Gold Scalper EA – Advanced Support & Resistance Scalping for XAUUSD

The Gold Scalper EA is a precision-engineered expert advisor designed to dominate the XAUUSD (Gold) market through smart support and resistance-based scalping. Built with a clean, simplistic and minimalistic trading logic without any overcomplicated jargon that most scalping EAs try to advertise, this Gold scalping robot executes high-probability breakout trades with surgical accuracy using simple basic support and resistance trading while keeping drawdowns minimal and protecting your capital at all times. Whether you're a scalper looking for consistency, or a trader seeking low-risk gold opportunities, this Scalping robot brings a robust mix of technical precision, simple smart entry and exit logic, and strong capital protection at an affordable price without breaking your bank like most expensive EAs out there.

Notice: After purchasing this Gold scalping forex robot, please contact me immediately before using it on a live account so that you can get the recommended settings I use in my own live accounts for profitability. Test the EA on demo first for some weeks before going live and adhere to strict risk management principles and all will be fine.

How It Works

Support & Resistance Detection: The EA automatically identifies strong support and resistance levels based on swing highs/lows, candle structure, and price rejections. This Gold EA scalping robot only enters trades when a strong high probability signal is detected and doesn't just randomly execute scalping trades which is why you must not be surprised if you don't see any trades in a day or two. It waits for a confirmed breakout of these zones, then triggers entries only after a confirmation candle, avoiding false breakouts and improving win rate.

One Signal = One Trade Logic:

Prevents overtrading or multiple entries on the same level which is great for keeping your drawdown in check.

Key Features

Designed strictly for XAUUSD / Gold Currency Pair

Optimized for H1 timeframe

Breakout Entry Logic with confirmation

SL/TP & Trailing Stop options

Fixed lot sizing

Works with ECN & Standard MT4 accounts

Recommended Settings

Parameters Recommended

Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Leave the default settings as they are. Please contact me after purchase for more custom settings.

Timeframe: H1 Minimum & Recommended Deposit: $1000-$1500 With 0.03-0.05 lots size for low risk and low Drawdown and $300 for 0.01lots You can also check the recent live screenshots for January, 2025 to date using my FP Markets live account where the EA made on average of $700 monthly using medium to high risk settings on a $1500 deposit account live with 0.1 lots using every tick based on real ticks that mirrors actual live conditions as close as possible in my live account I have with FP Markets. EA has proven to be profitable over along period of time with minimal drawdown if you use the right risk management and position sizing.

Account Type: ECN or Low Spread

Broker: Any MT4 Broker (low spread preferred such as IC Markets, FP Markets, etc.) Free Lifetime Updates

