|
#property indicator_separate_window
//--- 指標ウィンドウの最大値と最小値を設定
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100
//--- 3 つの水平レベルを別々の指標ウィンドウに表示
#property indicator_level1 25
#property indicator_level2 50
#property indicator_level3 75
//--- 水平レベルの厚さを設定
#property indicator_levelwidth 1
//--- 水平レベルのスタイルを設定
#property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 水平レベルの記述を設定
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,0,"First Level (index 0)");
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,1,"Second Level (index 1)");
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,2,"Third Level (index 2)");
//--- 指標の短縮名を設定
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"IndicatorSetDouble() Demo");
//--- それぞれのレベルの色を設定
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR,0,clrBlue);
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR,1,clrGreen);
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR,2,clrRed);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int tick_counter=0;
static double level1=25,level2=50,level3=75;
static double max=100,min=0, shift=100;
//--- ティックを計算
tick_counter++;
//--- 10ティックごとにレベルを逆転する
if(tick_counter%10==0)
{
//--- レベル値の符号を反転する
level1=-level1;
level2=-level2;
level3=-level3;
//--- 最大値と最小値の符号を反転する
max-=shift;
min-=shift;
//--- シフト値を反転
shift=-shift;
//--- 新しいレベル値を設定
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,level1);
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,level2);
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,2,level3);
//--- 指標ウィンドウの新しい最大値と最小値を設定
Print("Set up max = ",max,", min = ",min);
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM,max);
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,min);
}
//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す
return(rates_total);
}