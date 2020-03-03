Velora MT5

Velora - The Intelligent Grid EA with Dynamic Risk Logic

Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has now been completely rebuilt and enhanced for the MT5 platform.
  • Velora is not just another grid expert advisor. It is a sophisticated, multi-pillar trading system designed from the ground up for adaptability and risk-awareness. It intelligently combines a dynamic breakout signal with a self-aware grid and a fully autonomous "Smart Trailing" stop loss.
At its core, Velora operates on three interconnected systems that work together to manage entries, scaling, and exits. 1. The Adaptive Entry Signal (IVB) Velora’s trading logic begins with a high-probability Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB) signal. This system is designed to adapt to any market.
  • Auto-Adapting Parameters: The EA automatically detects the instrument type (Gold, Crypto, Forex, etc.) and dynamically tunes its internal Keltner, ROC, and Volume parameters for that specific market.
  • Aggression Control: The user can control the signal logic directly. `MODE_ACCURATE` requires a Keltner breakout confirmed by both Momentum (ROC) and Volume, while `MODE_AGGRESSIVE` requires only the Keltner breakout, allowing for more frequent entries.

2. The "Health-Sync" Grid (Pillars 1, 2, 3) This is not a "dumb" grid. Velora’s grid logic is self-aware and built on three pillars of risk management, which are active when you use the "Auto" modes.
  • Pillar 1: Dynamic Distance
    When `UseAutoGridDistance` is active, the distance between grid levels is not fixed. It is calculated dynamically based on market volatility (ATR) and a sophisticated **Multi-Timeframe (MTF) trend analysis** (capped at D1 for stability). The system automatically widens the grid in uncertain markets and tightens it in strong, healthy trends.
  • Pillar 2: Dynamic Lots
    When using the `LOT_SMART_FIBONACCI` mode, the lot size for the next grid level is not a blind multiplier. It is a Fibonacci-based lot that is automatically **scaled down** (e.g., to 70% or 40% of its potential) if the "Health-Sync" system detects that the trend is weakening or exhausted.
  • Pillar 3: Trade Veto (Safety Block)
    If market health becomes critical (e.g., a "falling knife" scenario), the system will actively block (Veto) new grid orders from opening. This vital safety feature, visible on the dashboard as "BLOCKED", is designed to prevent adding risk during unfavorable conditions.

3. The "Smart Trailing" Exit Velora's exit logic is 100% autonomous and requires zero manual parameter tuning for its core function.
  • Auto-BEP: The system automatically calculates the precise Break-Even Point (BEP) for all open grid positions.
  • Dynamic Activation: It calculates a dynamic activation target (`Trail Start`) based on the current timeframe's ATR. This is the price you need to hit to secure your position, and it is displayed on the dashboard in real-time.
  • MTF-Based Trailing: Once active, the "Smart Trail" does not use a fixed step. It uses a complex MTF score (`score_Struktur_MTF`) to decide *how* to trail—trailing wide in a strong trend to catch runners, and trailing tight when the market shows signs of exhaustion.

Guardian Mode: Your Algorithmic Risk Assistant

Stop the conflict between your manual trades and your automated system. What happens when you open a position on your phone, but your EA is managing a grid on the same chart? Chaos.

Velora's Guardian Mode solves this.

When enabled, it transforms Velora from a simple robot into a comprehensive risk assistant for your account . It actively scans for any manual trades (Magic=0) you open on the chart and immediately "adopts" them, seamlessly integrating them into its advanced management logic.

How Guardian Mode Protects You:

  • Instant Risk-Management: The moment your manual trade is detected, Guardian Mode applies your EA's pre-configured Stop Loss and Take Profit settings . No trade is ever left unprotected.

  • Total Grid Synergy: Your manual trade is immediately included in all Smart Trailing and Break-Even Point (BEP) calculations . It becomes part of the "team," protected by the same robust logic as the EA's own trades.

  • Unified Control: All panel buttons (like "Close All" or "Delete SL") now apply to your manual trades as well . One click manages everything.

Guardian Mode creates the perfect synergy between your human intuition and the EA's robotic discipline. You get the flexibility to enter the market manually whenever you see an opportunity, combined with the 100% confidence that Velora's robust logic will manage the risk, the trailing, and the exit.


 Key Features
  • Fully Adaptive Entry Signal (IVB): Automatically adjusts logic for Gold, Crypto, Forex, and Indices.
  • Intelligent "Health-Sync" Grid: Featuring Dynamic Distance, Dynamic Lot Sizing, and a Trade Veto safety mechanism.
  • Autonomous "Smart Trailing" Stop: A sophisticated, MTF-based algorithm that manages the exit, calculates the BEP, and adapts to volatility.
  • Informative & Clean Dashboard: Enabled by default. All critical "Health-Sync" calculations (Next Lot, Next Distance, Grid Status, and Trail Start) are displayed in real-time.
  • Performance Optimized: All other CPU-intensive chart visuals (Keltner Lines, Donchian Boxes) are disabled by default for maximum backtesting and VPS performance.

User Parameters
  • Core Settings: Magic Number, Max Spread, Trade Comment.
  • Entry Signal: `AggressionMode` (Accurate, Balanced, Aggressive), Ranging Filter, ADX Filter.
  • Grid Logic: `MaxGridOrders`, `UseHedging`.
  • Grid Distance: Full Auto Mode (`UseAutoGridDistance`) or Manual Mode (Fixed `FirstGridDistances` + `Multiplier`).
  • Grid Lots:`LotMode` (Fixed, Manual Increment, or Smart Fibo), `InitialLotSize`.
  • Exits: Optional settings for Partial Closing and manual SL/TP.
  • Visuals: Enable/Disable Dashboard and other chart indicators.
おすすめのプロダクト
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
エキスパート
Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
Eastwist
Fernando Souza Mendes
エキスパート
EASTWIST.mq5 works well in short-term operations. The sensitivity to short-term market signals, provided by the RSI and MACD indicators, along with the simulated Machine Learning decision logic, really seems to be an effective combination for capturing rapid price movements. The ability to respond quickly to market conditions is a valuable feature in scalping or day trading strategies, where precision and speed in order execution are crucial. Indication of Use: For Traders with Technical Knowle
Ghost version 2
Majed Ali K Alotaibi
エキスパート
このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、 高ボラティリティの銘柄、特に Volatility 75 Index (VIX75) と XAUUSD（金） のために設計されています。 ATR ブレイクアウトモデル、複数ポジションのスケーリング、 トレンドフィルターを組み合わせ、 強いモメンタムを捉えながら精密なリスク管理を実現します。 主な特徴 1. ブレイクアウトエントリーエンジン 以下を用いてモメンタムブレイクを検出： ATR ボラティリティフィルタ 高値/安値構造 EMA トレンド確認（任意） 取引時間フィルタ USD スプレッド管理により低品質エントリーを回避。 2. マルチポジション・スケーリング 最大 3 つのポジションを段階的に追加し、 初期リスクを増やさず利益を伸ばす。 3. ATR ベースの SL/TP SL = ATR × 係数 TP = ATR × 係数 市場ボラティリティに応じて自動調整。 4. 自動追跡ストップ（トレーリング） 標準 ATR トレーリング 攻撃的モード（高速ロック） タイトな ATR トレーリング 利益の一定割合をロック（例：80%
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
OrderBlock Precision Trader
Arnold Byarufu
エキスパート
Unlock the Precision of Market Movements with OrderBlock Precision Trader Welcome to the future of trading, where precision meets profitability. OrderBlock Precision Trader is not just an expert advisor; it's your personal trading ally designed to elevate your strategies and optimize your results. Packed with advanced features and a comprehensive trading approach, this EA opens the door to a new era of trading excellence. Are you ready to elevate your trading game and gain an edge in the finan
Stenco Recover EA
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
4 (4)
エキスパート
Revolutionary Forex expert advisor, built on the principles of the unique Recovery trading system. The key to the effectiveness of this algorithm is the accurate analysis of price behavior near psychologically important round levels. Moreover, the system uses a special price representation in the form of coordinates different from traditional candlestick charts. Main advantages of the advisor: Recovery strategy, based on price recovery High accuracy in identifying key support and resistance leve
FREE
RSAS By Capitarc
Abdur Rafi Ahmad
エキスパート
CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5   RSAS MT5   -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.  This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change. This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure yo
Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (5)
エキスパート
60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
Bonnitta Gold MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
エキスパート
Bonnitta Gold は、個人的な Bonnitta Trading Indicator と非常に高度な秘密の取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta Gold の戦略は、秘密のカスタム インジケーター、トレンドライン、サポートとレジスタンスのレベル、および前述の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムの組み合わせです。 BONNITTA GOLD は 400 以上のより高いレバレッジが必要です。 この EA を使用するには、大きなレバレッジと高いリスクが必要であり、失うことのできる金額のみを使用してください。 投資タイプの EA が必要な場合は、BONNITTA EA を入手してください。 ボニッタゴールドはアグレッシブです。 Bonnitta Goldは限定版です。 販売する特定の最大部数: 50。これまでに販売された: 0 OUT 50。2023 年 4 月 19 日から、数週間のみ販売されます。 販売開始価格 - $2,500 USD および最終価格 - $15,000 すぐに価格が上がります。それ以降の割引はありませんので、今すぐ入手してください。 戦略で人工
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
エキスパート
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Spider King 5
Pengfei Zhang
エキスパート
This EA uses a variety of strategies and functions such as neural network grid scalping, mobile stop loss, automatic lot number setting, etc. Use revolutionary price model algorithms, price behavioral trading, and signature collaborative work with artificial intelligence adaptive processing units. The system adopts some kind of reverse sampling development method, which makes the system show a very substantial benefit in the 13-year historical backtesting. Profit drivers to keep profits maximiz
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
エキスパート
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD、XAUUSD、AUDCAD 向けに設計された高度なトレーディング エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド トレーディングなどの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的なトレーディング エクスペリエンスを卓越したものにします。 7,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT4バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために C
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
エキスパート
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
エキスパート
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
こんにちはトレーダー！ 私は「デュエンデ」戦略を提示し、 Duende は、さまざまな高低レベルのパターンを検出するアルゴリズムであり、それらは一定のままで良好なエントリを作成し、回復システムは損益分岐点などのさまざまなことを照会し、ピア間をクロスします。 マーケット中のニュースを強力にコントロールし、複数の通貨を問題なくコントロールできることが証明されています 必要なすべてのシンボルで管理できます 私の戦略は「すべての外国為替市場」向けに最適化されていますが、USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、USDCHF、EURJPY の最高のペアもあります。他の通貨と比較して最も安定した通貨であり、他のシンボルへの道を見つけることができますが、 私がデザインしたものを使用することをお勧めします デュエンデ 残高×額のリスクを負うシステムが内蔵されており、相場が不安定になった場合のリカバリー機能も備えています また、組み込みのシークレットインジケーターから正しい予測を検出すると、TP が一部のポジションをクローズし、他のポジションをクローズできないスマートアルゴリズムシステムも
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.5 (10)
エキスパート
このEAは、各個別のトレードのエントリーポジションを計算するために洗練されたアルゴリズムを使用するパワフルなグリッドトレードツールです。過去のデータにフィットさせるのではなく、市場の変動性を利用して最適化を行います。市場の変動性を利用することで、アルゴリズムは市場の変化に素早くかつ効率的に適応することができます。これにより、市場の機会を活用すると同時に、事前に定義されたパラメータ内でリスクを最小限に抑えることができます。 Live Performance ただし、このEAを使用する際には注意して、自分が快適な金額でリスクを取るようにしましょう。EAのバックテストを行い、設定を試して最適なものを見つけることをお勧めします。 対応シンボル：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD 推奨タイムフレーム：M15（15分足チャート） 特徴 類似のEAよりも安価 複数のシンボルで動作する 1つのチャート設定 ニュースフィルター ライブパフォーマンスモニタリング 過去のデータにフィットしすぎない 開発者サポート 要件 ヘッジングアカウント このEAはスプレッドに敏感ではありませんが、E
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
エキスパート
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
エキスパート
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
エキスパート
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
EA Golden Dance h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
エキスパート
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for   XAUUSD (Gold)  MT5 . Timeframe   h1   - all basic strategies; Timeframe   m30   - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any,
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (2)
エキスパート
60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
エキスパート
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
エキスパート
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
エキスパート
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
エキスパート
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
エキスパート
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
NorthEastWay MT5は完全自動の「プルバック」トレーディングシステムであり、特に人気の「プルバック」通貨ペア（AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD）での取引に効果的です。このシステムは、外国為替市場の主要なパターンである、価格が急激に動いた後に元の位置に戻るという特性を活用しています。 タイムフレーム: M15 主要通貨ペア: AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 追加通貨ペア: EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD EA購入後、必ず私にプライベートメッセージを送ってください。プライベートグループに追加し、設定ファイルや詳細な説明を送付します。 EAのインストールや設定について、購入者全員をサポートします。 EAを初めて使う方には、使用方法を丁寧にお教えします。 EA設定: OneChartSetupを使用すれば、単一のチャート上で全ての通貨ペアを取引できます（M15タイムフレームのみ）。 このEAはスプレッド、スリッページ、またはブローカーに関連する他の変数に影響を受けません。 推奨される通貨ペアのみを使用してくだ
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
エキスパート
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
エキスパート
GoldPulser EA - マルチ通貨対応の高度なスキャルピング・トレンドフォロー自動売買システム GoldPulser EA   は、スキャルピングの精度とトレンドフォローの信頼性を融合させた、洗練された自動売買システム（エキスパートアドバイザー）です。安定した収益を求める外国為替（FX）トレーダーのために設計され、独自開発のアルゴリズムを使用して、複数の通貨ペアにわたる高確率のトレード機会を識別します。 【主な特徴】 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5（5分足）からH4（4時間足）までの複数の時間軸を同時に分析し、最も精度の高いエントリーポイントを特定します。市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、真のトレンドの転換点やブレイクアウトを捉えます。 高度なリスク管理:   固定ロットに加え、口座残高の一定百分比に基づくダイナミックなロットサイズ計算機能を搭載。最大ドローダウン限度、一日の最大損失限度、トレードごとのリスク設定など、多層的な防衛機制により、資金を保護します。 組み込み経済ニュースフィルター:   高インパクトな経済指標発表前後の極端なボラティリティやスプレッドの急拡大を自
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
エキスパート
Traders Toolbox Premium   はオールインワンツールです   それらの戦略と計算を自動化するために、一般的な取引戦略に関する広範なトレーニングに基づいて作成されました。   （Jason Kisoglooによって設計およびプログラムされました） 特徴： 19個々の信号 -これらの信号の それぞれ は、ニューラルネットワークスタイルの構成でバイアスされ、最終的な/全体的な結果を構成します。 各信号には独自の設定が あり 、必要に応じてカスタマイズまたは最適化できます。   包括的なオン - 画面 - ディスプレイ -包括的な情報とツールチップを備えた6つのスナップアウェイパネル。 （パネルの境界線をクリックして、折りたたんだり、離したりします...設定は機器ごとに自動的に保存されます）：   信号パネル -バイアス情報と信号の詳細を含む信号分析を表示します。   ニュースパネル -アップ、さらにはニュース来 トン の に基づいて 予測 の イベントへのカウントダウンと現在の機器に影響を。 （内部M   T5 エコノミックカレンダーと 外国為替ファクトリースクレー
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
エキスパート
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
エキスパート
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自動取引ロボット!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD バージョン3.0の新機能 数ヶ月にわたる開発と厳格なテストを経て、最も先進的で信頼性の高いScalper EA Proのバージョンを発表します! 新しいインテリジェントフィルター、改良されたリスク管理、より正確なエントリーを備えたこのEAは、市場で最大の効率性を発揮するように設計されています。 主な更新点: 調整可能なトレンドフィルター カスタマイズ可能なEMA(デフォルト21/50)で最良のトレンドのみを識別 ボラティリティフィルター(ATR) 動きのない市場での取引を回避し、真のポテンシャルがある取引のみを保証 RSI確認 過買い/過売りゾーンでシグナルをフィルタリングし、勝率を向上 プライスアクション(オプションのピンバー) ローソク足パターンによる追加確認で、さらに正確なエントリーを実現 スマートリスク管理 固定ロットまたは残高%のオプションで、リスクを自動計算 ダイナミックトレーリングストップ 利益を保護し、
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
エキスパート
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
エキスパート
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
エキスパート
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
エキスパート
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
エキスパート
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
エキスパート
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
エキスパート
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
エキスパート
Marvelous EAの紹介：究極のトレーディングパートナー Marvelous EAを使用して、FX市場の真の可能性を解き放ち、利益を最大化し、リスクを最小限に抑えましょう。この高度な自動取引ソリューションは、動的なFX市場を正確かつ効果的にナビゲートするための高度な機能を備えた、慎重に設計されたトレーディングアルゴリズムです。ゴールド - XAUUSD - M5 リアルアカウントのパフォーマンス: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1973370 主な特徴： 実証済みの取引戦略：経験豊富なトレーダーによって開発され、さまざまな市場状況でテスト済み。 自動取引：感情的なバイアスや手動介入なしで24/5取引を実行。 リスク管理：資本を保護する高度なリスク管理システム。 適応技術：変化する市場環境に継続的に学習し適応。 マルチ通貨対応：最適化された設定で複数の通貨ペアを取引。 リアルタイムモニタリング：パフォーマンスと市場分析をリアルタイムで監視。 メリット： 効率の向上：自動取引で時間と労力を節約。 精度の向上：感情的な取引決定を減らし、損
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
エキスパート
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
エキスパート
AI Nodiurnal EAは、先進的なForexロボットであり、最先端の機械学習技術を活用して取引戦略を最適化し、動的な外国為替市場でのパフォーマンスを向上させます。用語「Nodiurnal」は、通常の昼間の取引時間だけでなく、非標準の時間帯にも適応して稼働し、外国為替取引に対する連続的かつ適応的なアプローチを提供する能力を反映しています。 設定：通貨ペアのデフォルト設定：EURUSD H1。特別な設定は購入後にのみ提供されます。 リアルタイムアカウントシグナルはこちら： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1270367 MT4バージョンはこちら： https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/69905 マーケットローンチプロモ！残り3/10のコピーのみ：USD 5,500 次の価格：USD 7,500 最終価格：USD 10,000 主な特徴： 機械学習アルゴリズム：AI Nodiurnal EAの主力は、機械学習アルゴリズムの活用にあります。これらのアルゴリズムは膨大な量の歴史的な市場データを分析し、パターン、トレ
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
エキスパート
自動Expert Advisorのセットアップとインストールが簡単です。 グリッドではなく、マーチンゲールではありません。 私はそれを入れて忘れてしまった。 同時にいくつかの楽器の取引。 ボラティリティとトレンドとフラットの存在を分析して、ポジションを開くための信号を生成します。 5枚が30ドルで販売された。 Depos100から$800に入金するときは、一連の積極的な戦略が使用されます。 EA800以上のアカウントサイズの場合、EAは自動的に中程度の戦略に切り替わります。 EURGBP M15にインストールすることをお勧めします。 複数通貨取引の場合は、Expert Advisorの実行中のインスタンスで十分です。 パラメータでは、マジックナンバーと開いた位置のサイズの乗数を指定します（1.0に等しいままにすることをお勧めします） これは、ネッティングとヘッジ口座にも同様に動作します。 小さな肩を持つアカウントでの作業に適しています。 実際のアカウントで起動する前に、テスターとデモアカウントでExpert Advisorの作業をテストしてください。 私は翻訳の可能性のある
Robo executivo gjs
Gabriel De Jesus Santos
エキスパート
It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
エキスパート
同時に機能する多くのシンプルな戦略を組み合わせた多通貨エキスパート アドバイザー。各戦略は、ボラティリティの高い市場の瞬間における単純な取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。各戦略は、過去 5 年間にわたって最適化されてきました。 Expert Advisor は、「群衆の正しさ」の統計原理を使用します。異なる戦略からのシグナルを平均化し、好ましい方向に市場ポジションを開きます。 この原則は、相関する取引手段に関する同時作業とともに、不利な市場フェーズへの耐性と成長期間の分布の均一性を大幅に高めることを可能にします。 オプション 予想される最大ドローダウン (%)       -- 予想されるおおよその最大ドローダウン。これにより、ドローダウンが設定値を超えないように、開いているポジションのパラメータが自動的に選択されます。このパラメーターは、過去 5 年間のテスト データに基づいており、今後の作業中に発生する可能性のある実際のドローダウンは、上下の両方で、宣言されたものとはわずかに異なる場合があります。 取引用定期預金     -- 取引に使用する資金の固定額を設定します。開かれたポジ
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
エキスパート
EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPYの主要通貨15ペアを同時に扱うマルチ通貨エキスパートアドバイザー。 Expert Advisor は、同時に機能する多くの単純な戦略を組み合わせています。各戦略は、パラボリック SAR インジケーターからのシグナルが 2 つの古い期間の確認で変化したときにポジションを開く単純なアルゴリズムに基づいています。各戦略は、過去 5 年間にわたって最適化されてきました。 Expert Advisor は、「群集の正しさ」の統計原理を使用します。異なる戦略からのシグナルを平均化し、好ましい方向に市場ポジションを開きます。この原則は、相関する取引手段に関する同時作業とともに、不利な市場フェーズへの耐性と成長期間の分布の均一性を大幅に高めることを可能にします。 マーチンゲールまたはグリッドは EA では使用されません。 オプション すべてのパラメータはすでに最適化されており、調整する必要はありません。残るパラメータは 2 つだけです。 予想される最大ドローダウン (%)       -- 予想されるおおよその最大ドローダウン。これにより、ドローダウン
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
エキスパート
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Propfirm Challenge Helper
Jonatan Esteba Rojas Villegas
エキスパート
ファンドアカウントアシスタント このエキスパートアドバイザーは MFF チャレンジのフェーズ 1 に合格しました (写真とビデオの証拠) お試し価格（最初の3ヶ月割引） アルゴリズムは価格と行動の構造、より具体的には境界線に基づいています。 サポートと抵抗。 冒頭に特定のパターンが発生した場合 ニューヨークまたは日本セッション、あなたのポジショニングはリスクリワード 1:7 したがって、トレンドの始まりを利用するようにしてください。 特記事項 どのファンディング アカウント プロバイダーが EA の使用を許可しているかを確認する USD JPY のみを使用 - 5 分の時間枠 ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの自動化 サポートと援助のための電報 https://t.me/TradingFloorPropfirm ニューヨークと日本では PC ログインが必要です。EA は自動的に実行を開始します これらの空席の中で セッションごとに最大 1 つの注文を受け付けます 全自動運転（TP-SL体積計算など） 注文ごとに 1% のリスク 別の提案 最大プロフィットストップは6%です
Gemini EA MT5
Hong Yi Li
エキスパート
限定オファー: 残り 3/10 部、販売される 10 部ごとに価格が 1,200 ドル増加し、最終価格は 29,000 ドルになります。 チャンネル登録: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/sqrcltd (最新の製品プロモーションやEAのリリース情報をできるだけ早く入手してください) 1.) 取引シグナル Gemini EA MT5 高リスク: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309494 私のすべてのEAとシグナルのリスト: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc/seller 2.) 製品の特徴 このSPX500 + XAUUSDポートフォリオは、単一の戦略ではなく、希少なMQL5取引戦略です。 10個のSPX500取引戦略と10個のXAUUSD取引戦略で構成され、合計20個の取引戦略で構成されています。 SPX500とXAUUSDは時間の経過とともに上昇する傾向があるため、EAはロングポジションのみを取引し、全体的なトレンドに沿った長期取引を保証します。 安全第一！この戦略はマ
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
エキスパート
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Komo MT5
John Folly Akwetey
エキスパート
Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs. Trade   – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting) Candle   – candles count after last order closing or deleting Time 1,2,3   – time for placing of orders Lot
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
エキスパート
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
US30 Dow Jones Scalper
Ali Abdulrahman
エキスパート
Dow Jones US30 NY Scalper is an EA designed for scalping during the New York markets open. This means that the EA will only place a maximum of 0-2 trades per day. With that being said, the EA does not utilize any grid, martingale, or topping-up strategies. Each trade has a strict Stop Loss and Take Profit in place. As shown in the backtesting results, there will be losing days or weeks, but the EA manages to recover and generate profits over time. The extent of the drawdown depends on your chose
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
エキスパート
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
エキスパート
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
作者のその他のプロダクト
My Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4.31 (13)
エキスパート
MyBTCUSD GRID EA は BTCUSD GRID EA の無料版です https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99513 MyBTCUSD GRID EA は、グリッド取引戦略を使用するように設計された自動プログラムです。 MyBTCUSD GRID EA は、初心者にも経験豊富なトレーダーにも同様に非常に役立ちます。使用できる他のタイプの取引ボットもありますが、グリッド取引戦略の論理的性質により、暗号グリッド取引ボットは問題なく自動取引を簡単に実行できます。 MyBTCUSD GRID EA は、グリッド取引ボットを試してみたい場合に使用するのに総合的に最適なプラットフォームです。 MyBTCUSD GRID EA は、通貨が不安定な場合でも理想的な価格ポイントで自動取引を実行できるため、暗号通貨業界にとって非常に効果的です。   この自動取引戦略の主な目的は、EA 内で事前に設定された値動きで多数の売買注文を行うことです。この特定の戦略は自動化が容易であるため、暗号通貨取引によく使用されます。グリッド取引戦略を正しく使用す
FREE
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA 損失から鍛え上げられ、痛みを伴い完成させ、目的を持ってリリースされました。️ 構造。投機 ではありません。Three Little Birds EAは、ありきたりのトレーディングロボットではありません。長年の失敗を乗り越えて鍛え上げられたエンジンであり、 市場が過酷な状況に陥った際に、資産を守り、回復し、成長させることを唯一の使命として設計されています。3 つの強力な戦略 を完璧に同期さ せています。 マーチンゲール法による損失グリッド : 損失を吸収し、完全な回復に向けて構築します。 マーチンゲール法で勝利に近づくグリッド ：勢いに乗ってスマートな利益を積み重ねます。 ロット乗算によるヘッジ ：反転を捉え、収益性の高い出口を強制します。 時間枠:   H4 プラットフォーム:   MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 最低残高:   $10,000 ブローカー: 任意のブローカー ペア: 任意のペア (デフォルト設定:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、
MyGrid Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
3.98 (54)
エキスパート
MyGridスキャルパー あなたがそれをリードするか、それがあなたをリードするかのどちらかです。 2022年以降、28,000回以上ダウンロードされています。誇大広告やノイズ、割引は一切ありません。 理解のある人たちの手による、一貫した実行力だけです。 基本情報 シンボル: 任意 (デフォルトで最適化されたもの: XAUUSD) 時間枠:   任意 (デフォルトの最適化:   M5   ) タイプ: ソフトマーチンゲールを備えたグリッドベースのEA (デフォルト 1.5) ロット制御: 固定ロットの場合は乗数を1.0に設定します 口座の種類:   ECN 推奨（必須ではありません） ブローカー: どのブローカーでも構いませんが、低スプレッドが望ましいです ライブ＆デモ対応： バックテスト、フォワードテスト、最適化済み コンフォート スクリプトはもう使いこなせましたか? 無料ツールは安心を約束します。本物のツールはコントロールを提供します。MyGrid Scalperは親切を装うのではなく、ただパフォーマンスを発揮します。 ガイドではない。セーフティネットでもない このシステムは
FREE
MyVolume Profile Scalper FV
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4 (7)
エキスパート
MyVolume Profile Scalper EA の無料版 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113661 推奨通貨ペア: ETHUSD ゴールド/XAUUSD AUDCAD AUDCHF 豪ドル円 オーストラリアドル オーストラリアドルUSD CADCHF カナダ円 スイスフラン円 ユーロウド ユーロカナダドル ユーロフラン EURGBP ユーロ円 ユーロ円 ユーロドル GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPCHF ポンド円 GBPNZD ポンドドル ニュージーランドドルCAD NZDCHF ニュージーランドドル ニュージーランドドルUSD USDCAD USDCHF 米ドル円 ETHUSD BTCUSD US30 現金 タイムフレーム: すべてのタイムフレームで動作します -------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- -
FREE
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
インディケータ
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Multi-Timeframe Confidence Signal Dashboard The Free Version of AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Pro AanIsnaini Signal Matrix  MT5 is a powerful all-in-one indicator that analyzes market direction and confidence levels across multiple timeframes — allowing traders to see the overall bias of the market at a single glance. It combines signals from Price Action , Support–Resistance , and several proven technical tools (MACD, ADX, RSI, MA slope, ATR, and Volume Ratio), then
FREE
My Risk Management MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
インディケータ
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
エキスパート
BTCUSD GRID EA は、グリッド取引戦略を使用するように設計された自動プログラムです。 BTCUSD GRID EA は、初心者にも経験豊富なトレーダーにも同様に非常に役立ちます。 使用できる他のタイプの取引ボットもありますが、グリッド取引戦略の論理的性質により、暗号グリッド取引ボットは問題なく自動取引を簡単に実行できます。 BTCUSD GRID EA は、グリッド取引ボットを試してみたい場合に使用するのに最適なプラットフォームです。 BTCUSD GRID EA は、通貨が不安定な場合でも理想的な価格ポイントで自動取引を実行できるため、暗号通貨業界にとって非常に効果的です。 この自動取引戦略の主な目的は、EA 内で事前に設定された値動きで多数の売買注文を行うことです。 この特定の戦略は自動化が容易であるため、暗号通貨取引によく使用されます。 グリッド取引戦略を正しく使用すると、資産の価格が変化したときに利益を得ることができます。 グリッド取引戦略が最も効果的であることが証明されています 。 暗号通貨の価格が変動するため。   -------------------
MyCandleTime MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
インディケータ
My CandleTime This indicator displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. It is designed to help traders keep track of candle formation without constantly checking the platform’s status bar. Main Features Shows countdown timer for the active candle. Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lightweight, does not overload the terminal. Adjustable font size and name. How to Use Simply attach the indicator to a chart. You can customize font size, color, and font to
FREE
My Risk Management
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
インディケータ
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
インディケータ
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix Multi-Timeframe Confidence Signal Dashboard AanIsnaini Signal Matrix  is a powerful all-in-one indicator that analyzes market direction and confidence levels across multiple timeframes — allowing traders to see the overall bias of the market at a single glance. It combines signals from   Price Action ,   Support–Resistance , and several proven technical tools (MACD, ADX, RSI, MA slope, ATR, and Volume Ratio), then calculates a   confidence score   showing how strongly th
FREE
My Fibonacci MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
インディケータ
My Fibonacci MT5 An automated Fibonacci indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764114 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formatio
FREE
My Fibonacci
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
インディケータ
My Fibonacci An automated Fibonacci indicator that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764109 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formations develop. Market Ad
FREE
TAwES
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
ユーティリティ
Trading Assistant with Equity Security (TAwES) This EA for helping manual trading (the EA will be activated when manual trade opened - Semi Auto) - This EA will be triggered by manual trading/first OPEN TRADE - If some manual trades have been opened and EA activated then all manual trades will be take over by EA separately. - This EA feature can be a martingale with multiplier, max order, and the distance can be adjusted - This EA will secure your Equity by max/loss Equity Setup.
FREE
Buas
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
BUAS EA is a hybrid grid breakout system engineered for traders who prefer execution logic over prediction. It deploys pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders as a symmetrical trap and follows whichever side is triggered first. The latest version introduces Adaptive Asymmetric Grid (AAG) logic and Dual Adaptive Trailing (equity-based + ATR-based), delivering both dynamic protection and refined risk adaptation. Designed for professional and advanced traders who demand full automation with on-chart
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate は、外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス向けの強力でエキサイティングな取引ロボットです。 特徴： さまざまなロットモード: 固定ロット、フィボナッチロット、ダランバートロット、ラブシェールロット、マーチンゲールロット、シーケンスロット、ベット1326システムロット 自動ロットサイズ。 バランスのリスク、自動車ロットサイズに関連する 手動 TP または ATR を使用したテイクプロフィットとグリッド サイズ (動的/自動) EMA セットアップ ドローダウンの設定。金額またはパーセンテージでドローダウンを監視および制御します。 MARGIN チェックとフィルター。 取引セッションフィルター 手動取引/アクション用の画面上のボタン: 取引を開く、保留中の注文 (指値とストップ)、取引を削除する、取引を閉じる、すべての TP/SL オープン取引を削除する、SL= BE、SL +1 画面上のボタンで開かれた取引は EA によって処理され、管理されます。 フォーマットされたチャート。同時ローソク足がある場合は青色のローソク足とともに印刷します
Black Bird
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
マーチンゲール（Martingale Lover）のキャラクターを知っている人限定。 このEAは、REBATEジェネレーターが気になる方にとても良いです。 Black Bird EA は、高度なアルゴリズムを使用したヘッジ戦略に基づいています。 Black Bird EA は、スマートなアルゴリズムを使用して市場に最速で参入する高度なスカルプ取引システムです。参入時の相場状況に応じた固定・動的テイクプロフィットを採用し、様々なエグジットモードを備えています。 EA は、市場分析、テイク プロフィット システム、セキュリティ リスクの管理、ドローダウンの管理の高度なアルゴリズムに基づいて取引を管理します。 推奨事項: 最小残高はロット 0,01 で $10,000 です ペア: 任意のペア 時間枠: 任意の時間枠 この EA を使用するには、「適切な」資本が必要です。 マーチンゲール EA を 24 時間 365 日実行しないでください。毎日/毎週/毎月の利益目標が達成されたときに、停止/休息し、最初からやり直さないでください。そうしないと、資本が吹き飛ばされます。 Bl
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
購入する前に、デモアカウントMyVolume Profile FV (無料版) を使用してフォワードテストによるテストを数か月間 行ってください。 それを学び、自分に合った最適なセットアップを見つけてください。 MyVolume Profile Scalper EA は、ボリューム プロファイルを使用するように設計された高度な自動プログラムです。 ボリューム   プロファイルは、 指定 された期間中に特定の価格レベルで取引された総量を取得し、その総量を上昇量 (価格を上昇させた取引) のいずれかに分割します。 ）またはダウンボリューム（価格を下げる取引）を行い、オープンまたは デア を行います。 このEAのコアエンジンは、インジケーターボリューム、平均足、ADXを使用しています。 カスタマイズ可能な移動平均を使用した追加フィルターにより、移動平均インジケーターによって与えられる傾向を確認し、追跡します。 このフィルタはオプションであり、デフォルトでは TRUE です (このフィルタを使用します)。 MyVolume Profile Scalper EA は、  すべての時間フレーム
Miliarto Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
an EA that use 3 Moving Average or Bollinger Bands indicators. You can choose one and setup the indicator selected as you wish.  Moving averages and Bollinger bands is one of powerful indicator. The recommendation to uses the main trend to enter the market, H1 or H4 timeframe for identifying the trend. and you can uses a short timeframe to enter the market and setup how the EA allowed trade direction  (Buy only, Sell only, or both) within short time frame. The EA have : - Take Profit and Stop Lo
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
エキスパート
Velora EA – グリッド＆アダプティブトレーリングブレイクアウトシステム Velora は、適応型グリッド エンジン、動的トレーリング ロジック、部分クローズ メカニズム、および自動化されたボラティリティ ベースのエントリを備え、Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB) の中核から設計された高品質のエキスパート アドバイザーです。 攻撃性、安全性、適応性を兼ね備えたものを求めるトレーダー向けに作られた Velora は、単に反応するだけでなく、応答性も優れています。 コアとなる強み IVB ブレイクアウト エンジン: 洗練されたボラティリティ フィルターとモメンタム フィルター (ROC、ATR、ケルトナー、ボリューム) を使用して、影響の大きいモメンタム バーストを検出します。 アダプティブグリッドシステム: 固定または適応型（ATRベース）グリッド間隔 カスタマイズ可能な乗数による段階的なロットサイズ設定 ヘッジと非ヘッジのサポート 安全性と一貫性を確保するための整合性チェックされたグリッドロジック 自動追跡システム: ATRベースのストップ調整
MurreyGannQuantum
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
インディケータ
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763757 CORE FEATURES Technical Implementation: Murrey Math Levels: 9 dynamic su
MurreyGannQuantum MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
インディケータ
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The Non-Repainting Guarantee: Why It Matters What Does Non-Repainting Really Mean? A non-repainting indicator maintains its h
AanIsnaini TrueChart
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
インディケータ
Proprietary Signal Amplification Technology Unlike conventional indicators that merely display data, TrueChart employs advanced signal amplification that emphasizes only high-probability trading opportunities. The system automatically filters out market noise and amplifies genuine signals through multiple confirmation layers, ensuring you only see what truly matters. Revolutionary Multi-Dimensional Confirmation System Most indicators operate in a single dimension. Our technology simultaneously
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Pro
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
インディケータ
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 PRO Institutional-Grade Market Regime & Trend Dashboard (Zero-Repaint) STOP TRADING WITH LAG. START TRADING WITH MATH. The free version (v1.3) gave you visibility. The PRO Version gives you the edge . AanIsnaini Signal Matrix PRO is not just an update—it is a complete algorithmic rewrite of my popular signal dashboard. While the free version relies on standard indicators (which lag and react slowly), the PRO version utilizes  Digital Signal Processing (DSP) , Zero-L
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信