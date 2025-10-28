My other indicators







🏷️ Multi-Timeframe Supply & Demand Zones with Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

MyFXRoom Supply & Demand Zones with FVG is a multi-timeframe indicator that automatically detects and draws Supply and Demand zones directly on your chart — complete with Fair Value Gap (FVG) validation, gap-aware zone sizing, and smart clean-up logic to keep your chart crystal clear.

🔍 Core Features

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Detect and plot zones from any higher timeframe (e.g. H1, H4, D1) directly on your current chart for top-down clarity.

Automatic Zone Detection

Built on a refined ZigZag swing algorithm that identifies institutional turning points and market imbalance zones.

FVG (Fair Value Gap) Filtering & Drawing

Each zone is validated by an optional FVG filter — only drawing zones backed by a confirmed price imbalance.

The indicator can also visually display FVG rectangles in the chart background.

Gap-Aware Zone Height Policy

Zone height dynamically adjusts using nearby candle gaps and impulse strength, preventing oversized or undersized rectangles.

Zone Buffer Control

Expand zone height by a customizable buffer percentage to visually include wicks or untested portions of the move.

Smart Zone Merging

Automatically merges overlapping or nested zones based on price and time overlap. Keeps your chart tidy and efficient.

Auto-Delete Broken Zones

Once price closes cleanly beyond a zone boundary, the zone is automatically removed — leaving only valid, active levels.

Timed Refresh Engine

Zones are recalculated and redrawn automatically after each bar close, with a user-defined refresh delay for efficient performance.

Visual Debugging (Optional)

Enable InpDebugReports to print detailed information about zone creation, deletion, and refresh activity in the Experts log.



🧠 How It Works

The indicator collects swing highs and lows on your selected higher timeframe using the ZigZag algorithm. Valid swings form potential supply or demand zones, which are filtered by Fair Value Gaps if enabled. Confirmed zones are drawn as filled rectangles — color-coded for supply (resistance) or demand (support). Zones automatically delete when invalidated and merge intelligently to reduce clutter. Optional gap logic adjusts zone height using real candle gaps for more realistic institutional ranges.

💡 Use Cases

Identify key institutional levels before they form on your entry timeframe.

Validate setups using multi-timeframe confluence between structure and imbalance.

Combine with your own price action, liquidity, or session-based strategy for higher precision.

⚡ Performance

Fully optimized for real-time use with adaptive refresh cycles.

All calculations run in-chart; no external dependencies.

Works on all symbols and instruments (FX, Indices, Commodities, Crypto).

🧩 Compatibility

Built entirely with native MQL5 functions (no DLLs or external libraries).

Supports all chart modes and templates.

Works seamlessly across brokers and account types.

🔒 No External Dependencies

This version of the indicator is 100% self-contained —

it does not write, read, or communicate with any external files, EAs, or global variables.

Everything happens visually and internally within the chart for maximum stability and MQL5 Market compliance.

🏁 Summary