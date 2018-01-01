//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketExample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"

#property script_show_inputs



input string Address="www.mql5.com";

input int Port =80;

bool ExtTLS =false;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| サーバにコマンドを送信 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)

{

char req[];

int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;

if(len<0)

return(false);

//--- 安全なTLS接続がポート443を使用する場合

if(ExtTLS)

return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);

//--- 標準TCP接続が使用されている場合

return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| サーバ返答を読む |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout)

{

char rsp[];

string result;

uint timeout_check=GetTickCount()+timeout;

//--- ソケットからデータが存在する間タイムアウトまで読み取る

do

{

uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);

if(len)

{

int rsp_len;

//--- 接続が安全かどうかに応じたさまざまな読み取りコマンド

if(ExtTLS)

rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);

else

rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout);

//--- 応答を分析する

if(rsp_len>0)

{

result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);

//--- 応答ヘッダーのみを印刷する

int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r

\r

");

if(header_end>0)

{

Print("HTTP answer header received:");

Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));

return(true);

}

}

}

}

while(GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

int socket=SocketCreate();

//--- ハンドルを確認する

if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- すべて正常な場合は接続する

if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))

{

Print("Established connection to ",Address,":",Port);



string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;

//--- 接続が証明書によって保護されている場合は、そのデータを表示する

if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS certificate:");

Print(" Owner: ",subject);

Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);

Print(" Number: ",serial);

Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);

Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);

ExtTLS=true;

}

//--- サーバにGET要求を送信する

if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: www.mql5.com\r

User-Agent: MT5\r

\r

"))

{

Print("GET request sent");

//--- 応答を読む

if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))

Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

{

Print("Connection to ",Address,":",Port," failed, error ",GetLastError());

}

//--- 使用後にソケットを閉じる

SocketClose(socket);

}

else

Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+