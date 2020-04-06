Strategic Trend

This trend-following Expert Advisor enters trades based on moving average crossovers, relying on a favorable RSI indicator in the trade direction. It sets stop-loss orders at a distance from the ATR and take-profit orders multiplied by that distance. It features comprehensive account risk management and a schedule for optimizing intraday trading. Multiple symbols and timeframes can be optimized simultaneously using the strategy tester.
おすすめのプロダクト
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
エキスパート
リスク管理に焦点を当てた自動化された外国為替取引 これはAIによって生成された翻訳です。一部のエラーが含まれている可能性があることに注意してください。 （DFX MQL5コミュニティの更新された設定ファイル/設定、以下のリンクを参照） 収益性への規律あるアプローチによるEMAクロスオーバーの力を解き放つ DFXのEMA Pro は、あなたの取引戦略を自動化するために設計された強力で使いやすい外国為替エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。これは、堅牢なリスク管理機能とカスタマイズ可能な設定を備えた、実績のあるEMA（指数移動平均）クロスオーバー戦略に基づいて構築されています。 EMA Proが他と異なる点： 戦略的EMAクロスオーバー： シンプルで効果的: EAは2つのEMA、速いEMAと遅いEMAを使用します。速いEMAが遅いEMAを上回ると買いシグナルが生成され、速いEMAが遅いEMAを下回ると売りシグナルが生成されます。このクロスオーバー戦略は、潜在的なトレンドの変化を特定し、その機会を活かすことを目的としています。 タイムフレームのカスタマイズ: EMAクロスオーバー分析のための
RSI MA hybrid
Sarah Wakini Waweru
エキスパート
RSI MA is a scalping EA that relies on two fundamental principles for entry.   For a buy entry, the EMA should be at least 200 and the RSI to move into oversold (as user defined) territory and come back out. The reverse is true for a sell entry. It important you understand the principle behind the bot functionality for efficient optimization. I wish you well as you try the bot's concept.
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Trend-following Expert Advisor that acts based on Ichimoku indicators, programmed to respond for identify strong trend moments and ensure greater precision in entry decisions for better perfomance in ops. It features optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price change, or "stop and reverse" between these moments, and lot scaling based on balance growth. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making
Zahav AI Trade
Wanida Detsomboonrat
エキスパート
Zahav AI Trade: Transform the Gold Market into Your Cash-Flow Business The Zahav AI Trade is an intelligently designed automated trading system (Expert Advisor) built to generate returns from the volatility of the gold market (XAUUSD). It shifts the mindset from "occasional speculative trading" to "managing an investment portfolio like a business," with a core focus on creating a consistent stream of cash flow. Are you tired of simple EAs that perform well in trends but collapse during market c
Beta Applied MACD
Raymond Kamau Thuo
エキスパート
Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
エキスパート
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
CSP gbpusd Strategy
Francisco Tomas Moreno Garcia
エキスパート
CSP Strategy. このローソク足パターンは、その名の通り、ローソク足のある種のパターンに基づいています（1Hタイムフレームで最高のパフォーマンスを発揮）。バックテストと最適化は、外部の履歴データで行われたため、メタトレーダー5で行ったバックテストは同じ良い結果を示しません。それでもバックテストの他に、2023年3月27日から2023年0330日までの1週間のリアルテストを行っていますその結果は、提供する画像に示されています。 この（そしてほとんどの）戦略を改善するためのヒント。 ご存知の方もいらっしゃると思いますが、このところボラティリティが高い時期が続いています。 1.このような状況下で取引することは、もちろん、あなたの戦略がそれだけに基づくものでない限り、お勧めできません。そうでない場合、市場の予測不可能性は、戦略を適切に機能させることを本当に難しくします。 2.これと関連して、大きなニュースが発表されるときは、ボラティリティが非常に高くなるため、取引を避けなければなりません（情報を得るには、外国為替ニュースのカレンダーを検索してください）。 3.夜間取引はしないで
Allgain100
Nissar Ahmed
エキスパート
Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
VeloCity Trader
Oliver Schwabe
エキスパート
The VeloCity Trader is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to help traders trade the markets more efficiently. This EA uses a combination of technical indicators to make buying and selling decisions. Main functions : Combination of proven indicators: RSI, MA and STO. VelocityTrader harnesses the power of RSI (Relative Strength Index), Moving Average (MA) and Stochastic Oscillator (STO) to generate precise trading signals. If the current price is above the moving average and th
T vack Beginners
裕介 石野
エキスパート
MT5 EA trading system for BTCUSD T vack Beginners Use a brokerage firm with narrow spreads. trading style: Grid type time frame: 15min No indicators are needed on the chart. Known for its high trading direction analysis and high win rate using fundamental analysis It is a trading method that incorporates logic by combining half & half tralipi type EA. Half-and-half type holding long-term unrealized loss due to high price buying and bottom price selling,  which is a weak point of Tra
Maximas e Minimas
Lucas Ricardo Almeida Muniz
エキスパート
Users can choose from different strategies, including the classic "Highs and Lows" and a strategy developed for daily operations using the Keltner indicator. Additionally, various indicators have been added, such as RSI, Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages with custom time intervals, and Stochastic. Each indicator allows for the establishment of specific rules for opening and closing positions. The robot offers flexibility in position-closing strategies, allowing customization with options such
TrendyFollow FX
Chen Jia Qi
4.15 (13)
エキスパート
We have added real-time computing power support for EURUSD, and now its live performance is better. The EA will automatically adjust the parameters and cannot be changed. Currently, we recommend using GBPUSD, with EURUSD as the second choice. Other currency pairs do not have real-time computing power support and are not recommended for use at this time. In the future, we will add currency pairs that support real-time calculations. you can currently use the default settings as they are. Live tra
MA RiskShield Pro EA
Rostislav Marek
エキスパート
RosMaFin MA RiskShield Pro – Professional Moving Average Trading with Superior Risk Management Introduction MA RiskShieldPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, utilizing a moving average crossover strategy with advanced risk management and flexible money management. This EA is created for traders who value a reliable trading system with a strong emphasis on capital protection. Key Features Trading Strategy - Moving Average Crossover System - EA uses signals from f
Cordoba mt5
Mikhail Mitin
エキスパート
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
エキスパート
BTC AURA – インテリジェント MT5 ロボット BTC AURA は、 BTCUSD の取引を自動化するために開発された高度な取引システムであり、 リバース・マーチンゲール戦略 をベースにしたインテリジェントな調整機能を備えています。 このロボットは、市場のブレイクアウトや反転を捉え、戦略的にエントリーとロットサイズを管理し、時間フィルター、曜日制御、ビジュアルパネルを搭載しています。 これにより、手動操作なしでビットコインのボラティリティに自動参加でき、 ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、最大ドローダウン (MaxDD%) による完全な保護を維持できます。 価格とライセンス 無制限使用: 598 USD 1か月レンタル: 79 USD 3か月レンタル: 199 USD 6か月レンタル: 319 USD 1年レンタル: 449 USD 必要条件 最低入金額: 2000 USD (初期ロット 0.01 ごと) プラットフォーム: MetaTrader 5 推奨ペア: BTCUSD タイムフレーム: H1 推奨レバレッジ: 1:100 ～ 1:500 対応口座タイプ:
ALL IN Trading System MT5
Renato Takahashi
5 (1)
エキスパート
ALL IN Trading System MT5  is an expert advisor that used  3 Stochastic Oscillator  indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for  trend detection , the other one is used for  entry signals . Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a  trade out  system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter. Recomm. symbol:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  USDJPY ,  AUDUSD Recomm. timeframe:   M15
Three Moving Averages Pro
Smarterbot Software
エキスパート
「Three Moving Averages Pro」をご紹介します。このストラテジーは、パワフルなカスタム最適化指標を用いた移動平均線を使用した戦略のコレクションであり、低い停滞率と高い純利益を持つ最良の取引システムを見つけるのに役立ちます。 このストラテジーは、2つのエントリー条件と1つの出口条件を使用して、精度と正確性を持って取引を実行します。さまざまなオプションを使用することで、異なる移動平均線の上または下のバーのオープニングにエントリーポジションを設定したり、異なる方向にクロスする移動平均線など、収益性の高い取引を行うために必要なすべてのコントロールを持つことができます。 利益リスクをコントロールするには、テイクプロフィットとストップロスを価格のパーセンテージとして設定することができます。さらに、エントリーとクロージングの時間を設定して、取引に対する追加のコントロールを行うこともできます。カスタム最適化指標を使用することで、トレーダーは高いCAGRと低いドローダウン、低い停滞率を持つシステムを見つけることができます。 「Three Moving Averages Pro」の最
Etrend
Younes Bordbar
エキスパート
Introducing Etrend – Identifying Strong Market Trends Etrend is an intelligent trading robot specifically designed to detect and trade strong market trends . It avoids trading in ranging markets and focuses on capitalizing on high-momentum movements. Why Choose Etrend? Trend-Based Trading – Only trades in trending markets and avoids ranging conditions. Optimized Risk Management – Uses a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio for better control over losses and maximizing potential gains. Minimum 2
H4 Tendence
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
エキスパート
In this product, a trading strategy is used with one of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the change in trend is observed with a respective crossover of the indicators. The price in turn has to be aligned with the indicators in such a way that everything is accommodated. In turn, this strategy has a trailing stop set at 100 pips. PARAMETERS: inp5_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full l
Mrk Trader
Jordi Marco San Bartolome
エキスパート
Panthers Traders presents the new Expert Advisor "MRK TRADER", a robot for Forex, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies. This expert advisor works hedge strategies, has different variables to configure each other, works as a work tool or as a 100% automatic expert advisor, if you do not have experience, for your greater profitability, get in touch by private and I will explain your different variables and how to apply them in different assets, I recommend watching the videos of the YouTube
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Smith
エキスパート
Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
Advanced MACD EA mt5
Radek Reznicek
エキスパート
Advanced MACD  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use  the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc. Advanced MACD  is  NOT  a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is  NOT  dependent on every point of price. This EA is
Golden Hartley MT5
Peter Slamenec
エキスパート
EA Golden HARTLEY is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD  and M30 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators Linear Regression Smoothed Moving Average, BB Range and parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-2023. There is no need to set any paramete
Naked Bitcoin Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
エキスパート
[NEW BITCOIN SPECIAL FEATURES UNDER DEVELOPMENT] Looking for a safe bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the largest crypto currency in the world effortlessly. Note:  The latest update is already plug and play for prop firms and live accounts. If you want to let the EA, make more trades for live accounts, just Disable Drawdown Protection Settings.  Do NOT use  nakedbitcoinscalper2.0.set  from the comment section. This is not valid anymore.  Message me if you think that the default settin
ForexCybot
Matheus Dos Santos Ruiz
エキスパート
ForexCybot ForexCybot is an Expert Advisor designed to operate with discipline, strict signal filtering, and structured risk management based on technical indicators. Built to deliver clear, objective, and technically consistent operations, it follows precise market criteria combined with user-defined parameters. ForexCybot mql5 public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexcybot After the purchase, send me a private message to receive the configuration file (set). Currency pair: EURUS
SP500 Mean Reversal EA MT5
Matthew Lewis Beedle
エキスパート
It's no secret. One of the best edges in trading is the mean-reversion strategy on US indices. Don't believe me? Do just a little research. Hence, having an EA that does this is very much a must-have in any portfolio.  I made this for myself, but I am also offering it to anyone who needs it as well at a fair price.  The process of making it was using RSI and using a point for buying and closing.  I then used machine learning to test 100,000s of variables to get to this configuration. How does it
FREE
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
エキスパート
このEAは，Meta Trader 5プラットフォーム向けのシンプルな自動取引システムです．パラボリックSARを用いて，市場のトレンドを見極めてロットサイズを自動的に調整し，コツコツと利益を積み上げていきます． 主な特徴 ロットサイズの調整にマーチンゲール法を用いません． 外国為替市場閉場前にポジションを持っている場合，そのポジションは週末に持ち越しされます． このEAは複数のポジションを同時に持つことを前提としているため，利用しているブローカーのMT5口座がヘッジングシステムタイプであることを確認してください． どの執行方式・フィルポリシーであっても対応できる回路をEAに組み込んでいます． 注文価格がストップレベルに違反していた場合には自動調整が行われます． 推奨設定 シンボル：USDJPY タイムフレーム：M5(5分足チャート) デポジット：最低1,000ドル(100,000円)を推奨します すべてのパラメータはデフォルト値に設定することを推奨します．TradeVolumeは証拠金に応じて増やすことができますが，その分リスクも高まります．TakeProfitとStopLoss
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (8)
エキスパート
誇張もなく、無謀なリスクもなし。最小限のドローダウンでトレードする：One Man Army は、個人トレードにもプロップファームトレードにも対応したマルチカレンシー自動売買システムです。 短期および中期の市場調整や反転を狙うスキャルピング戦略を採用し、**指値の保留注文（リミットオーダー）**で取引を行います。 このトレーディングボットは方向を予想しません。最も有利な価格帯で高精度にエントリーします。まさにあなたが求めていたスタイルです。では、詳しく見ていきましょう。 テストには、EURCAD通貨ペア、M15時間枠を使用してください.  One Man Army は、複数の資産とさまざまな市場局面における広範なテストに基づいて開発されました。このシステムの動作は安定的で予測可能、そして分析しやすい設計です。コントロール、安全性、そして体系的なアプローチを重視するトレーダーのために作られています。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here LIVE SIGNAL "М15" -   Click here Installation and setu
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
エキスパート
Weltrix – 究極のゴールド取引ソリューション (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 – LATER -> $1999 USD 重要：このセットファイルのみを使用してEAを稼働してください： DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  6つの実証済み戦略。1つの強力なEA。安定したパフォーマンス。高い取引頻度。 このEAに含まれないもの: 長期の含みポジション グリッドシステム マーチンゲール 過度に最適化された戦略 操作されたバックテスト 6つの独立した実戦テスト済み戦略を組み合わせることで、 Weltrixは1日に平均約4回の取引 を実行し、あらゆる市場環境で口座をアクティブかつ生産的に保ちます。 さらに、取引頻度が高いため、 リベートプロバイダーを利用したキャッシュバック収益 を大きく生み出す優れたツールでもあります。（詳細が必要な場合はご連絡ください。） ライブシグナル近日公開予定！ 重要: AUTO_GMT を動作させるには → MT5ターミナルで "http : // worldtimeapi . org" （スペースを削除！）を「
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 現在の価格で購入できる数量には限りがあります。 価格はまもなく $1999.99 に引き上げられます。 Download Setfiles Detail Guide VEGA BOT – マルチ戦略・トレンドフォロー型EAの決定版 Vega BOT へようこそ。 本EAは、複数のプロフェッショナルなトレンドフォロー手法を一つの柔軟かつ高度にカスタマイズ可能なシステムに統合した強力なエキスパートアドバイザーです。 初心者トレーダーでも、アルゴリズム取引の経験者でも、Vega BOT を使えばプログラミング不要で自分だけのトレーディングモデルを構築・最適化できます。 マルチストラテジーエンジン – あらゆる市場に対応 Vega BOT は、多様な市場環境で安定して稼働し、以下の主要金融商品に対応しています： Forex（FX） Gold（ゴールド） Indices（株価指数） Crypto（暗号通貨） Standard、Raw、ECN、Pro、Cent 口座 複数時間軸によるコンファームでも、単一時間軸でも運用可能。 EAは様々な相場の特性やトレードスタイルにシームレ
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD、XAUUSD、AUDCAD 向けに設計された高度なトレーディング エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド トレーディングなどの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的なトレーディング エクスペリエンスを卓越したものにします。 7,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT4バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために C
作者のその他のプロダクト
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Forex Multi Indicators
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Expert Advisor which monitorizes market with various indicators as CCI, MACD, STOCH, EMA and RSI, it could be configured in it's indicators params, forex symbols, timeframes and schedule operations during the day. Without any symbols or timeframes selected it runs over current symbol and timeframe. It has a risk managment set options and multiplies the fixed lot as the balance increase without convert the account in a casino. If nop is triggered the expert awaits the close of all operations and
Forex Multi Indicators Preconfigured
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Asesor Forex Multisímbolo que decide por combinación de indicadores, CCI, RSI, STOCH, MACD o EMA. Preconfigurados todos los parámetros de los indicadores para cada timeframe en cada símbolo. La optimización completa es inabordable. Se hace por partes símbolo a símbolo con su conjunto de parámetros 10^180 combinaciones (10 horas en i9 128GB ram). Para optimizarlo según avanza su uso hacerlo sobre el conjunto de símbolos o el riesgo por ejemplo. Horarios preconfigurados en zona horaria CET.
Kind Numbers Heiken Ashi Expert With Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
A simple Expert Advisor which operates as Heiken Ashi and EMAs cross... with control of lot as long balance increase, with options as risk for global account, margin for stoploss actions... and "number of operations" or "number of stoplosses" in the freemargin for enter ops... a speed control for this increment and a maxMultiplier param wich controls the number of balance increases before stop the growing of lots in ops. It has a set of vars for schedule enter an end operations in a day, which
ADX with EMA Verifier and Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
An Expert Advisor that bases its behavior on the ADX trend indicator. Its period can be configured, and as an accessory, it can also incorporate verification of the trade to be carried out with a short-, medium-, and long-term EMA crossover before opening a new trade. It also has a stop-loss mechanism based on percentage changes in price and a system for scaling the lot as the balance increases. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a
SAR in Volatility
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with the Parabolic SAR indicator during periods of volatility monitored by Bollinger Bands based on a percentage between the upper and lower bands, always in favor of the trend. It offers optional stop-loss control based on a percentage of price change or "stop and reverse" between these periods of volatility, and lot scaling based on the balance increase. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and fi
EMA with RSI and Volume
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with exponential moving averages during periods of increasing price strength, monitored by an RSI indicator based on an increase, as well as trading volume, always in favor of the trend. It offers optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price changes, or "stop and reverse," between these periods of strength, and lot scaling based on the balance's increase. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy
Trends In Volatility
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with the Stoch and Parabolic SAR indicators during periods of volatility monitored by Bollinger Bands, based on the percentage between the upper and lower bands. It always favors a strong trend, as indicated by its RSI indicator and the expected increase between candles. It also includes optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price changes, or "stop and reverse," between these periods of volatility, and lot scaling based on the balance
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Trend-following Expert Advisor that acts based on Ichimoku indicators, programmed to respond for identify strong trend moments and ensure greater precision in entry decisions for better perfomance in ops. It features optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price change, or "stop and reverse" between these moments, and lot scaling based on balance growth. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making
Sir Keltner with Adx
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Expert Advisor that leverages Keltner Channel signals, established by an exponential moving average and an ATR indicator, to enter trades confirmed by an ADX indicator. Trade exits occur when the ADX signal is indicated or, if configured, when the midline is broken at the close of the candle. It features a stop-loss mechanism with a percentage change in price and a mechanism for scaling the lot as the balance increases. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the st
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Fibo Raise
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
An expert advisor that checks, within a time interval defined by a maximum number of candles, whether there is an increase or decrease greater than a certain number of pips, established as a minimum number of candles. If this is the case, it will launch a trade within the configured Fibonacci interval (23 or 38) up to the specified level (61 or higher). It uses ADX and RSI indicators to exit trades and EMA to confirm them. It has a lot control that increases as the balance increases. Learn what
Gold Raise
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
An expert advisor which analyzes the gold market on overnight and four-hour timeframes, allowing you to act within 15 minutes and go long when conditions are markedly favorable. It features a stop-loss mechanism that monitors your trading and must be set in dollars, in increments of between six and ten dollars. Train the advisor for your most immediate circumstances and find your best hourly result. Lot control is done incrementally as profits accumulate on the balance sheet up to a certain mult
Larry Advanced
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Expert Advisor based on Larry Connors' strategy, which monitors the distance between moving averages and allows you to configure, without significant changes, the overbought and oversold parameters, as well as those that govern the operation of the ADX trade closing system. With a stop-loss system based on the percentage of price change, the lot increases and the risk decreases as the balance increases, halting the execution of the Expert Advisor when certain risk levels are reached throughout t
SP500 Daily Support
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Expert Advisor with a textbook strategy based on the SP500 index that serves as a support for day-to-day trading, not as a primary investment option. It uses the CCI index to organize trades and does not have a stop-loss mechanism; only the rules that govern its operation dictate whether a trade wins or loses. Additionally, it offers lot scaling and risk management, as well as schedules.  Recommended only for S&P500 on daily timeframe and only for buys. Strategy from Experts and Manuals.
Auto Supertrend with ASH
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
The "Auto Supertrend with ASH" Expert Advisor guides you through a trading experience guided by the Supertrend indicator, which indicates the main trend of the trade, and an ASH indicator that confirms entries by providing the difference in strength between buyers and sellers at the time of the trade. Test the strategy on the multiple symbols offered, or test it on your own symbol with the useGraphSymbolInstead parameter. It features a stop loss mechanism based on a percentage difference in pric
Simple Averages Buyer Advisor
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Expert Advisor that monitors the price movement of a symbol using a strategy that checks for price changes at predefined points after the price has crossed the fast moving average (which is trending upwards above the slow moving average). It then triggers a buy order when the price crosses the fast moving average again, acting on the rebound. It features a stop-loss mechanism based on the percentage of price change. Once a certain loss threshold is reached, the 'no-op' signal is activated, preve
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
Bollinger Keltner Advisor
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Bollinger Keltner Advisor is an Expert Advisor that trades in the direction of the trend, using a template that compares price values, Bollinger Bands, and Keltner Channel lines. It confirms the absence of divergences for entry points with the MACD indicator and ensures the timing of volatility by comparing it to a specified point value for the distance between the upper and lower Bollinger Bands in the configuration. The advisor features a stop-loss mechanism based on the percentage change in p
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
SVM Timely Trail Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
"Timely Trail Expert" is an Expert Advisor that operates by filtering signals using a support vector machine that analyzes up to twenty-two (22) market facets to determine its entries. It regularly trains itself to identify market patterns and apply them to the filtering structure. It features incremental stop-loss control based on ATR and an operating schedule that optimizes daily trading, operating 24/7 from 0:00 to 0:00. This architecture CAN help you achieve your goals! The secret lies in:
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信