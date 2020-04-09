Hello friends,





I would like to introduce a very convenient trading tool designed to meet the needs of fast and high-frequency trading.

Its main advantages are convenience and accuracy, with virtually no delay. In particular, it allows traders to easily update and manage Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and quickly calculate profits without the need for a calculator.

In addition, it also displays the remaining time of multiple timeframes, allowing traders to stay proactive and precise in scalping strategies.





#auto sl, auto tp, auto sltp, auto tpsl, auto close, button order, button close