Aurora Cross EA – A Customizable Trading Tool for Optimization Enthusiasts

Aurora Cross EA is designed for traders who enjoy optimizing and refining their strategies to suit different market conditions. This EA provides a structured framework for trade execution based on a combination of Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands, allowing you to fine-tune settings and adapt it to your trading style.

Key Features:

Uses a Simple Moving Average (SMA) for trend detection

Integrates Bollinger Bands to identify potential breakout or reversal points

Implements fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss for trade management

Built-in risk validation mechanisms to ensure proper lot sizing

Smart error handling and retry logic for trade execution

Trading Logic

Aurora Cross EA follows a systematic approach by analyzing price movements relative to a moving average and the Bollinger Bands' middle line. A potential trade signal is generated when:

A buy trade is triggered when price crosses above both the SMA and the Bollinger Bands' middle line.

A sell trade is triggered when price crosses below both indicators.

To maintain controlled risk management, the EA places a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade.

Customization & Optimization

This EA is not optimized—it is intentionally built for traders who want to test, tweak, and refine their parameters. You can adjust:

Signal Period & Bollinger Bands settings to suit different market conditions

Lot sizing to match your risk appetite

Stop Loss & Take Profit levels to optimize performance

Price & Suitability

Aurora Cross EA is available for $130, making it a great choice for traders looking for a structured yet flexible trading tool. It is particularly useful for those who want to develop and test their own optimizations rather than rely on predefined settings.

Happy trading!