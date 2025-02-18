GoldVertex EA MT5

GoldVertex EA – Institutional-Grade Gold Trading Bot

Overview
GoldVertex EA is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading bot designed for premium gold (XAU/USD) trading. Built for high-net-worth traders, this EA focuses on precision, risk-controlled execution, and maximum profitability through smart order management and advanced market analysis.

Inspired by the word "Vertex", meaning the highest point, GoldVertex EA is designed to help traders reach peak profitability with optimized trade closures, intelligent risk management, and seamless execution.

Key Features
Institutional-Grade Trading: Designed for high-capital traders seeking premium execution.
Precision-Driven Strategy: Ensures optimal trade entries and strategic order closures.
Gold & Forex Optimization: Works seamlessly on XAU/USD.
Advanced Risk Management: Implements smart capital preservation and adaptive lot sizing.
AI-Backed Market Analysis: Utilizes real-time momentum, volatility, and trend detection.

Optimized for M15 & M5 Timeframes: Best suited for high-precision trading strategies.


Technical Information
Timeframe: M5
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Minimum Deposit: $25,000
Leverage: 1:10 – 1:500
Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Standard, Premium, ECN

Supported Pairs: XAU/USD


Important Notice
This is a high-risk EA and requires proper risk management.
Settings for currency pairs are different from gold – ensure adjustments are made accordingly.


