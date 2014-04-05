Crude Oil Indicator for MT5

CRUDE OIL BUY/SELL (3 Min)

Technical Overview

The CRUDE OIL BUY/SELL indicator is designed for short-term traders focusing on crude oil price movements.
It identifies high-probability buying and selling opportunities based on a combination of RSI levels, SMA trend positioning, and candle structure analysis.
This tool is particularly effective on the 3-minute timeframe, providing clear visual signals and alerts for both momentum continuation and potential reversals.

How It Works

The indicator integrates three key components:

  1. RSI Analysis: Detects overbought and oversold zones to measure market momentum.

  2. SMA Filter: Confirms whether price is trading above or below its short-term average trend.

  3. Candle Strength Logic: Evaluates the relationship between candle body and range to validate the momentum behind a move.

A Buy (B) label appears when upward conditions align, while a Sell (S) label appears when downward pressure is confirmed.
Additional reversal markers highlight potential turning points when RSI and price patterns indicate exhaustion.

Features

  • Automatic Buy and Sell labeling on chart

  • Reversal detection and alert system

  • Adjustable RSI and SMA parameters

  • Dynamic bar coloring based on market state

  • Alert conditions for Buy, Sell, and Reversal signals

  • Works across any symbol; optimized for crude oil instruments

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: 3 Minutes

  • Instrument: Crude Oil (CL, USOIL, or Brent)

  • Parameters:

    • RSI Length = 14

    • SMA Length = 70

    • RSI High = 80

    • RSI Low = 20

These settings are intended for scalping and short-term trading during active market hours.

Trading Guidelines

  • Use the indicator for confirmation alongside market structure or volume analysis.

  • Avoid signals during low-volatility periods.

  • Combine with proper risk management practices and avoid using it as a standalone trading system.

Alerts

The script includes alert conditions for:

  • Buy signals

  • Sell signals

  • Upward and downward reversals

  • General direction change alerts

Summary

The CRUDE OIL BUY/SELL (3 Min) indicator offers a structured approach to identifying short-term trading opportunities in oil markets.
It combines RSI, SMA, and price behavior analysis to deliver actionable, visually clear insights for disciplined intraday decision-making.


