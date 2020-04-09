BoletaPro Market

BoletaPro: Visual Risk & Trade Manager

Stop wasting time calculating lots manually! BoletaPro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking professionalism, speed, and precise risk management. Forget spreadsheets: calculate your lot size automatically based on your visual Stop Loss on the chart.

Whether you are a Scalper or Day Trader, execution speed defines your results. With BoletaPro, you set your risk in Money ($) or Percentage (%), click on the chart, and the panel adjusts the exact volume to protect your capital.

Key Features:

Auto Lot Calculation: Based on Risk % (e.g., 1% of balance), Fixed Money ($), or Fixed Lot.

Visual Execution: Drag lines on the chart to set Stop Loss and Take Profit before entry.

Position Management (Floating Buttons): Every open position gets dedicated buttons right above the price: [X] : Close position instantly. [BE] : Move Stop Loss to Breakeven. [RP] : Execute immediate Partial Close. [LP] : Create a Visual Partial Line . When price touches the line, a partial close is executed automatically!

Profit Projection: The Partial Line (LP) shows exactly how much money ($) you will secure at that level.

Visual Themes: Choose from Dark Pro, Light Clean, Dracula, Matrix, and more.

🚀 Smart Shortcuts (Keyboard + Mouse): Speed up your trading without opening menus:

CTRL + Click: Creates the STOP LOSS line (Required for calculation).

SHIFT + Click: Creates a PENDING ENTRY line (Buy/Sell Stop or Limit).

Press 'Z' + Click: Creates the TAKE PROFIT line.

ESC: Clears all analysis lines.

Settings:

Initial Risk Mode (%, $, Lot).

Default Partial Percentage.

Themes and Colors.

Upgrade your MetaTrader 5 to a professional terminal today.