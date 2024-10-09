Viking Strategy Signal Indicator

5

🚀 Viking Strategy Indicator – The Beating Heart of the BT 3.0 System

The Viking Strategy Indicator is not just another indicator…
It’s one of the pillars of the revolutionary BT 3.0 trading system, built to transform the trading experience for everyone — from beginners to experts.

🧠 BT 3.0 is much more than a tool:
It’s a complete trading solution, both semi-automated and fully automated, integrating 6 powerful indicators and a smart assistant that analyzes, detects, alerts, and executes based on the best market strategies.

✅ What You Get with Viking Strategy Indicator:

🔹 Automatic analysis of market opportunities based on tested and proven logic
🔹 Real-time alerts, so you’ll never miss a strategic entry
🔹 Seamless integration with the other modules of the BT 3.0 system:

  • And of course, the BT 3.0 Smart Assistant

💡 Results? You Win on All Fronts:

✅ No need to sit in front of the screen 24/7
✅ Gain more discipline, precision, and time
✅ Take advantage of a truly intelligent trading ecosystem
✅ Make confident decisions, backed by the full power of BT 3.0

🎯 This product is for you if:
✔️ You’re looking for a reliable trading strategy
✔️ You have limited time to analyze or manage trades
✔️ You want to automate your decisions smartly without losing control

🔥 Join the traders who have already chosen strategic intelligence.
Install the Viking Strategy Indicator, step into the BT 3.0 universe, and take your trading to the next level.


📦 Why Only the Viking Strategy Indicator Is Published on the Market?

BT 3.0 is more than just an indicator – it’s a complete trading solution in the form of a system.
Due to technical and platform limitations, the entire system cannot be uploaded as a single tool on the MQL5 Market.

That’s why I’ve chosen to publish only the main and essential indicator:
➡️ Viking Strategy Signal Indicator, the core component of the BT 3.0 system.

💰 The Displayed Price ($699.99) Covers More Than Just One Indicator

The listed price gives you full access to the complete BT 3.0 system, including:
✔️ The Viking Strategy Indicator
✔️ All complementary tools (C_BAGOU, QM_DETECTOR, ORDER BLOCK, etc.)
✔️ Personalized support
✔️ Internal strategies and confirmation tools for your signals

🔑 After Your Purchase

Once you complete your purchase on the Market, you will receive:
✅ All the remaining modules of the BT 3.0 system
✅ Full installation guidance
✅ My personal assistance to help you understand and use each tool efficiently

🔥 By purchasing the Viking Strategy Indicator, you are unlocking the full BT 3.0 system.
You’re not just buying an indicator – you’re investing in a complete, intelligent, and long-term trading solution.

レビュー 1
ryanchan000
737
ryanchan000 2025.01.07 13:52 
 

The backtest is very good and the winning rate is very high. I am currently using it. The author is very helpful and responds quickly.

おすすめのプロダクト
TransitBlueOcean
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
5 (1)
インディケータ
TransitBlueOcean is indicator system that uses ocean wave's pattern, to help one to know when to buy and when to sell. The indicator system is very powerful like the ocean waves. Join the mql5 channel for TransitBlueOcean  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitblueocean   How to use: Zoom in so that the Ocean will appear on your chart. Buy when you see the candles, the candle will be above the ocean wave (buying signal). Sell when you can't see the candles, the candles will be inside the wav
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
インディケータ
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
インディケータ
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
インディケータ
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
インディケータ
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
インディケータ
SlopeChannelB – 価格の傾斜チャネルを構築するテクニカル分析ツールで、市場の現状を評価し、取引シグナルを見つけるためのユニークな機会を提供します。 インジケーターの主な特徴: 価格の傾斜チャネル : このインジケーターは、サポートとレジスタンスのレベルを視覚化するのに役立ち、トレンドの逆転または継続の可能性を示すことができます。 ラインの色と背景の強調表示が異なる : 傾斜したサポートとレジスタンスのレベルは異なる色で表示され、チャネル自体はさらに背景で強調され、チャートの視覚的分析を簡素化します。 ライン計算のための3つのオプション : このインジケーターは回帰分析を使用してチャネルラインを構築します。3つの方法から選択できます: Robust（デフォルト） – 外れ値に強い方法。 OLS（最小二乗法） . Median（中央値計算） . 最適なモデル選択 : SlopeChannelBは5つの品質基準の分析に基づいて最も適切なチャネルラインのバリエーションを自動的に選択します。 品質パラメータはチャートに直接表示され、結果の評価に役立ちます。また、ボタンを使
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
インディケータ
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Visual Vortex Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Unleash the Power of Market Dynamics with the Vortex Indicator! The Visual Vortex Indicator is your advanced tool for decoding market trends, reversals, and momentum shifts. Priced at $65, this indicator provides a comprehensive view of market behavior, but it’s designed for you to fine-tune and optimize it according to your unique trading strategy. What Makes It Unique? The Vortex Indicator is based on a strategy that identifies directional movements and trend strength by analyzing key price d
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
インディケータ
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
Full Trend Killer
Tete Adate Adjete
インディケータ
FULL TREND KILLER is an indicator based on Bollingen Bands and it is easy to use; no internal adjustments to be made. It is specially designed for synthetic indices but also works well on Forex Assets. The best time frame to use on synthetic indices is M15, this is just a tip, however it can be used on all time frames. Settings : BANDS PERIOD Push Notification Email Notification Audible Alert
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
インディケータ
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
インディケータ
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Inguz
Maxim Kuznetsov
インディケータ
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
R trend sync indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
r-Trend Sync indicator is manual trading system for extra volatility markets. Main System features : The indicators's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the system learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends and cycles, as well a
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
インディケータ
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
革新的な MT5 インジケーター、DARWIN Assistant   をご紹介します。これは、トレーディングを成功させる世界への究極のゲートウェイです。精度と専門知識に基づいて設計された DARWIN Assistant   は、RSI、ストキャスティクス、CCI、トレンドなどの高度なテクニカル指標をすべての時間枠にわたって活用する特別な戦略に基づいて動作します。この最先端のインジケーターはエントリーのための最も正確なシグナルを提供し、比類のない自信を持って市場をナビゲートできるようにするため、並外れた取引体験に備えてください。 DARWIN Assistant   を使用すると、最も収益性の高い取引機会を検出するために細心の注意を払って調整された、重要な指標の包括的な分析にアクセスできるようになります。不確実性に別れを告げ、情報に基づいた意思決定の新時代を迎えましょう。 RSI、ストキャスティクス、CCI、トレンドを DARWIN Assistant   内でシームレスに統合することでその力を解き放ち、これまでにないほど市場のダイナミクスを鮮明に描きます。 DARWIN As
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
インディケータ
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
ストキャスティクスマルチカレンシースキャナーダッシュボード MT5 は、ストキャスティクスオシレーターを使用して複数の通貨ペアと時間枠を監視するために設計された強力なツールです。シンボルと時間枠（M1からMN1まで）でシグナルを整理するグリッド形式を提供します。トレーダーは、戦略に合わせて特定の時間枠を有効または無効にできます。 MT4バージョンはこちらで入手できます： Stochastic Oscillator Multicurrency Scanner MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちらをクリックしてください： ドキュメント このツールは、以下のストキャスティクス戦略に基づいてシグナルを表示します： 過買い/過売り戦略：ストキャスティクスが過買い（上位レベルを超える）または過売り（下位レベルを下回る）ゾーンに入るまたは出る際にシグナルが生成され、潜在的な反転を示します。 逆レベル戦略：ストキャスティクスがユーザー定義または自動計算された上位または下位レベルを逆方向にクロスする際にシグナルがトリガーされ、モメンタムの変化を示唆します。 クロスオーバー戦略：ストキャスティクスの%Kライ
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
インディケータ
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
インディケータ
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
インディケータ
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.88 (16)
エキスパート
Trend Catcher EA Pro — 最も支持されている Trend Catcher インジケーターを基盤に、多くのリクエストを受け、ついに Trend Catcher EA が登場しました。 アルゴリズムによる自動売買と、トレーダーによる手動コントロールを融合した次世代型エキスパートアドバイザー。 市場に対する完全な主導権を与えます。 高速、高適応性、そして「明確さ・性能・自由度」を重視するトレーダーのために設計されています。 EURUSD に対してリアルティック（99.9% 精度）のデータで設計・最適化。 再描画なし、再計算なし、遅延なしで安定した実行を提供します。 【ユーザーマニュアル・推奨設定】および【テスト済みプリセット】リンクをクリックしてください。 コア戦略: EA には2つの戦略モードが内蔵されています： I. Smart Trend Mode — トレンド方向に沿って一方向のみでエントリー。 構造が明確で低リスク、高精度。ヘッジなし。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（アグレッシブ） — ヘッジ系スキャルピングロジックで両方向にエントリーし、相場の
FREE
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
エキスパート
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Di Napoli MACD MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
4.33 (6)
インディケータ
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.   Parameters Fast EMA: period of the fast moving average. Slow EMA: period of the slow moving average. Signal EMA: period of the signal line.                              ************************************
FREE
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.7 (10)
インディケータ
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator automatically draws the boxes for daily support and resistance breakouts. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5. Blue arrow up = Buy. Red arrow down = Sell. You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatical
FREE
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
インディケータ
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
インディケータ
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
インディケータ
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Enigma 112
issam rahhal sabour
インディケータ
Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual Enigma 112 Indicator Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution Introduction The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems. Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels Huddleston Theory Volume-based market
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
インディケータ
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
インディケータ
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
インディケータ
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
インディケータ
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
インディケータ
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
インディケータ
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
インディケータ
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
インディケータ
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Escalera Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
インディケータ
Indicador en MQL5, recibe la información del precio SUAVIZADO, lo procesa anulando los picos inteligentemente, y el resultado lo envía al desarrollo de la escalera que iniciara y subirá o bajara según el peldaño o INTERVALO ingresado Ingreso PERIODO = 50 (variar segun uso) Ingreso MULTIPLICA AL PERIODO = 1 (variar segun uso) Segun la configuración la escalera puede pegarse o separarse de los precios,, Se aplica toda la linea de tiempo, y a todas las divisas, etc.  
Fibonacci Suavizado
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
インディケータ
Indicador en MQL5, que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS, que son alineadas según Fibonacci, obteniendo un promedio, que sera suavizado.  Se puede ingresar un numero desde 2 a N, que multiplica a los EMA-Fibonacci. Funciona en cualquier criptomoneda, etc. etc... pudiendo calcular el futuro segun la tendencia de las EMAS. Funciona excelentemente en tramos largos, determinando exactamente el mejor inicio/salida. El precio inicial por apertura sera por un periodo de tiempo, luego aumentará.
QuantXStocks Trading Range
Netlux Digital Kft.
インディケータ
QuantXSTocks Trading Range Indicator for MT5: INSTRUCTIONS TO USE OUR INDICATOR:- User needs to take trade on Arrow or after an Arrow CandleStick, You can achieve up-to 35-125 pips target by this Indicator. Best Timeframes for Stocks and Indices are M30 and H1: AMAZON M30 (50 pips) TESLA M30 (50 pips) APPLE M30 (50 pips) ADOBE M30 (50 pips) NASDAQ100 H1 (125 pips) The above are the approximate amount of pips you can achieve by this Indicator, Green arrow appears to be buy arrow while the Red ar
Super Suavizador
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
インディケータ
Indicador en MQL5 que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS que son alineadas y procesadas según Fibonacci luego el promedio es suavizado"  Se ingresa un número de 2 a N que multiplica los EMA-Fibonacci y por consiguiente aumenta los fibonacci, resultando un promedio.   Se ingresa un número que suaviza los EMA-Fibonacci. Considerando los números 1/1 seria la suavización minima. Considerando los números 3/5 seria la suavización media. Considerando los números 10/30 seria la suavización alta.....etc
Trend and Signals MT5
Isaac Kimani
インディケータ
Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
Cycles Forecast
Pooriya Alirezaee
インディケータ
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
インディケータ
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
フィルタ:
ryanchan000
737
ryanchan000 2025.01.07 13:52 
 

The backtest is very good and the winning rate is very high. I am currently using it. The author is very helpful and responds quickly.

E Bahamlong Bagoudjare
330
開発者からの返信 E Bahamlong Bagoudjare 2025.01.16 10:02
thank you for your feedback and good trading
レビューに返信