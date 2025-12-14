Scalper Auto SL TP fast Open Close

Hello friends,

I would like to introduce a very convenient trading tool designed to meet the needs of fast and high-frequency trading.
Its main advantages are convenience and accuracy, with virtually no delay. In particular, it allows traders to easily update and manage Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and quickly calculate profits without the need for a calculator. 
In addition, it also displays the remaining time of multiple timeframes, allowing traders to stay proactive and precise in scalping strategies.


Installation Guide
Please download the three indicators that I specifically designed for this tool. Among them, the volume indicator is specially developed to calculate tick counts and buying–selling pressure on each candle. It is not a simple volume indicator that only counts ticks.

Please watch the video to fully understand how it works.

Sincerely thank you!

Download indicator for Utilities:

BB https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158403

Volume https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158405

SMA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158408

RSI https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158409

