BoletaPro Market
- ユーティリティ
- Rodrigo Santos
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
BoletaPro: Visual Risk & Trade Manager
Stop wasting time calculating lots manually! BoletaPro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking professionalism, speed, and precise risk management. Forget spreadsheets: calculate your lot size automatically based on your visual Stop Loss on the chart.
Whether you are a Scalper or Day Trader, execution speed defines your results. With BoletaPro, you set your risk in Money ($) or Percentage (%), click on the chart, and the panel adjusts the exact volume to protect your capital.
Key Features:
-
Auto Lot Calculation: Based on Risk % (e.g., 1% of balance), Fixed Money ($), or Fixed Lot.
-
Visual Execution: Drag lines on the chart to set Stop Loss and Take Profit before entry.
-
Position Management (Floating Buttons): Every open position gets dedicated buttons right above the price:
-
[X]: Close position instantly.
-
[BE]: Move Stop Loss to Breakeven.
-
[RP]: Execute immediate Partial Close.
-
[LP]: Create a Visual Partial Line. When price touches the line, a partial close is executed automatically!
-
-
Profit Projection: The Partial Line (LP) shows exactly how much money ($) you will secure at that level.
-
Visual Themes: Choose from Dark Pro, Light Clean, Dracula, Matrix, and more.
🚀 Smart Shortcuts (Keyboard + Mouse): Speed up your trading without opening menus:
-
CTRL + Click: Creates the STOP LOSS line (Required for calculation).
-
SHIFT + Click: Creates a PENDING ENTRY line (Buy/Sell Stop or Limit).
-
Press 'Z' + Click: Creates the TAKE PROFIT line.
-
ESC: Clears all analysis lines.
Settings:
-
Initial Risk Mode (%, $, Lot).
-
Default Partial Percentage.
-
Themes and Colors.
Upgrade your MetaTrader 5 to a professional terminal today.