Ew3

EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading

Overview

An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods.


Key Features

Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements
Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously
Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Validates trading signals across multiple timeframes before entry
Real-Time Monitoring Panel: Visual interface for monitoring all active trades and EA status

Configuration Requirements

Minimum Capital: $1,000 for 0.01 lot size
Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1-hour)
Broker Settings: Adjust symbol suffix/prefix according to your broker configuration
Backtest Mode: Set the backtest parameter to false and include all 26 supported pairs.

Supported Currency Pairs (26 pairs)

XAUUSD|EURCAD|GBPNZD|EURJPY|USDJPY|GBPJPY|AUDCAD|NZDCHF|EURUSD|USDCHF|AUDUSD|NZDUSD|AUDNZD|GBPCAD|CHFSGD|EURCHF|USDCAD|GBPUSD|NZDJPY|EURAUD|GBPCHF|NZDCAD|AUDSGD|EURGBP|CADCHF|AUDCHF
Note: This EA does not trade Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies.

Important Disclaimer

Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future results. Live trading results may differ significantly from historical data. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Ensure you understand the risks before using this EA with real capital. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution quality, and proper configuration.

Live Performance Monitoring

Results from live trading can be monitored through the Signals service: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315810

Compliance Notes

All parameters are fully configurable
No external API calls or DLL dependencies
Compatible with MetaTrader 5 standard features

Designed for disciplined, systematic trading approach

IMPORTANT! After the purchase DEMO OR REAL  please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.


おすすめのプロダクト
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
Scalper Master AI USDJPY向け高精度スキャルピングエンジン | H1 Scalper Master AIは、USDJPYペア向けに設計された最先端のAI駆動型スキャルピングシステムで、高頻度取引（HFT）における最先端の技術を活用しています。このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、最先端の人工知能（AI）と独自のスキャルピング手法を融合し、動きの速い市場において比類のない精度とパフォーマンスを実現します。 一貫性と高い確率でのエントリーを求めるトレーダーのために構築されたScalper Master AIは、低レイテンシーの執行と動的なリスク管理に最適化されており、自己勘定取引会社の厳格な基準に準拠しています。 システム概要 Scalper Master AIは、独自のAIフレームワークである高度なQuantum Scalping Matrixを搭載しており、リアルタイムの市場データを処理してUSDJPYのマイクロチャンスを特定します。このシステムは、高度な機械学習を用いて流動性の変化、ボラティリティの急上昇、価格変動の異常に適応し、ボラティリティの高い外
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
エキスパート
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Franklin XAUUSD h1 mt5
Raphael Schwietering
エキスパート
Franklin – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Franklin is a professionally engineered expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it demonstrates strong performance in modern market conditions, focusing on recent price behavior rather than outdated historical data. This approach allows Franklin to adapt more effectively to current volatility and structure. Every trade executed by Franklin is protected with a predefined stop loss and take profit
Hybrid Coco EA
Suharmoko
エキスパート
Price at $499 7 Copy left Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
エキスパート
GapRider EA - ダイナミックな買いサイドギャップトレーディングエキスパートアドバイザー 概要 GapRider EAは、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された洗練された適応型エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、買いサイドのギャップトレーディングに特化しています。このEAは、市場の大きなギャップを特定し、戦略的な買い注文を配置し、市場のボラティリティに基づくダイナミックなサイジングを活用して、トレードのエントリーとエグジットを最適化します。堅牢な機能セットを備えたGapRiderは、大きな市場変動後の価格リトレースメントを活用する強力なツールをトレーダーに提供し、初心者から経験豊富なトレーダーまで適しています。 主な機能 ダイナミックサイジングテクノロジー : 平均ローソク足レンジに基づいてストップロス、トレイリングストップ、エントリー条件を自動的に調整し、変化する市場環境への適応性を確保します。 ギャップ検出メカニズム : ユーザーが定義した閾値（デフォルト：平均ローソク足レンジの3倍）を超える大きな価格変動（ギャップ）を特定し、高確率のトレードセットアップをピンポイント
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD、XAUUSD、AUDCAD 向けに設計された高度なトレーディング エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド トレーディングなどの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的なトレーディング エクスペリエンスを卓越したものにします。 7,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT4バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために C
Apolo AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、私は実際の結果を厳密に考慮してこのツールを設計しました。Apolo AI は、カナダ通貨の AI とノードで構造化されたトレンド アルゴリズムでスキャルピングすることを目的として特別に設計されました。ここでは、10,000 から 10,000 までの 1 年間のバックテストの結果を見ることができます。 40k、同様の結果でリアルマネーが勝利したリアルアカウントのシグナルも確認できます。Apollo は素晴らしいです! 設計について少し説明します。USDCAD などの安定した通貨のトレンドでスキャルピングするノードの範囲に基づいて、AI が低リスクのエントリーを行うための適切なポイントの構築を担当します。 逆の場合は、回復または終了して再び回復する可能性に基づいて回復係数が入る固定点を作成するノードがあります。 低ランクのスリッページがわかれば、時間に応じたスリッページに対応する内部分析 私の戦略開発は、プロのトレーダーとして長年にわたって私が設計したものであり、AI の自己適応を加えてパフォーマンスを最適化し、パフォーマンスをさらに向上させていることに注意し
TurtleLongTerm
Yan Xiong Xue
エキスパート
Single-Product Turtle Strategy (Medium-to-Long Term Version 1.02) Recommended Timeframe: H4 Recommended Instruments: GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDJPY | XAUUSD | XTIUSD | CADJPY | GBPCAD | USTEC | BTCUSD | HK50 | DE40 | JP225 Strategy Overview Entry: Breakout of the long-period Donchian Channel (default: 55 periods). Position Sizing: Percentage-based stop loss to determine position size (default: 1% risk per trade). Exit: Reverse breakout of the short-period Donchian Channel (default: 10 periods).
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
エキスパート
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
Ultra Power Gold
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
エキスパート
Ultra Power Gold (MT5 EA) — AMA-Powered Gold Scalper for XAUUSD MT5 Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) entries + ATR-adaptive SL/TP, session filter, break-even & trailing. No grid. No martingale. Live Signal Ultra Power Gold - Guide & Set Files What is Ultra Power Gold? Ultra Power Gold is a focused MT5 EA for XAUUSD that hunts strong trends with multi-check AMA momentum and protects capital with auto-sizing, fixed RR, ATR-based SL/TP, break-eve
Arbitrage Triad Pro
Gabriel Lopes Rocha De Moraes
エキスパート
Arbitrage Triad Pro – 外為市場向け高度トリプルアービトラージインテリジェンス Arbitrage Triad Pro は、複数の通貨ペア間の利益機会を迅速に特定し活用するための インテリジェントなトリプルアービトラージシステム を搭載した最先端のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。完全自動で正確に取引を行います。 精度・一貫性・効率性 を求めるトレーダーのために設計されており、EAは 高度な統計分析、リアルタイム価格モニタリング 、そして 瞬時の注文実行 を組み合わせて、利益を最大化しリスクを最小化します。 主な機能: トライアングルアービトラージ戦略： 3つの相関する通貨ペア間の価格差を活用 超高速レイテンシ分析： 市場が調整する前の微小な価格変動を検出 自動注文実行： 手動介入なしで即座に売買 スリッページ保護： 遅延による損失を回避するスマートな調整 統合リスク管理： ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、ポジション上限の設定可能 MetaTrader 4 および 5 に対応 どのブローカー・口座タイプでも使用可能 （ECN、STP、Standard）
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
エキスパート
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
エキスパート
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) XAUUSD のための精密トレーディング Live Signal Avalut X1 は、MetaTrader 5 上で XAUUSD（ゴールド）の自動売買を行うプロフェッショナル向けエキスパートアドバイザーです。1 つの EA に 4 つの相補的な戦略を統合し、さまざまな相場局面に対応します。MT5 用に自己完結しており、外部 DLL やサードパーティーインストーラーは不要です。 主な機能 1 つの EA に 4 戦略: 連携する戦略でトレンド、レンジ、ボラティリティ局面に対応。 特化したリスク管理: すべての取引でハード・ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定；ダイナミック X トレーリングストップ。 高度なフィルター手法: 最適なエントリーのための高度な EZ フィルター。 自動タイムゾーン処理: 戦略は GMT+3 を前提に開発、ブローカーのオフセットを自動検出・調整。 豊富なパラメータ: 設定用の入力が充実；外部の set ファイルなしで既定値をそのまま利用可能。 EA パネ
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
エキスパート
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
MOVING 5 best expert advisor For all symbols
Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
エキスパート
No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
Aura Superstar MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
エキスパート
Aura Superstar は、 ロールオーバー時間中に通貨  を取引するように設計された、完全に自動化された EA です  。  これは、機械学習クラスター分析と遺伝的スキャルピング  アルゴリズムに基づいています。ディープ マシン ラーニング メカニズム、マルチレベル パーセプトロン、および従来のインジケーターと組み合わせた適応型ニューロ フィルターを使用した最初のマルチ通貨スキャルパーです。エキスパートは 2003 年以来安定した結果を示しています。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ヘッジはありません。優れた ECN ブローカーに適しています。  近い将来、独占性とユーザー数の制限を維持するために、エキスパートアドバイザーの価格が大幅に引き上げられる予定です。 次回価格 750 ドル、最終価格 1000 ドル、この価格で残り 2/10 部。 All signals in Profile   >>>>>>  Check my profile MT4 用 Aura Superstar    https://www.mql5.com/en/market
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
エキスパート
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
WaveMaster Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
エキスパート
Are you tired of expert advisors that only perform well in one specific market condition? Do you need a flexible, powerful tool that can adapt its strategy as the market shifts between trends and consolidations? Introducing WaveMaster Hunter   – a sophisticated and highly versatile trading system designed for the serious trader. It is not just one strategy; it's two independent trading models packed into a single, intelligent expert advisor, complete with an advanced on-chart control panel. Wave
PythonX M1 Hybrid Breakout EURUSD
Abhinav Puri
エキスパート
PythonX - EURUSD M1 ハイブリッドブレイクアウトEA 同時に1トレード。低ドローダウン。プロップファームおよび個人トレーダー向け。 EURUSD M1 にて実ティックデータ（2015–2025 または最新）を使用し、25社以上のブローカーおよびプロップファームでテスト済み。 精度、一貫性、超低ドローダウンを提供するよう設計—$100口座でも安定稼働。 すべてのテストは $100 の残高、レバレッジ 1:1000、固定 SL/TP で実施。 透明性を確保するためスクリーンショットを添付。 対応ブローカー OctaFX, IC Markets, HF Markets, Exness, XM Global, Tickmill, RoboForex, ActivTrades, FXPro, FXTM, Eightcap, FP Markets 対応プロップファーム FTMO, E8 Markets, The Funded Trader, FundedNext, MyFundedFX, SurgeTrader, Finotive Funding, FXIFY, BrightF
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
エキスパート
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
Three Majors Scalper
Wilna Barnard
エキスパート
Three Majors Scalper (EURUSD · USDJPY · GBPUSD) — M5 概要 Three Majors Scalper は、 EURUSD・USDJPY・GBPUSD にフォーカスした ルール駆動型の M5 用 EA です。セッション／曜日スケジュール、スプレッド・ゲート、トレーリング管理、 エクイティ（Equity）ベースのポジションサイズ を組み合わせ、リアルタイムのテレメトリを表示するコンパクトなパネルを備えています。ブローカーの制約（ボリュームステップ、最小／最大ロット、フリーズ／ストップレベル）を遵守し、プロップ企業の要件（リスク上限、取引頻度リミッタ）にも配慮して設計されています。 重要: 過去の成績は将来の結果を保証しません。必ずデモ口座でテストし、ブローカー環境に合わせて調整してください。 v1.16 の新機能 エクイティベースのリスク・サイジング （固定ロットも引き続き選択可） ユーザー定義の最大ロット上限 により動的サイジングを制限 スプレッド・ゲート を InpMaxSpreadPips に連動（閾値超過時は新規エントリ停止）
Adam Smith AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
アダム スミス AI - 自動取引の革命 金融市場と古典的な経済理論を何年にもわたって徹底的に研究した結果、私たちは現代経済学の父の基本原理と人工知能および機械学習の最先端の技術を融合した革新的なソリューションを発表しました。 市場の見えざる手は、取引パターン、市場行動、価格構造をリアルタイムで分析する高度なニューラル ネットワークによって動かされています。当社のシステムは、スミスが理論で述べた非効率性を特定するために長年の履歴データでトレーニングされており、それが現代の市場に適用されています。 コア テクノロジー: 人工知能は、1 秒あたり数百万のデータを処理する専用サーバーを介して動作し、複数の時間枠を同時に分析します。このシステムは、以下の分析によって主要な市場構造を特定します: グローバル セッションでのブレイクアウト パターン -スマートなボラティリティ動作 -トレンド継続構造 -高度なボリューム分析 -複数の金融商品間の相関関係 特別発売価格: 599 ドル (3 つのライセンスが利用可能) 動作モード: 標準モード (推奨): -パーセンテージベ
Quantum AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
エキスパート
Quantum AI Scalper Why Quantum AI Scalper? The financial markets move at the speed of light— Quantum AI Scalper is your edge. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this MetaTrader 5 indicator scans trends in real-time, executes precision scalping signals, and adapts to market shifts faster than humanly possible. Whether you’re chasing pips on USDJPY or riding volatile breakouts, Quantum AI turns complexity into opportunity. Key Features : AI-Powered Trend Analysis : Detects em
Bitcoin Phantom EA
Vhutshilo Evidence Masithembi
エキスパート
Bitcoin Phantom EA – Key Features & Information Strategy: Martingale-based trading system Optimized Timeframe: Works best on the 2-hour (H2) chart Primary Asset: Designed for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trading Trade Logic: Uses grid-style entries to average positions during market moves Customization: Adjustable lot sizes, multipliers, grid steps, and trade limits Platform: Compatible with MetaTrader Testing Recommended: Backtest and forward-test on demo accounts before live use Risk Warning: Uses a Mart
Dual Space Time
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
エキスパート
Important !!! Only for real traders. If you are looking for a holy grail - please don't bother me. Multi-currency expert.          At the beginning, I suggest: EURUSD and GBPUSD               Tested in three steps ( Tester/Demo/Real  ) TF - H1  recommended Personally i use M1 for EURUSD only The most important thing is to get out of position                     "Stable version. Tester/Demo/Real ";                      "  Applied systems:";            "- Positioning system";           "- Pa
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
エキスパート
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
Quantum GridMaster
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor Overview The Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor is a powerful automated trading system designed to maximize trading opportunities using an advanced grid trading strategy. This Expert Advisor (EA) is developed for traders seeking a structured and adaptive approach to the forex market, leveraging grid-based order execution, trend analysis, and risk management methodologies. By utilizing two key exponential moving averages (20 EMA and 200 EMA), the Quantum GridMast
SalarymanEA
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
エキスパート
Salaryman EA, inexahustible, as it works 24/7 into the forex market. SalarymanEA is a customizable multicurrency sophisticated expert advisor that trades into 7 currency pairs; AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD The advisor is based on the following principles: Market levels of liquidity are hidden from charts, Salaryman EA identifies critical zones of liquidity based on several propietary indicators. The market should not know our operations, for this we use our own indic
MR Gold Trader
Mujeeb J
エキスパート
MR-GOLD TRADER はバックテスト中に 1503%の利益 を達成し、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） を H4時間枠 で取引するための非常に収益性の高いエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。初期残高 10,000ドル からスタートし、 2019年4月8日 から 2024年10月25日 までのテスト期間に 150,305.26ドル の純利益を生み出しました。 このEAは初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーの両方に適しており、収益性、リスク管理、および信頼性のバランスのとれた組み合わせを提供します。 主な特徴： 対象通貨ペア : XAUUSD（ゴールド） 時間枠 : H4（4時間足） 初期入金 : 10,000ドル レバレッジ : 1:100 モデリング : ティックごと テスト期間 : 2019年4月8日から2024年10月25日まで 取引戦略 : テクニカル指標、価格アクション、トレンドフォロー技術の組み合わせ。EAはゴールドのボラティリティを活用し、タイムリーな市場参入と退出で利益を狙います。 結果 履歴の品質: 98% バー: 8558 ティック: 188407056 シンボル:
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
エキスパート
AIQ バージョン 5.0 - 機関投資家アーキテクチャによる自律的インテリジェンス ルールベースの自動化から真の自律的インテリジェンスへの進化は、アルゴリズム取引の自然な進歩を表しています。機関投資家の定量デスクが10年以上前から探求してきたものが、実用的な実装として成熟しました。AIQ バージョン 5.0 はこの成熟を体現しています:洗練されたマルチモデルAI分析、独立した検証アーキテクチャ、そして広範な本番展開を通じて洗練された継続学習システム。 これはAI機能を追加した自動化ではありません。これは基礎から構築された自律的インテリジェンスであり、機関投資家のトレーディングデスクがどのように意思決定の検証を構造化し、運用の信頼性を管理し、適応学習システムを実装するかについての長年の研究に基づいています。バージョン 5.0 は、この開発アプローチの集大成を表しています。 バージョン 5.0 は、55以上の無料統合モデルを含む300以上のAIモデルへのアクセス、独立した検証を提供する二重のAIアナリストとリスクマネージャーの役割、ゼロダウンタイム運用を保証する自動フェイルオーバー付き
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
エキスパート
Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
エキスパート
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
エキスパート
Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 日本語 Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 機関投資家インテリジェンスと専門トレーディングの融合 アルゴリズムトレーディングにおける真のAI統合の先駆者として、私たちは複数の市場サイクル、経済体制、技術進化を通じてこのアプローチを洗練してきました。適応的機械学習が定量的トレーディングの自然な進歩を表すという私たちの確信として始まったものが、業界の方向性となりました。バージョン 11.0 は、これまでで最も洗練された実装を示します。 これはマーケティング用語としてのAIではありません。これは、変化する市場状況を通じて何年もの本番展開で洗練された、専門的なトレーディング戦略に機関投資家の厳格さで適用された計算インテリジェンスです。バージョン 11.0 をサポートするインフラストラクチャは、適応的ポジション管理、マルチモデルコンセンサスシステム、ニューラルネットワーク重み最適化における継続的な研究開発の集大成を表しています。 バージョン 11.0 は、55 以上の無料統合モデルを含む 300 以上の AI モ
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
NorthEastWay MT5は完全自動の「プルバック」トレーディングシステムであり、特に人気の「プルバック」通貨ペア（AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD）での取引に効果的です。このシステムは、外国為替市場の主要なパターンである、価格が急激に動いた後に元の位置に戻るという特性を活用しています。 タイムフレーム: M15 主要通貨ペア: AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 追加通貨ペア: EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD EA購入後、必ず私にプライベートメッセージを送ってください。プライベートグループに追加し、設定ファイルや詳細な説明を送付します。 EAのインストールや設定について、購入者全員をサポートします。 EAを初めて使う方には、使用方法を丁寧にお教えします。 EA設定: OneChartSetupを使用すれば、単一のチャート上で全ての通貨ペアを取引できます（M15タイムフレームのみ）。 このEAはスプレッド、スリッページ、またはブローカーに関連する他の変数に影響を受けません。 推奨される通貨ペアのみを使用してくだ
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
エキスパート
APE（Alpha Prop Edge）について APE（Alpha Prop Edge）は、 平均回帰（Mean Reversion）戦略 に基づいて構築されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。市場の過度な価格変動を検出し、あらかじめ定義された条件に基づいて逆張りの取引を行います。 本システムには、日次損失制限や自動決済機能などのリスク管理設定が組み込まれており、アカウントサイズや運用環境に応じて柔軟に調整可能です。 APEは、過去の相場データを用いた広範なバックテストにより、その安定性と構造の一貫性が検証されています。ポジション管理やリスク調整に慣れたトレーダー向けの設計です。 リスク管理機能： 日次ドローダウン制限（任意設定） 純利益到達時の自動決済機能 保守的〜積極的までの複数リスクプロファイル設定 技術的な特徴： 市場の過熱感に基づく逆張りエントリー 資本保護のための内蔵制御機能 評価口座の条件に合わせたパラメータ調整が可能 テスト・研究用途または裁量併用環境に適応 重要な注意事項： 本EAは、特定の条件下でポジションのエクスポージャーが増加する可能性があります。 長
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
エキスパート
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
エキスパート
GoldPulser EA - マルチ通貨対応の高度なスキャルピング・トレンドフォロー自動売買システム GoldPulser EA   は、スキャルピングの精度とトレンドフォローの信頼性を融合させた、洗練された自動売買システム（エキスパートアドバイザー）です。安定した収益を求める外国為替（FX）トレーダーのために設計され、独自開発のアルゴリズムを使用して、複数の通貨ペアにわたる高確率のトレード機会を識別します。 【主な特徴】 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5（5分足）からH4（4時間足）までの複数の時間軸を同時に分析し、最も精度の高いエントリーポイントを特定します。市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、真のトレンドの転換点やブレイクアウトを捉えます。 高度なリスク管理:   固定ロットに加え、口座残高の一定百分比に基づくダイナミックなロットサイズ計算機能を搭載。最大ドローダウン限度、一日の最大損失限度、トレードごとのリスク設定など、多層的な防衛機制により、資金を保護します。 組み込み経済ニュースフィルター:   高インパクトな経済指標発表前後の極端なボラティリティやスプレッドの急拡大を自
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
エキスパート
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
エキスパート
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 エキスパートアドバイザー 概要 XAUUSD（ゴールド）および主要FXペア向けの自動売買システム。エントリー、SL/TP、トレーリング、ドローダウン管理をルールベースで実行。利益は保証されません。リスク告知をご確認ください。 要件 プラットフォーム：MetaTrader 5 口座タイプ：ECN/RAW 推奨 接続：24/7（VPS 推奨） 時間足：M1〜H4 初期設定 Algo Trading を有効化。 チャートにEAを適用（1シンボル＝1チャート）。 Inputs の AI_Access_Mode = ON を設定し、再読み込み。 資金・レバレッジに合わせてリスク調整。 推奨条件 十分な証拠金と安定した約定（低スプレッド/低レイテンシ）。 ゴールドは $5,000+ / 1:500 が目安。複数シンボル時はリスク縮小。 まず デモ で検証。 主な機能 SL/TP 、 ブレークイーブン 、 トレーリング を伴うエントリー/エグジット。 ドローダウン抑制 ：環境悪化時に取引頻度を低下。 マルチシンボル対応（シンボルごとにチャート
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
エキスパート
Traders Toolbox Premium   はオールインワンツールです   それらの戦略と計算を自動化するために、一般的な取引戦略に関する広範なトレーニングに基づいて作成されました。   （Jason Kisoglooによって設計およびプログラムされました） 特徴： 19個々の信号 -これらの信号の それぞれ は、ニューラルネットワークスタイルの構成でバイアスされ、最終的な/全体的な結果を構成します。 各信号には独自の設定が あり 、必要に応じてカスタマイズまたは最適化できます。   包括的なオン - 画面 - ディスプレイ -包括的な情報とツールチップを備えた6つのスナップアウェイパネル。 （パネルの境界線をクリックして、折りたたんだり、離したりします...設定は機器ごとに自動的に保存されます）：   信号パネル -バイアス情報と信号の詳細を含む信号分析を表示します。   ニュースパネル -アップ、さらにはニュース来 トン の に基づいて 予測 の イベントへのカウントダウンと現在の機器に影響を。 （内部M   T5 エコノミックカレンダーと 外国為替ファクトリースクレー
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
エキスパート
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
エキスパート
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自動取引ロボット!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD バージョン3.0の新機能 数ヶ月にわたる開発と厳格なテストを経て、最も先進的で信頼性の高いScalper EA Proのバージョンを発表します! 新しいインテリジェントフィルター、改良されたリスク管理、より正確なエントリーを備えたこのEAは、市場で最大の効率性を発揮するように設計されています。 主な更新点: 調整可能なトレンドフィルター カスタマイズ可能なEMA(デフォルト21/50)で最良のトレンドのみを識別 ボラティリティフィルター(ATR) 動きのない市場での取引を回避し、真のポテンシャルがある取引のみを保証 RSI確認 過買い/過売りゾーンでシグナルをフィルタリングし、勝率を向上 プライスアクション(オプションのピンバー) ローソク足パターンによる追加確認で、さらに正確なエントリーを実現 スマートリスク管理 固定ロットまたは残高%のオプションで、リスクを自動計算 ダイナミックトレーリングストップ 利益を保護し、
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
エキスパート
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
エキスパート
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
エキスパート
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
エキスパート
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
エキスパート
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
エキスパート
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
エキスパート
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
エキスパート
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
RSAS By Capitarc
Abdur Rafi Ahmad
エキスパート
CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5   RSAS MT5   -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.  This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change. This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure yo
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
エキスパート
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
エキスパート
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
エキスパート
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
エキスパート
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
作者のその他のプロダクト
D1Break
Roberto Alencar
エキスパート
Forex Multi-Symbol Trading Algorithm - Expert Advisor ATTENTION: IN PORTFOLIO SETTINGS, KEEP TRUE IN THE FIRST LINE AND FALSE IN THE SECOND LINE OVERVIEW An advanced Expert Advisor developed to operate in multiple currency pairs with a disciplined and systematic trading approach. This algorithm combines BREAKOUT principles with multi-timeframe analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining rigorous risk management protocols. Without using toxic strategies like ma
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信