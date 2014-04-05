CRUDE OIL BUY/SELL (3 Min)

Technical Overview

The CRUDE OIL BUY/SELL indicator is designed for short-term traders focusing on crude oil price movements.

It identifies high-probability buying and selling opportunities based on a combination of RSI levels, SMA trend positioning, and candle structure analysis.

This tool is particularly effective on the 3-minute timeframe, providing clear visual signals and alerts for both momentum continuation and potential reversals.

How It Works

The indicator integrates three key components:

RSI Analysis: Detects overbought and oversold zones to measure market momentum. SMA Filter: Confirms whether price is trading above or below its short-term average trend. Candle Strength Logic: Evaluates the relationship between candle body and range to validate the momentum behind a move.

A Buy (B) label appears when upward conditions align, while a Sell (S) label appears when downward pressure is confirmed.

Additional reversal markers highlight potential turning points when RSI and price patterns indicate exhaustion.

Features

Automatic Buy and Sell labeling on chart

Reversal detection and alert system

Adjustable RSI and SMA parameters

Dynamic bar coloring based on market state

Alert conditions for Buy, Sell, and Reversal signals

Works across any symbol; optimized for crude oil instruments

Recommended Settings

Timeframe: 3 Minutes

Instrument: Crude Oil (CL, USOIL, or Brent)

Parameters: RSI Length = 14 SMA Length = 70 RSI High = 80 RSI Low = 20



These settings are intended for scalping and short-term trading during active market hours.

Trading Guidelines

Use the indicator for confirmation alongside market structure or volume analysis.

Avoid signals during low-volatility periods.

Combine with proper risk management practices and avoid using it as a standalone trading system.

Alerts

The script includes alert conditions for:

Buy signals

Sell signals

Upward and downward reversals

General direction change alerts

Summary

The CRUDE OIL BUY/SELL (3 Min) indicator offers a structured approach to identifying short-term trading opportunities in oil markets.

It combines RSI, SMA, and price behavior analysis to deliver actionable, visually clear insights for disciplined intraday decision-making.