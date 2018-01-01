|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SocketExample.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "터미널 설정에서 허용된 주소 목록에 주소를 추가하여 예제가 작동하도록 합니다."
#property script_show_inputs
input string Address="www.mql5.com";
input int Port =80;
bool ExtTLS =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 서버로 명령 전송 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
{
char req[];
int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
if(len<0)
return(false);
//--- 포트 443을 통해 보안 TLS 연결을 사용하는 경우
if(ExtTLS)
return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- 표준 TCP 연결을 사용하는 경우
return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 서버 응답을 읽습니다 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout)
{
char rsp[];
string result;
uint timeout_check=GetTickCount()+timeout;
//--- 소켓이 여전히 존재하지만 제한 시간보다 길지 않을 때까지 소켓에서 데이터를 읽습니다
do
{
uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
if(len)
{
int rsp_len;
//--- 연결의 보안 여부에 따라 다양한 읽기 명령
if(ExtTLS)
rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
else
rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout);
//--- 반응을 분석합니다
if(rsp_len>0)
{
result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
//--- 응답 헤더만 출력합니다
int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
if(header_end>0)
{
Print("HTTP 응답 헤더 수신:");
Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
return(true);
}
}
}
}
while(GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
return(false);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- 핸들 체크
if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- 모든 것이 문제 없다면 연결합니다
if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
{
Print("다음에 대한 연결 설정 ",주소,":",포트);
string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
datetime expiration;
//--- 인증서로 연결이 보안된 경우 해당 데이터를 표시합니다
if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
{
Print("TLS 인증서:");
Print(" 소유자: ",subject);
Print(" 발행인: ",issuer);
Print(" 숫자: ",serial);
Print(" Print: ",thumbprint;
Print(" 만료: ",expiration;
ExtTLS=true;
}
//--- GET 요청을 서버로 전송합니다
if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
{
Print("GET 요청 발송됨");
//--- 반응을 읽습니다
if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
Print("응답 가져오기 실패, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
Print("응답 가져오기 실패, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
{
Print("다음에 연결 ",주소,":",포트," 실패, error ",GetLastError());
}
//--- 이용 후 소켓을 닫습니다
SocketClose(socket);
}
else
Print("소켓 생성 실패, error ",GetLastError());
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+