Crude Oil Indicator for MT5
- 指标
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
CRUDE OIL BUY/SELL (3 Min)
Technical Overview
The CRUDE OIL BUY/SELL indicator is designed for short-term traders focusing on crude oil price movements.
It identifies high-probability buying and selling opportunities based on a combination of RSI levels, SMA trend positioning, and candle structure analysis.
This tool is particularly effective on the 3-minute timeframe, providing clear visual signals and alerts for both momentum continuation and potential reversals.
How It Works
The indicator integrates three key components:
RSI Analysis: Detects overbought and oversold zones to measure market momentum.
SMA Filter: Confirms whether price is trading above or below its short-term average trend.
Candle Strength Logic: Evaluates the relationship between candle body and range to validate the momentum behind a move.
A Buy (B) label appears when upward conditions align, while a Sell (S) label appears when downward pressure is confirmed.
Additional reversal markers highlight potential turning points when RSI and price patterns indicate exhaustion.
Features
Automatic Buy and Sell labeling on chart
Reversal detection and alert system
Adjustable RSI and SMA parameters
Dynamic bar coloring based on market state
Alert conditions for Buy, Sell, and Reversal signals
Works across any symbol; optimized for crude oil instruments
Recommended Settings
Timeframe: 3 Minutes
Instrument: Crude Oil (CL, USOIL, or Brent)
-
RSI Length = 14
SMA Length = 70
RSI High = 80
RSI Low = 20
These settings are intended for scalping and short-term trading during active market hours.
Trading Guidelines
Use the indicator for confirmation alongside market structure or volume analysis.
Avoid signals during low-volatility periods.
Combine with proper risk management practices and avoid using it as a standalone trading system.
Alerts
The script includes alert conditions for:
Buy signals
Sell signals
Upward and downward reversals
General direction change alerts
Summary
The CRUDE OIL BUY/SELL (3 Min) indicator offers a structured approach to identifying short-term trading opportunities in oil markets.
It combines RSI, SMA, and price behavior analysis to deliver actionable, visually clear insights for disciplined intraday decision-making.