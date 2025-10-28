Multi Timeframe Supply and Demand Zones with FVG
- Darren Graham Pallatina
- バージョン: 5.25
🏷️ Multi-Timeframe Supply & Demand Zones with Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
MyFXRoom Supply & Demand Zones with FVG is a multi-timeframe indicator that automatically detects and draws Supply and Demand zones directly on your chart — complete with Fair Value Gap (FVG) validation, gap-aware zone sizing, and smart clean-up logic to keep your chart crystal clear.
🔍 Core Features
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Detect and plot zones from any higher timeframe (e.g. H1, H4, D1) directly on your current chart for top-down clarity.
-
Automatic Zone Detection
Built on a refined ZigZag swing algorithm that identifies institutional turning points and market imbalance zones.
-
FVG (Fair Value Gap) Filtering & Drawing
Each zone is validated by an optional FVG filter — only drawing zones backed by a confirmed price imbalance.
The indicator can also visually display FVG rectangles in the chart background.
-
Gap-Aware Zone Height Policy
Zone height dynamically adjusts using nearby candle gaps and impulse strength, preventing oversized or undersized rectangles.
-
Zone Buffer Control
Expand zone height by a customizable buffer percentage to visually include wicks or untested portions of the move.
-
Smart Zone Merging
Automatically merges overlapping or nested zones based on price and time overlap. Keeps your chart tidy and efficient.
-
Auto-Delete Broken Zones
Once price closes cleanly beyond a zone boundary, the zone is automatically removed — leaving only valid, active levels.
-
Timed Refresh Engine
Zones are recalculated and redrawn automatically after each bar close, with a user-defined refresh delay for efficient performance.
-
Visual Debugging (Optional)
Enable InpDebugReports to print detailed information about zone creation, deletion, and refresh activity in the Experts log.
🧠 How It Works
-
The indicator collects swing highs and lows on your selected higher timeframe using the ZigZag algorithm.
-
Valid swings form potential supply or demand zones, which are filtered by Fair Value Gaps if enabled.
-
Confirmed zones are drawn as filled rectangles — color-coded for supply (resistance) or demand (support).
-
Zones automatically delete when invalidated and merge intelligently to reduce clutter.
-
Optional gap logic adjusts zone height using real candle gaps for more realistic institutional ranges.
💡 Use Cases
-
Identify key institutional levels before they form on your entry timeframe.
-
Validate setups using multi-timeframe confluence between structure and imbalance.
-
Combine with your own price action, liquidity, or session-based strategy for higher precision.
⚡ Performance
-
Fully optimized for real-time use with adaptive refresh cycles.
-
All calculations run in-chart; no external dependencies.
-
Works on all symbols and instruments (FX, Indices, Commodities, Crypto).
🧩 Compatibility
-
Built entirely with native MQL5 functions (no DLLs or external libraries).
-
Supports all chart modes and templates.
-
Works seamlessly across brokers and account types.
🔒 No External Dependencies
This version of the indicator is 100% self-contained —
it does not write, read, or communicate with any external files, EAs, or global variables.
Everything happens visually and internally within the chart for maximum stability and MQL5 Market compliance.
🏁 Summary
Multi-Timeframe Supply & Demand Zones with FVG delivers clean, and adaptive supply/demand mapping —
with full control over visibility, timing, and confirmation.