Viking Strategy Signal Indicator

5


🚀 Viking Strategy Indicator – The Beating Heart of the BT 3.0 System

The Viking Strategy Indicator is not just another indicator…
It’s one of the pillars of the revolutionary BT 3.0 trading system, built to transform the trading experience for everyone — from beginners to experts.

🧠 BT 3.0 is much more than a tool:
It’s a complete trading solution, both semi-automated and fully automated, integrating 6 powerful indicators and a smart assistant that analyzes, detects, alerts, and executes based on the best market strategies.

✅ What You Get with Viking Strategy Indicator:

🔹 Automatic analysis of market opportunities based on tested and proven logic
🔹 Real-time alerts, so you’ll never miss a strategic entry
🔹 Seamless integration with the other modules of the BT 3.0 system:

  • C_BAGOU
  • C_BAGOU_LEVELS
  • QM_DETECTOR
  • ORDER BLOCK Detector
  • DAILY_OPEN_LINE (PO3)
  • And of course, the BT 3.0 Smart Assistant

💡 Results? You Win on All Fronts:

✅ No need to sit in front of the screen 24/7
✅ Gain more discipline, precision, and time
✅ Take advantage of a truly intelligent trading ecosystem
✅ Make confident decisions, backed by the full power of BT 3.0

🎯 This product is for you if:
✔️ You’re looking for a reliable trading strategy
✔️ You have limited time to analyze or manage trades
✔️ You want to automate your decisions smartly without losing control

🔥 Join the traders who have already chosen strategic intelligence.
Install the Viking Strategy Indicator, step into the BT 3.0 universe, and take your trading to the next level.


📦 Why Only the Viking Strategy Indicator Is Published on the Market?

BT 3.0 is more than just an indicator – it’s a complete trading solution in the form of a system.
Due to technical and platform limitations, the entire system cannot be uploaded as a single tool on the MQL5 Market.

That’s why I’ve chosen to publish only the main and essential indicator:
➡️ Viking Strategy Signal Indicator, the core component of the BT 3.0 system.

💰 The Displayed Price ($299.99) Covers More Than Just One Indicator

The listed price gives you full access to the complete BT 3.0 system, including:
✔️ The Viking Strategy Indicator
✔️ All complementary tools (C_BAGOU, QM_DETECTOR, ORDER BLOCK, etc.)
✔️ Personalized support
✔️ Internal strategies and confirmation tools for your signals

🔑 After Your Purchase

Once you complete your purchase on the Market, you will receive:
✅ All the remaining modules of the BT 3.0 system
✅ Full installation guidance
✅ My personal assistance to help you understand and use each tool efficiently

🔥 By purchasing the Viking Strategy Indicator, you are unlocking the full BT 3.0 system.
You’re not just buying an indicator – you’re investing in a complete, intelligent, and long-term trading solution.


Recensioni
ryanchan000
737
ryanchan000 2025.01.07 13:52 
 

The backtest is very good and the winning rate is very high. I am currently using it. The author is very helpful and responds quickly.

