|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SocketExample.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"
#property script_show_inputs
input string Address="www.mql5.com";
input int Port =80;
bool ExtTLS =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| サーバにコマンドを送信 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
{
char req[];
int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
if(len<0)
return(false);
//--- 安全なTLS接続がポート443を使用する場合
if(ExtTLS)
return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- 標準TCP接続が使用されている場合
return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| サーバ返答を読む |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout)
{
char rsp[];
string result;
uint timeout_check=GetTickCount()+timeout;
//--- ソケットからデータが存在する間タイムアウトまで読み取る
do
{
uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
if(len)
{
int rsp_len;
//--- 接続が安全かどうかに応じたさまざまな読み取りコマンド
if(ExtTLS)
rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
else
rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout);
//--- 応答を分析する
if(rsp_len>0)
{
result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
//--- 応答ヘッダーのみを印刷する
int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
if(header_end>0)
{
Print("HTTP answer header received:");
Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
return(true);
}
}
}
}
while(GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
return(false);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- ハンドルを確認する
if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- すべて正常な場合は接続する
if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
{
Print("Established connection to ",Address,":",Port);
string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
datetime expiration;
//--- 接続が証明書によって保護されている場合は、そのデータを表示する
if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
{
Print("TLS certificate:");
Print(" Owner: ",subject);
Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);
Print(" Number: ",serial);
Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);
Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);
ExtTLS=true;
}
//--- サーバにGET要求を送信する
if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
{
Print("GET request sent");
//--- 応答を読む
if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
{
Print("Connection to ",Address,":",Port," failed, error ",GetLastError());
}
//--- 使用後にソケットを閉じる
SocketClose(socket);
}
else
Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+