Professional Visual Trading System with Real-Time Dashboard

🎯 OVERVIEW

PipVenom™ is a sophisticated visual trading indicator designed for MT5 that combines ATR Trailing Stop methodology with EMA crossover signals to identify high-probability trade entries. Built with precision and clarity in mind, this indicator provides crystal-clear visual signals with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on your chart.

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders across all timeframes and instruments including Forex pairs, Metals (Gold/Silver), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

⚡ KEY FEATURES

Visual Signal System

Clear Buy/Sell Arrow Signals - Green arrows for BUY, Red arrows for SELL

Automatic SL/TP Lines - Instantly displayed on every signal with exact pip distances

Entry Price Line - Shows precise entry level with yellow dotted line

ATR Trailing Stop Line - Dynamic yellow trend-following line

Smart Labels - All levels labeled with prices and pip distances

Professional Dashboard

Last 4 Trades Display - Track recent signal performance

Live Statistics - Win Rate, Total Trades, Winners/Losers count

Current Signal Info - Entry, SL, TP levels for active signal

Real-Time Updates - Dashboard refreshes automatically

Trading Logic

Uses ATR (Average True Range) for dynamic stop placement

EMA Crossover Detection for precise entry timing

Price Action Based SL - Uses previous candle wicks (customizable)

Fixed Pip TP - Clear profit targets (default 20 pips)

Multi-Timeframe Support - Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN)

🔧 TRADING STRATEGY EXPLAINED

How It Works:

ATR Trailing Stop Calculation Dynamically adjusts based on market volatility

Trails price in trending markets

Flips direction on trend reversals Signal Generation BUY Signal: When EMA crosses above ATR Stop + Price above ATR Stop

SELL Signal: When EMA crosses below ATR Stop + Price below ATR Stop

Signals only trigger on closed bars (no repainting) Risk Management Stop Loss: Placed at lowest/highest wick of previous N candles

Take Profit: Fixed pip distance from entry (customizable)

Exact pip distances displayed on chart labels

🎨 WHAT YOU SEE ON CHART

Visual Elements:

When a BUY signal appears:

Green arrow pointing UP below the candle

Yellow dotted line showing ENTRY price

Red solid line showing STOP LOSS level with pip distance

Green solid line showing TAKE PROFIT level with pip distance

Bold text label "BUY SIGNAL" near the arrow

Yellow ATR Trailing Stop line running across chart

When a SELL signal appears:

Red arrow pointing DOWN above the candle

Yellow dotted line showing ENTRY price

Red solid line showing STOP LOSS level with pip distance

Green solid line showing TAKE PROFIT level with pip distance

Bold text label "SELL SIGNAL" near the arrow

Yellow ATR Trailing Stop line running across chart

All lines stay visible on chart and show exact prices with pip calculations.

Dashboard Information:

The dashboard appears in top-left corner showing:

Header:

Indicator name: PipVenom Indicator

Current Signal Section:

Direction: Shows FLAT, BUY, or SELL

Entry: Exact entry price

SL: Stop Loss price

TP: Take Profit price

Last 4 Trades Section:

Shows most recent 4 signals with results

Each trade shows: Number, Result (TP HIT/SL HIT/REVERSED), Profit/Loss

Example: "1. TP HIT +25.30"

Statistics Section:

Win Rate: Percentage of winning trades

Total: Total number of signals

Winners: Number of profitable signals

Losers: Number of losing signals

Dashboard updates automatically with each new signal.

⚙️ CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

ATR Settings:

ATR_Multiplier (default: 1.0) - Adjust ATR sensitivity

ATR_Period (default: 10) - ATR calculation period

Use_Heikin_Ashi - Option to use Heikin Ashi candles

EMA Settings:

EMA_Length (default: 1) - EMA period for crossover detection

Risk Management:

SL_Candle_Count (default: 2) - Number of previous candles for SL

Take_Profit_Pips (default: 20) - Fixed TP distance in pips

Pip Multiplier:

Auto_Pip_Multiplier (default: true) - Auto-detects symbol digits

Manual_Pip_Multiplier (default: 0.0001) - Manual override option

Display Settings:

Show_Dashboard - Toggle dashboard on/off

Show_SL_TP_Lines - Toggle line display

Show_Labels - Toggle price labels

SL_Line_Color (default: Red) - Customizable colors

TP_Line_Color (default: Green)

Entry_Line_Color (default: Yellow)

Label_Font_Size (default: 9) - Adjustable text size

📊 SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS

Forex Pairs - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc. (All majors, minors, exotics)

Metals - XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

Indices - US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40, etc.

Cryptocurrencies - BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.

Commodities - Oil, Natural Gas, etc.

Auto Pip Detection intelligently adjusts for:

2-3 digit symbols (JPY pairs) uses 0.01 multiplier

4-5 digit symbols (Standard Forex) uses 0.0001 multiplier

0-1 digit symbols (Indices) uses 1.0 multiplier

Metals (Gold/Silver) uses 1.0 multiplier

🚀 INSTALLATION & USAGE

Installation:

Download PipVenom_Indicator.ex5 file Copy to: MQL5/Indicators/ folder Restart MT5 terminal Drag indicator from Navigator to chart

Usage:

Attach indicator to any chart Adjust settings in Input Parameters (optional) Watch for Green arrows (BUY) or Red arrows (SELL) Use displayed SL/TP levels for manual trading Monitor dashboard for performance tracking

Trading Tips:

Trade in direction of ATR Trailing Stop (yellow line)

Wait for arrow signals on closed bars

Use displayed SL/TP levels for order placement

Consider higher timeframes for trend confirmation

Avoid trading during low liquidity periods

📈 STRATEGY EXAMPLES

Scalping (M1-M5):

Quick entries on EMA crossovers

Tight ATR stops

Fast TP targets (10-20 pips)

Day Trading (M15-H1):

Balanced risk/reward

Standard ATR stops

Medium TP targets (20-50 pips)

Swing Trading (H4-D1):

Trend following entries

Wider ATR stops

Larger TP targets (50-100+ pips)

🎯 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)

: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+) Coding Language : MQL5

: MQL5 Indicator Type : Chart Window Overlay

: Chart Window Overlay Buffers Used : 3 (ATR Stop, Buy Signals, Sell Signals)

: 3 (ATR Stop, Buy Signals, Sell Signals) Repainting : NO - Signals only on closed bars

: NO - Signals only on closed bars Alerts : Visual on-chart alerts

: Visual on-chart alerts Multi-Timeframe : YES - All timeframes supported

: YES - All timeframes supported Multi-Symbol: YES - All instruments supported

🔍 WHAT MAKES PIPVENOM™ UNIQUE?

No Repainting - Signals only appear on closed bars Complete Visual System - Everything displayed on chart Exact Pip Distances - No guesswork on SL/TP placement Performance Dashboard - Track results in real-time Universal Compatibility - Works on all symbols and timeframes Professional Grade - Clean code, optimized performance Beginner Friendly - Simple visual interface Experienced Trader Approved - Advanced ATR methodology

📝 NOTES & RECOMMENDATIONS

Important:

This is a signal indicator, not an automated EA

Requires manual trade execution

Always practice proper risk management

Test on demo account before live trading

Use in combination with fundamental analysis for best results

Pro Tips:

Combine with support/resistance levels for confirmation

Use multiple timeframe analysis for better accuracy

Adjust ATR multiplier based on market volatility

Monitor dashboard statistics to refine strategy

Consider trading only in trending markets

📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

Free Updates - All future improvements included

Documentation - Complete user guide included

Responsive Support - Questions answered promptly

🏆 PERFECT FOR:

Day Traders - Clear entry/exit signals

Scalpers - Fast visual confirmations

Swing Traders - Trend following entries

Beginners - Easy to understand visuals

Professionals - Advanced ATR methodology

System Builders - Signals for EA development

⭐ START TRADING WITH CONFIDENCE

Download PipVenom™ today and experience professional-grade visual trading signals with complete transparency. Every signal shows you exactly where to enter, where to place your stop loss, and where to take profit - all displayed clearly on your chart with precise pip calculations.

No indicators clutter. No confusion. Just clear, actionable trading signals.

📜 DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange, metals, indices, and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is a tool to assist in trading decisions and does not guarantee profits. Always trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Version: 2.00 Rizi: PipVenom Copyright: PipVenom - All Rights Reserved

Transform your chart into a professional trading command center with PipVenom