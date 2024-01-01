|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TestCopyBuffer1.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- MA 플롯
#property indicator_label1 "MA"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 매개변수 입력
input bool AsSeries=true;
input int period=15;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD smootMode=MODE_EMA;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price=PRICE_CLOSE;
input int shift=0;
//--- 지표 버퍼
double MABuffer[];
int ma_handle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑
if(AsSeries) ArraySetAsSeries(MABuffer,true);
Print("지표 버퍼는 시계열입니다 = ",ArrayGetAsSeries(MABuffer));
SetIndexBuffer(0,MABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
Print("SetIndexBuffer()가 시계열인 후에 지표 버퍼 = ",
ArrayGetAsSeries(MABuffer));
//--- 지표 버퍼 요소 액세스 순서 변경
ArraySetAsSeries(MABuffer,AsSeries);
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"MA("+period+")"+AsSeries);
//---
ma_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,period,shift,smootMode,price);
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- MABuffer 버퍼의 이동 평균 값 복사
int copied=CopyBuffer(ma_handle,0,0,rates_total,MABuffer);
Print("MABuffer[0] = ",MABuffer[0]);// AsSeries 값에 따라 다름
// 정말 오래된 값을 수신합니다
// 또는 현재 완료되지 않은 막대에 대하여
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+