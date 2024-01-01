문서화섹션
기능은 지정된 지표 버퍼를 double 유형의 1차원 동적 배열과 바인딩합니다.

bool  SetIndexBuffer(
   int                    index,         // 버퍼 인덱스
   double                 buffer[],      // 배열
   ENUM_INDEXBUFFER_TYPE  data_type      // 저장될 것
   );

매개변수

인덱스

[in] 지표 버퍼의 수. 번호는 0으로 시작합니다. 숫자는 #property indicator_buffers에 선언된 값보다 작아야합니다.

buffer[]

[in]  사용자 지정 지표 프로그램에 선언된 배열입니다.

data_type

[in] 지표 배열에 저장된 데이터 유형. 기본적으로 INDICATOR_DATA (계산된 지표의 값)입니다. INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX의 값도 사용할 수 있으며, 이 경우 이 버퍼는 이전 지표 버퍼의 색상 인덱스를 저장하는 데 사용됩니다. 최대 64가지 색상#property indicator_colorN 선에 지정할 수 있습니다. INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS 값은 버퍼가 지표의 중간 계산에 사용되며 그리기용이 아님을 의미합니다.

반환 값

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

참고

바인딩 후에는 바인딩된 배열에 대해 시계열 인덱싱을 미리 설치한 경우에도 동적 배열 buffer[]가 공통 배열과 같이 인덱싱됩니다. 지표 배열 요소에 대한 액세스 순서를 변경하려면 ArraySetAsSeries() 기능을 SetIndexBuffer() 기능을 사용하여 배열을 바인딩한 후 사용하십시. 지표 버퍼로 설정된 동적 배열의 크기는 SetIndexBuffer() 함수로 변경할 수 없습니다. 지표 버퍼의 경우 터미널의 실행 하위 시스템에서 크기 변경 작업을 모두 수행합니다.

예:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              TestCopyBuffer1.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- MA 플롯
#property indicator_label1  "MA"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 매개변수 입력
input bool               AsSeries=true;
input int                period=15;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD     smootMode=MODE_EMA;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price=PRICE_CLOSE;
input int                shift=0;
//--- 지표 버퍼
double                   MABuffer[];
int                      ma_handle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑
   if(AsSeries) ArraySetAsSeries(MABuffer,true);
   Print("지표 버퍼는 시계열입니다 = ",ArrayGetAsSeries(MABuffer));
   SetIndexBuffer(0,MABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   Print("SetIndexBuffer()가 시계열인 후에 지표 버퍼 = ",
         ArrayGetAsSeries(MABuffer));
   
//--- 지표 버퍼 요소 액세스 순서 변경
   ArraySetAsSeries(MABuffer,AsSeries);
   
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"MA("+period+")"+AsSeries);
//---
   ma_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,period,shift,smootMode,price);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- MABuffer 버퍼의 이동 평균 값 복사
   int copied=CopyBuffer(ma_handle,0,0,rates_total,MABuffer);
 
   Print("MABuffer[0] = ",MABuffer[0]);// AsSeries 값에 따라 다름
                                      // 정말 오래된 값을 수신합니다
                                      // 또는 현재 완료되지 않은 막대에 대하여
 
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

추가 참조

사용자 지정 속성, 시계열 및 지표에 대한 액세스

 

 