以填充类型获取订单执行类型的字符串描述。

string  TypeFillingDescription() const

返回值

以填充类型获取订单执行类型的字符串描述。

注释

历史订单必须先行使用 Ticket (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。