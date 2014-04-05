Trade Signal Indicator 5

🚀 ULTIMATE BUY & SELL ARROW INDICATOR - Professional Trading Signals! 

CRYSTAL CLEAR TRADING SIGNALS WITH PRECISION ACCURACY. WORKS ON ALL TIME FRAME, BEST ON 1HR TIME FRAME

🎯 WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR REVOLUTIONARY?

✅ NO REPAINTING - NO GUESSWORK - NO REGRETS!

  • 100% ACCURATE SIGNALS that never change or disappear
  • ZERO OFFSET - Signals appear exactly when they should
  • PERFECT PRECISION - Best O

✅ INSTANT VISUAL CLARITY

  • CRYSTAL CLEAR BLUE ARROWS for BUY signals
  • STRIKING PINK ARROWS for SELL signals
  • CLEAN CHART INTERFACE - No messy lines or confusing indicators

✅ TRIPLE ALERT SYSTEM - NEVER MISS A TRADE!

  • 🔔 POPUP ALERTS - Instant screen notifications
  • 📧 EMAIL ALERTS - Get signals sent directly to your inbox
  • 📱 PUSH NOTIFICATIONS - Mobile alerts wherever you are

💎 EXCLUSIVE FEATURES THAT SEPARATE WINNERS FROM LOSERS

🧠 INTELLIGENT SIGNAL GENERATION

  • Advanced Mathematical Algorithm for precise signal detection
  • Optimized Parameters for balanced sensitivity and accuracy
  • Timeframe Compatible - Works Best on 1hr time frame but all chart periods
  • Scientifically Designed for various market conditions

🎨 PROFESSIONAL VISUALIZATION

  • Arrow (Buy) | Arrow (Sell)
  • Auto-adjusts for ALL broker digit formats (3, 4, 5 digits)
  • Perfectly positioned arrows - Buy below lows, Sell above highs

🛡️ BULLETPROOF RELIABILITY

  • Zero Lag Technology - Signals appear on closed bars only
  • Memory Protection - Prevents duplicate alerts
  • Error-Free Operation - Built-in safety checks and validations

🏆 WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS INDICATOR

💪 PROFESSIONAL PERFORMANCE

  • Identifies Potential Reversal Points at key market levels
  • Reduces Market Noise with advanced signal filtering
  • Works on ALL Timeframes - M1 to MN1
  • Compatible with ALL Currency Pairs and instruments

🚀 INSTANT SETUP & USE

  • One-Click Installation - No complex configuration
  • Plug & Play Ready - Start trading immediately
  • Beginner Friendly - Clear visual signals anyone can follow
  • Professional Grade - Trusted by experienced traders

📊 COMPLETE SIGNAL SOLUTION

  • Entry Points - Clear buy/sell arrow signals
  • Visual Clarity - Easy-to-read chart indicators
  • Alert Integration - Multiple notification options
  • Historical Analysis - Review past signals for strategy development

🎯 PERFECT FOR:

✅ Day Traders seeking clear entry signals
✅ Swing Traders looking for reversal indicators
✅ Active Traders who need instant signal confirmation
✅ Beginners wanting simple, visual trading signals
✅ Professionals requiring reliable, non-repainting indicators

    💬 DEVELOPER SUPPORT & CONTACT

    Created by: BUKOLA OMOLOLA ADESINA
    WhatsApp: +2349131796340
    Telegram: @Abiol_a
    Professional Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bukola14

      ⏰ LIMITED TIME OFFER - ACT NOW!

      🚨 ENHANCE YOUR TRADING ANALYSIS!

      Every moment you delay is a potential signal missed. While you're reading this, other traders are already using this indicator to:

      • ✅ Identify trending opportunities before they develop
      • ✅ Avoid false signals that can disrupt analysis
      • ✅ Time entries effectively for better trade management
      • ✅ Trade with confidence knowing they have reliable signals

      💎 ENHANCE YOUR TRADING ANALYSIS TODAY

      This isn't just another indicator - it's your ANALYTICAL ADVANTAGE in the markets. Join traders who:

      • Never miss important signals
      • Trade with clear direction
      • Reduce emotional decisions
      • Improve their market analysis

      🔥 YOUR ENHANCED ANALYSIS STARTS HERE!

      Don't let another day pass missing clear trading signals. The market rewards those who have the right tools for analysis. Join traders who've already enhanced their market analysis with this precision indicator.

      🚀 PURCHASE NOW AND START ANALYZING WITH CLARITY! 🚀

      © 2024 BUKOLA OMOLOLA ADESINA. Professional Trading Indicator. All Rights Reserved.


      IVolX 2 DPOC mt5
      Denis Chebatarev
      インディケータ
      Vol 2 DPOC volume vol 2 DOC-dynamic horizontal volume indicator for any time periods Main settings of the indicator: Volume Source -selecting data for volumes (tick or real) DPOCOn -enabling / disabling the indicator DPOCFrom -calculation start date DPOCTo -settlement end date The indicator allows you to manually select areas on the chart to analyze changes in the maximum volume over time. You can do this by using vertical lines and moving them along the chart. Or by setting specific dates in
      News Clock
      Victor Klenov
      インディケータ
      The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
      RSI Arrows Profesional
      Magdalena Estefania Colonna
      インディケータ
      RSI Arrows Professional v1.00 Advanced Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview RSI Arrows Professional is a sophisticated technical indicator that combines the power of the traditional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an intelligent directional signal system. Designed specifically for traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market, this indicator implements conservative trading strategies based on momentum analysis. Key Features Conservative Signal Strategy
      Rejection Block
      Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
      5 (1)
      インディケータ
      The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
      FREE
      MTF Levels And Moving Averages
      Arinze Michael Ejike
      インディケータ
      MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
      MarketMagnet
      Kelly Adediran Raymond
      インディケータ
      Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
      Contraction And Expansion
      Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
      インディケータ
      The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115564 The Contraction/Expansion Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool designed to identify and signal the breakout of bullish and bearish contraction or expansion formations in financial markets. Utilizing advanced algorithmic calculations, this indicator helps traders spot significant price movements that often accompany these formations, providing valuable insights for stra
      FREE
      Visual Trend Reversals
      Oleksii Ferbei
      インディケータ
      Visual Trend Reversals — Professional Trend Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Visual Trend Reversals is a modern and efficient indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the timely identification of trend reversal points and analysis of market conditions on any instrument: forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and commodities. The indicator is optimized to improve entry quality, minimize false signals, and maximize clarity for traders of any experience level. Key Advantages of V
      Skiey
      Vitalii Zakharuk
      インディケータ
      Skiey - Indicator of easy solutions! Using this indicator is very simple, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the color arrows. Such a calculation option takes into account intraday price fluctuations and focuses on measuring the "candlestick" share in the trend. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, this method also emphasizes the measurement of each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information but also mor
      Limitless MT5
      Dmitriy Kashevich
      インディケータ
      Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
      My PVSR
      Ashok Kumar Singha
      インディケータ
      My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
      HTF Power of Three ICT
      Antonio Molinaro
      インディケータ
      HTF Power of Three (ICT) -  MT5 Indicator Overview The HTF Power of Three indicator is a professional implementation of the Inner Circle Trader's (ICT) Power of Three concept, inspired by Larry Williams. This indicator visualizes higher timeframe (HTF) candle development in real-time on any lower timeframe chart, making it an essential tool for ICT traders who study institutional price movement patterns. What is Power of Three (PO3)? Power of Three represents a three-staged Smart Money campaign
      Fast Directional Indicator System
      VÜqar Famİl Qanbarov
      インディケータ
      FDIS v1.08 is a multi-layered trend and signal indicator designed to offer precise insight into market direction, volatility, and momentum. Combining the power of RSI smoothing, volatility bands, and signal cross alerts, FDIS helps traders make faster and more informed decisions. Core Features: Green Line : Smoothed RSI (RSI Price Line) Red Line : Trade Signal Line Orange Line : Market Base Line (dynamic support/resistance) Blue Bands : Volatility Zones (standard deviation-based) Mu
      Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
      Young Ho Seo
      5 (1)
      インディケータ
      Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
      Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
      Noiros Tech
      インディケータ
      CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
      Yawabeh SD Volume Suit V1
      SHEHZADA BEHRAM
      インディケータ
      Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
      King Binary Forex Dashboard
      Md Meraz Mahmud
      インディケータ
      Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, it work all asset, and also work Derive Volatility asset! it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you   
      Plasma Trend
      Sabina Fik
      インディケータ
      The Plasma Trend indicator is a simple technical indication that is used to determine the current trend direction in the market. The Plasma Trend indicator is a powerful tool for determining the direction of the trend in the Forex market. It is based on both standard technical indicators and proprietary mathematical calculations, which provides a more accurate and reliable trend determination. Its implementation in the form of lines of two colors simplifies the visual determination of a change
      WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
      Kaijun Wang
      インディケータ
      このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
      Binary Options Momentum Signals Mt5
      Majeed Odubela
      インディケータ
      SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
      Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
      Md Meraz Mahmud
      インディケータ
      Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
      Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis MT5
      LEE SAMSON
      インディケータ
      推測をやめて、統計的優位性を持って取引を始めましょう 株価指数はFXとは異なる動きをします。決まったセッションがあり、オーバーナイトでギャップが発生し、予測可能な統計パターンに従います。このインジケーターは、DAX、S&P 500、ダウ・ジョーンズなどの指数を自信を持って取引するために必要な確率データを提供します。 何が違うのか ほとんどのインジケーターは何が起こったかを示します。このインジケーターは次に何が起こる可能性が高いかを示します。毎取引日、インジケーターは100日間のヒストリカルデータに対して現在のセットアップを分析します。類似のギャップ、類似のオープニングポジションを持つ日を見つけ、価格が主要なレベルに到達した頻度を正確に計算します。ギャップが埋まるか、昨日の高値がテストされるかの推測はもう必要ありません。実際のデータに基づいた正確なパーセンテージが得られます。 すべての入力パラメータを説明した完全なマニュアルはこちら： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 優れたセットアップを見つけるための戦略ガイドはこちら： https:/
      Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT5
      KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
      インディケータ
      KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
      Break Retest
      Ongkysetiawan
      インディケータ
      BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
      Xtrade Trend Detector
      Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
      インディケータ
      Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
      CrossMaster PRO
      Abderrahmane Benali
      インディケータ
      CrossMaster PRO – Where Trends Reveal Themselves CrossMaster PRO is a precision-built indicator designed to identify critical moments where market direction begins to shift. By monitoring the interaction between two moving averages, it delivers clear signals exactly when timing matters most. Built for traders who value clarity over noise, this tool transforms simple crossovers into actionable insights, supported by intelligent alerts and a clean visual structure. Core Advantages Real-time detec
      News Tracker Trend Bands
      Sahib Ul Ahsan
      インディケータ
      Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming —without loading a single extra window. This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance. Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar. Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow , gold
      Market session with fibonacci
      Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
      インディケータ
      このインジケーターは、私たちが毎日最もよく使う戦略であるICTやSMCをはじめ、取引所の開閉時間に発生するストップロス制限や流動性制限、フィボナッチによる取引所の出来高やズームイン・アウト、見たい取引所の動きを選択してフィボナッチを引くなど、最もよく見たいアクションが全て自動で表示されるインジケーターです。このインジケーターを使用してあらゆる種類の取引を分析する方法を一度学べば、二度とこのインジケーターなしでは取引できなくなると 100% 確信しています。 このインジケーターは、私たちが毎日最もよく使う戦略であるICTやSMCをはじめ、取引所の開閉時間に発生するストップロス制限や流動性制限、フィボナッチによる取引所の出来高やズームイン・アウト、見たい取引所の動きを選択してフィボナッチを引くなど、最もよく見たいアクションが全て自動で表示されるインジケーターです。このインジケーターを使用してあらゆる種類の取引を分析する方法を一度学べば、二度とこのインジケーターなしでは取引できなくなると 100% 確信しています。
      BoS CHoCH Indicator
      Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
      インディケータ
      The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115445 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify key turning points in price movements on financial charts. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the stru
      Arrow Trends
      Saad Janah
      インディケータ
      Arrow Trends – Clear Trade Entry Signals for MetaTrader 5 Arrow Trends is a professional arrow indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide trade entry signals in the direction of the prevailing trend. Whether you are scalping, day trading, or swing trading, Arrow Trends helps you identify strong opportunities. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Once an arrow appears, it never disappears. Trend-Focused Entries: Signals align with the dominant market direction. Multi-Timeframe Ready: From 1-
      Divergence Bomber
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.96 (76)
      インディケータ
      このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
      Trend Screener Pro MT5
      STE S.S.COMPANY
      4.84 (99)
      インディケータ
      トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
      Azimuth Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      インディケータ
      発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
      Quantum TrendPulse
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (20)
      インディケータ
      Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
      ARIPoint
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      1 (1)
      インディケータ
      ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
      Grabber System MT5
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.81 (21)
      インディケータ
      優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
      Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4 (14)
      インディケータ
      まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
      RelicusRoad Pro MT5
      Relicus LLC
      5 (24)
      インディケータ
      これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
      Berma Bands
      Muhammad Elbermawi
      5 (7)
      インディケータ
      Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
      Matreshka
      Dimitr Trifonov
      5 (2)
      インディケータ
      Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
      Trend Forecaster
      Alexey Minkov
      5 (7)
      インディケータ
      The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
      Quantum Trend Sniper
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.74 (53)
      インディケータ
      ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
      Advanced Supply Demand MT5
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.5 (14)
      インディケータ
      現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
      Entry Points Pro for MT5
      Yury Orlov
      4.47 (136)
      インディケータ
      これはMT5のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
      SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
      Devie Arevalo Montemayor
      5 (1)
      インディケータ
      SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
      Gartley Hunter Multi
      Siarhei Vashchylka
      5 (11)
      インディケータ
      Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
      Shock Pullback
      Suleiman Alhawamdah
      5 (1)
      インディケータ
      簡単に言えば、現在のローソク足の横に「ピップス」として知られる白い数字の動きが現れ始めたら、取引を開始できます。白い「ピップス」は、買いまたは売りの取引が現在アクティブであり、白色で示されるように正しい方向に動いていることを示しています。白いピップスの動きが止まり、静的な緑色に変わったとき、それは現在のモメンタムの終了を示します。数字の緑色は、買いまたは売りの取引から得られた「ピップス」での総利益を表します。 さらに、インジケーター内の他の高度でプロフェッショナルな分析ツールに従って取引を開始することも可能です。インジケーターに表示されるシグナルや色を観察することで、高精度で多数のスキャルピングチャンスを捉えることができます。テスト中またはリアルチャート上でインジケーターの動作を理解しておくことをお勧めします。 ほとんどのFX市場に対応：金（ゴールド）や人気の株価指数市場（ダウ・ジョーンズ、S&P500、ナスダック、DAXなど）、およびEUR/USD、GBP/USD、USD/JPYなどの主要通貨ペアでの取引に最適です。また、ビットコイン、イーサリアム、ステーブルコインなどの主要な暗号
      Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
      Jingfeng Luo
      インディケータ
      AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
      Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (7)
      インディケータ
      ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタム ブレイクアウト プロ   は、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウト ゾーン戦略により、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非常に低い R
      Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
      Bernhard Schweigert
      5 (3)
      インディケータ
      初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケーターは、独自の機能と新しい計算式を取り入れた、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の為替ペアの通貨強度を読み取ることができます。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に特定することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアルはこちら  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 これが最初の1本、オリジナルだ! 価値のないクローンを買わないでください。 特別な サブウィンドウの矢印で強い通貨の勢いを表示 GAPがあなたのトレードを導く! 基準通貨や気配値が売られすぎ・買われすぎのゾーン（外相フィボナッチレベル）にあるとき、個別チャートのメインウィンドウに警告表示。 通貨がレンジの外側から反落した場合、プルバック/リバーサルのアラート。 クロスパターンの特別なアラート 複数の時間枠を選択可能で、トレンドを素早く確認できます。通貨強度のライン
      MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
      Paul Geirnaerdt
      3 (4)
      インディケータ
      MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
      Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
      LEGEX LTD
      インディケータ
      説明 ICSM（Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper）は、価格の動きを分析し、有効なインパルス、修正、およびSCOB（Single Candle Order Block）を識別するインジケーターです。柔軟性があり、情報量が多く、使いやすく、最も流動性の高い関心領域に対するトレーダーの認識を大幅に向上させるため、あらゆるタイプのテクニカル分析で使用できる強力なツールです。 設定 一般 | ビジュアル カラーテーマ — ICSMのカラーテーマを定義します。 SCOB | ビジュアル SCOBを表示 — SCOBを有効/無効にします； SCOBをマークする — SCOB表現のスタイルオプションのリストを表します； SCOB色 — SCOBの色を定義します； ICM | ビジュアル ICMラインを表示 — ICM（Impulse-Correction Mapper）ラインを有効/無効にします； ICトレンドを表示 — チャートの下部にある色付きの仕切りを通じてインパルス-修正トレンドの視覚化を有効/無効にします； ライン色 — ICMラインの色
      ARIScalping
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      インディケータ
      ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
      Macroeconomic Analyzer
      DARIO GALLIONE
      インディケータ
      Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
      Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
      Bernhard Schweigert
      5 (1)
      インディケータ
      初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケータは、独自の機能と秘密の数式を組み込んだ、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の通貨ペアのアラートを表示します。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に把握することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください! 新しい基本的なアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速のスピードを測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアにすれば、利益を生む可能性のある取引を特定することができるのです。 通貨の勢いを示す縦の線と矢印は、あなたの取引の指針となるでしょう。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチ23レベルはアラートトリガーとして使用され、市場の動きに適応します。もしインパルスが黄色のトリガーラインに当たった場
      AriX
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      1 (4)
      インディケータ
      AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
      Trend Flow PRO
      Aliaksandr Alferchyk
      インディケータ
      TREND FLOW PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換するポイントを特定するのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、トレンドの反転や、大口の市場参加者が再び参入するエリアを可視化します。 チャート上の BOS マークは、真のトレンド転換および上位時間足の重要なレベルを示します。インジケーターのデータはリペイントされず、各バーの確定後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターの主な要素： BOS FLOW – トレンド波動および実際のトレンド転換。大口の市場参加者のエントリーと、その存在の確認を示します（数字で表示）。 BOS FILL – トレンドの方向に沿ってバーを色分けします。 「大口プレイヤー」のエントリーポイントや、トレンドが変化するポイントを示します。 シグナルレベル： BOS – 強さが未確定の参加者によるエントリー（多くの場合、メイントレンド内の調整）。 Move SL – 大口参加者がポジションをどのように移動させているかを視覚的に表示します。トレーダーがストップロスを調整する際の参考として使用できます。 Super BOS – 通常の BOS よりも優先度の高い大口参加者
      Stargogs Spike Catcher
      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
      4.5 (8)
      インディケータ
      Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
      Royal Scalping Indicator M5
      Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
      5 (6)
      インディケータ
      Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
      TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
      Roman Podpora
      4.53 (19)
      インディケータ
      ロシア語の説明書 /  英語の 説明書 /  MT4バージョン 主な機能: 売り手と買い手のアクティブなゾーンを表示します。 このインジケーターは、買いと売りの適切な最初のインパルスレベル／ゾーンをすべて表示します。これらのレベル／ゾーンがアクティブになると、エントリーポイントの探索が始まり、レベルの色が変わり、特定の色で塗りつぶされます。状況をより直感的に把握できるように、矢印も表示されます。 LOGIC AI - テンプレートをアクティブ化するときにエントリポイントを検索するためのゾーン（円）の表示 視認性を向上させるため、人工知能を用いて進入ポイントを探索したゾーンを表示する機能が追加されました。 より高い時間枠からのレベル/ゾーンの表示（MTFモード） より長い時間間隔でレベル／ゾーンを表示する機能を追加しました。また、インジケーターに自動トレンド検出機能（   TPSproTREND PRO   ）を実装しました。 取引のための個別の専門的なステップバイステップのアルゴリズム このアルゴリズムは、トレンドの方向と逆方向の両方でデイトレードを行うために設計されています。有効な
      Compounding Effect Ratio Bot4
      Bukola Omolola Adesina
      エキスパート
      Compounding Effect Ratio Bot4 Compounding Effect Ratio Bot4は、GBPUSD通貨ペア向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。トレンドと特定のローソク足パターンを組み合わせて高確率の取引を特定し、スマートなリスク管理システムを活用して、複利と戦略的な取引構造を通じて利益の可能性を最大化します。その利点と機能の内訳は以下の通りです。 利点  * 複利による利益最大化: リスクベースのロットサイジングシステムを使用し、口座残高の成長に合わせて取引を拡大することで、リスクを管理しながら複利リターンを可能にします。  * 戦略的なリスク・リワード比率: 1:2および1:3のリスク・リワード比率で分割取引オプションを提供し、部分的な利益確定で利益を確保し、勝者（勝ちトレード）を伸ばすことができます。  * トレンドに沿った取引: トレンドとローソク足パターンを組み合わせることで、取引が市場トレンドに追従することを保証し、収益性の高い結果の可能性を高めます。  * 自動リスク保護: 利益が出ている取引では自動的にストップロスを
      TemplateLoader
      Bukola Omolola Adesina
      ユーティリティ
      Template Loader EA : Automate Your Chart Setup with Precision Automate chart template loading daily at your chosen time with Template Loader EA for MT4. Why Buy Template Loader? Template Loader is a must-have tool for traders who rely on specific chart setups for their strategies. Its straightforward design, reliable performance, and time-saving automation make it a valuable addition to any MT4 trading arsenal. Get started today and streamline your trading workflow! Full Description : Simplify Y
      Trade Signal Indicator4
      Bukola Omolola Adesina
      インディケータ
      ULTIMATE BUY & SELL ARROW INDICATOR MT4 - Professional Trading Signals!  CRYSTAL CLEAR TRADING SIGNALS WITH PRECISION ACCURACY. WORKS ON ALL TIME FRAME, BEST ON 1HR TIME FRAME WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR REVOLUTIONARY? NO REPAINTING - NO GUESSWORK - NO REGRETS! 100% ACCURATE SIGNALS that never change or disappear ZERO OFFSET - Signals appear exactly when they should PERFECT PRECISION - Best O INSTANT VISUAL CLARITY CRYSTAL CLEAR BLUE ARROWS for BUY signals STRIKING PINK ARROWS for SELL s
      Templateloader 5
      Bukola Omolola Adesina
      ユーティリティ
      Template Loader : Automate Your Chart Setup with Precision Automate chart template loading daily at your chosen time with Template Loader  for MT5. Why Buy Template Loader? Template Loader is a must-have tool for traders who rely on specific chart setups for their strategies. Its straightforward design, reliable performance, and time-saving automation make it a valuable addition to any MT5 trading arsenal. Get started today and streamline your trading workflow! Full Description : Simplify Your T
      XTL Indicator
      Bukola Omolola Adesina
      インディケータ
      The XTL Indicator is a powerful and versatile trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This indicator simplifies market analysis by visualizing the trend directly on your chart, painting the candles in different colors to indicate bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions. Are you interested in automating your trading strategy using this indicator? I can help! This indicator's code is already optimized for use in an Expert Advisor. Contact me to discuss turning this indicator into a fu
      Ict and Smc PriceAction toolkit
      Bukola Omolola Adesina
      インディケータ
      PriceActionToolKit - Professional ICT & Smart Money Concepts Indicator Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Analysis PriceActionToolKit is a comprehensive indicator that brings the power of Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. This all-in-one solution eliminates the guesswork from your trading decisions by automatically identifying the key market structures that institutional traders use to move the markets. Why This
