されました。 それ以来、ニュースフィルターや追加の防御条件、複雑な制限なしで、実際の相場環境にて継続的に稼働してきましたが、安定して利益を維持してきました。 Live Signal この1年間のリアル運用により、トレーディングシステムとしての信頼性が明確に証明されました。 そしてその実績と統計データを基に、2025年12月に大規模アップデートを実施しました： プレミアムパネルを全面刷新、すべての画面解像度に最適化 取引保護システムを大幅に強化 Forex Factoryを基にした高性能ニュースフィルターを追加 シグナル精度を向上させる2つの追加フィルター 最適化の強化、動作速度と安定性の向上 損失後に安全に回復するRecovery機能を搭載 プレミアムスタイルの新しいチャートテーマを採用 AURUMについて Aurum — ゴールド（XAU/USD）専用プレミアム自動売買EA Aurumはゴールド市場において、安定性と安全性を重視して開発されたプロフェッショナルな自動売買EAです。明確なロジッ
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
エキスパート
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
GaMBLeRs
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
エキスパート
GaMBLeRs – 指数関数的な口座成長を実現するスマートトレーディングマシン [   Quantum Trading Machine]   D   I   S   C   R     I   P   T   I  0  N   GaMBLeRsは、金融市場で成功するには勇気、リスクテイク、そして規律ある戦略が必要であることを理解している、強い精神的強さを持つトレーダーのために設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。この製品は、人工知能、インタラクティブパネル、そして自動取引システムを組み合わせることで、口座残高を飛躍的に増やす機会を提供します。 主な特徴: スマート コアと高度なプロセッサ : 確率と統計の原理を使用してアカウントを最適化するために自動的に動作します。 マシン複製 : 時間オフセットを使用して複数のアカウント間でアクティブ化し、成功確率を高めます。 リアルタイム手動制御 : ドラッグ アンド ドロップ機能を使用して、位置を即座に調整またはリダイレクトします。 インタラクティブ パネル : 収益性の高い取引を強化す
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
エキスパート
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (62)
エキスパート
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
作者のその他のプロダクト
Golden Impulse V
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold Impulse – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD Features of Gold Impulse Versatility and Adaptability Versatility : Gold Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts. Automation : Frees users from constant market monitoring. Customizability : Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions. Market Analysis Technical Indicators : Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis. Fluctuation Filtering : Effectively filters out random price fluctu
Gold Pivot Dominator
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed according to the principles of institutional market logic. Only 5 copies at premium price, then the price will increase! GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed using the principles of institutional market logic and prioritizing the quality of trading decisions over their quantity. The strategy is focused on working from key pivot zones of support and resistance , with mandatory
Black Gold M5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
The MT5 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold to US Dollar) currency pair. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA M5 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, quick decision-making, and the ability to backtest. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring to achieve
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Golden Genie MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
エキスパート
Golden Genie MT5 is an automated Forex trading advisor, especially popular among those looking to minimize risks and maximize profits. Let's take a closer look at the features, advantages, and disadvantages of this product. Only 5 copies at premium price, then the price will increase! Advantages of the Golden Genie MT5 automated advisor: Automation : The ability to trade without constantly monitoring the market frees up your time to focus on other important aspects of your business or personal
Golden Amulet
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Golden Amulet представляет собой торговый советник, разработанный специально для работы с инструментом XAU/USD (золото против американского доллара). Советник отличается своей сложной структурой и использованием современных технологий машинного обучения и обработки больших объемов данных. Вот ключевые особенности и принципы работы данного торгового робота: Основные характеристики: Использование глубоких нейронных сетей : Это позволяет одновременно анализировать исторические ряды цен, экономичес
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
エキスパート
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Aurus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
"Aurus Gold" is a program that can automatically analyze and trade on the foreign exchange market (Forex) without human intervention. This innovative tool for decisions about buying or selling currency pairs. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The main task of Aurus Gold is to maximize profits and minimize risks for investors. It is able to work around the clock, based on predetermined parameters and trading rules. The main benefits
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Golden Fairy
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
GOLDEN FAIRY – Gold Trading Platform on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) (XAU/USD) Dive into the exciting world of trading, where technology becomes your faithful ally! GOLDEN FAIRY is an innovative trading advisor created for reliable and effective interaction with the gold market. It is based on powerful artificial intelligence algorithms, which, combined with deep analysis of market trends and strict risk management principles, allow you to extract maximum benefit from each transaction. the full list fo
Gold Fish Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold Fish Scalper Advisor for gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system created specifically for trading gold assets (XAU/USD). Typically, such robots use algorithmic methods to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This program uses built-in formulas to process data in real time, effectively adapting to changes in the market and provid
Golden AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
エキスパート
The Gold AI EA for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them t
Black Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
The MT4 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (gold to US dollar) currency pair. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, fast decision-making and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring
Alive Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
The Alive Gold MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Alive Gold
Golden Raider
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Golden Raider MT4 Gold Trading Advisor is an automated trading robot designed to make profits in the gold market (XAU/USD). It uses complex algorithms and technical indicators to analyze price charts and identify potential entry and exit opportunities. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Golden Raider analyzes volatility, trends, and support/resistance levels, adapting to changing market conditions. The EA has customizable parameters, a
Gold Axis
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Axis Gold Trend MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Axis Gold
Gold X5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
The MT4 Forex Expert Advisor called Gold X5 EA is an advanced automated trading solution for the XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar) currency pair. The advantages of the Gold X5 EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without the emotional factor, fast decision making, and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profits and requires careful setup and monitoring to achieve optimal results. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Smart Gold EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Smart Gold EA for MT4 is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Smart Gold EA Advantages Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in the fore
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Gold Fox MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold AI EA for gold trading in MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specially designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve su
Smart Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
Gold Aliance AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
The foreign exchange (forex) market is the world's largest and most liquid financial market, with currencies traded 24 hours a day, five days a week. Currency trading offers both experienced and novice traders alike the opportunity to profit from exchange rate fluctuations. However, successfully navigating the forex market requires a deep understanding of the factors that influence currency movements, technical analysis skills, and risk management strategies. the full list for your convenience i
Gold Ai Ea
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold Ai Ea is not just an advisor, it is a virtuoso of short-term trading, born to conquer highly volatile markets with minimal spreads. At its core is the beating heart of a unique multi-component algorithm that processes market data in real time at lightning speed. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Next price 999 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold This scalping master, like a predator, opens trades accordin
Merlin Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Merlin Scalp EA – MT4 Expert Advisor Specializing in Gold Merlin Scalp EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:  Specialized in XAU/USD: The EA is designed to take into account the unique features of gold price behavior, such as its volatility and susceptibility to global economic events. Adaptive Strategy: Merlin
Aurum Master
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Aurum Master Expert Advisor  is designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, minimizing risks and maximizing profit potential. The advisor actively adapts to changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of predictive accuracy. This allows you to determine the optimal points for opening and closing positions, striving for maximum potential profit. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users
Pharaoh Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Pharaoh Gold  is carefully designed for effective trading of gold and any currency assets with an emphasis on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is carried out by pending orders in the direction of the trend. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor is able to adapt to the constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accuracy. Th
Falcon Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Falcon Gold is a high-frequency EA with relatively low risk. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that each trade is executed with the highest chance of success. The optimal currency pair to work with this scalping robot is XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer an active trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller MT4 version Key features:
Apex Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Apex Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT4 In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold Advisor stands out as a tool designed to provide high accuracy of market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this advisor is a powerful solution for traders looking to maximize their profitability while minimizing risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Apex G
Advanced Gold Sniper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Advanced Gold Sniper is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Key Features: Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movements, including its volatility and sensi
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信