GoldScalperEAMT4

Gold Scalper EA – Advanced Support & Resistance Scalping for XAUUSD

The Gold Scalper EA is a precision-engineered expert advisor designed to dominate the XAUUSD (Gold) market through smart support and resistance-based scalping. Built with a clean, simplistic and minimalistic trading logic without any overcomplicated jargon that most scalping EAs try to advertise, this Gold scalping robot executes high-probability breakout trades with surgical accuracy using simple basic support and resistance trading while keeping drawdowns minimal and protecting your capital at all times.





Whether you're a scalper looking for consistency, or a trader seeking low-risk gold opportunities, this Scalping robot brings a robust mix of technical precision, simple smart entry and exit logic, and strong capital protection at an affordable price without breaking your bank like most expensive EAs out there. Notice:

After purchasing this Gold scalping forex robot, please contact me immediately before using it on a live account so that you can get the recommended settings I use in my own live accounts for profitability. Test the EA on demo first for some weeks before going live and adhere to strict risk management principles and all will be fine.





⚙️ How It Works

📈 Support & Resistance Detection: The EA automatically identifies strong support and resistance levels based on swing highs/lows, candle structure, and price rejections. This Gold EA scalping robot only enters trades when a strong high probability signal is detected and doesn't just randomly execute scalping trades which is why you must not be surprised if you don't see any trades in a day or two.

🔁 Breakout Retest Strategy: It waits for a confirmed breakout of these zones, then triggers entries only after a retest and confirmation candle, avoiding false breakouts and improving win rate.

🔒 One Signal = One Trade Logic:



Prevents overtrading or multiple entries on the same level which is great for keeping your drawdown in check.

🏆 Key Features ✅ Designed strictly for XAUUSD / Gold Currency Pair ✅ Added a randomization option for prop firms to ensure prop firms don't ban your account due to duplicate trades across accounts. Contact me for more info and guidance on how to use this EA on prop firms after purchase.

✅ Optimized for H1 timeframe

✅ Breakout Entry Logic with confirmation

✅ SL/TP & Trailing Stop options

✅ Fixed lot sizing

✅ Works with ECN & Standard MT4 accounts

✅ Optional recovery system that can be enabled and disabled by the user depending on your risk appetite and tolerance.





📌 Recommended Settings





Parameter Recommended Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Leave the default settings as they are. Please contact me after purchase for more custom settings especially if you want to use the EA for prop firms and the recommended prop firms to use this Gold scalper EA on.

Timeframe: H1 Minimum & Recommended Deposit: $1000-$1500 With 0.03-0.05 lots size for low risk and low Drawdown and $300 for 0.01lots You can also check the recent live screenshots for June1-27, 2025 using my FP Markets live account where the EA made $600USD using medium to high risk setting on a 1000 deposit account live with 0.1 lots using every tick based on real ticks that mirrors actual live conditions as close as possible in my live account I have with FP Markets. EA has proven to be profitable over along period of time with minimal drawdown if you use the right risk management and position sizing.

Account Type: ECN or Low Spread

Broker: Any MT4 Broker (low spread preferred such as IC Markets, FP Markets, etc.)





✅ Free Lifetime Updates





✅ Installation & Setup Guide ✅ Strategy Guide + Optimization Tips RISK WARNING Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this EA at your own discretion, and always test on a demo account before trading live. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses that you may incur using this scalping Gold robot without any proper risk management, lack of discipline, or over leveraging your account simply because you want to earn a quick buck in the markets.





