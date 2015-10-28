はじめに

МetaТrader 5 (МetaТrader 4も同様に)で使用可能な３つの価格の提示のための手段があります：バー、ろうそく足、罫線の３つです。本質的に、これら全ては同じものを示しています。それは、タイムチャートです。時間に関連した価格提示の伝統的な方法に加えて、投資家や吐息かにとても人気な時間に関連しない手法が存在しています。Renkoと Kagiチャート、３つの改行、ポイント・フィギュアチャートです。



利点は主張しませんが、時間の変数を除くことで、トレーダーが価格の変数に焦点を当てることを可能にします。関連するチャート作成のアルゴリズムとともに、ポイント・フィギュアチャートをここでは考察します。そのようなチャートを生成し、そのアルゴリズムを実装するシンプルなスクリプトとして機能するよく知られる製品を見てみましょう。Thomas J. Dorseyの著書"Point and Figure Charting: The Essential Application for Forecasting and Tracking Market Prices"が私たちの入門の本となります。



Bull's-Eye Brokerは最も有名なオフラインのチャートを描画するためのソフトウェアです。そのソフトウェアは、21日間のトライアルが提供されており、新しいベータ版がベータ期間の間は使用可能です。このソフトウェアは、スクリプトのパフォーマンスの結果を推定するために使用されます。ポイント・フィギュアチャート作成においての最も良いオンラインの資源の一つは、StockChartsです。そのウェブサイトは、株の交換に注力しており、従って、不幸にもForexの証券価格を提供していません。



そのスクリプトの実行結果を比較するために、Gold先物、Light Crude Oil先物、S&P 500 CFDチャートがこのソフトウェアとウェブサイトを使用し生成されます。：EURUSD価格チャートは、Bull's Eye Brokerのみを使用し価格チャートを描くことになります。（StockChatの制限を覚えておいてください。）

ポイント・フィギュアチャートの作成のためのアルゴリズム



こちらにそのアルゴリズムがあります。

ポイント・フィギュアのチャート作成における二つの重要なパラメーターがあります：

最小の証券価格の変更を意味するボックスサイズ：最小価格よりも小さい変化は、チャートに影響を与えません。 リバーサルは、現在のチャートの反対の方向での価格の移動を意味するボックス数であり、新しいカラムにてそのような移動が表示されます。

チャートは、Open-High-Low-Closeの価格の形で格納された見積もりの履歴を必要とするため、以下のように想定します；

例を紹介します。例えば、Light Crude Oilチャートを$1 (one)に等しいボックスサイズと、3 (three)ボックスリバーサルで描きたいと想定します。これは、すべてのHighの価格は、$1に近い値に切り下げられ、すべてのLowの価格は、同じ方法で切り上げられます:

Date High Low XO High XO Low 2012.02.13 100.86 99.08 100 100 2012.02.14 101.83 100.28 101 101 2012.02.15 102.53 100.62 102 101 2012.02.16 102.68 100.84 102 101 2012.02.17 103.95 102.24 103 102





X's(crosses)は、上向きの価格の動きをチャート上に描画するために使用され、O's (naughts)は、下方への価格の動きを表現します。

価格の初期の動きの方向を決定する方法 (最初のカラムが、XかOか):



XO HighとXO Low [Bars-1] が重要であり、以下になるまで待つ必要があると覚えてください：



XO High (最初のカラムは О)に比べ、XO Low値は、ボックスのリバーサル数により減少します; もしくは、

XO High (最初のカラムはО)に比べ、XO High値はボックスのリバーサル数により増加します。

Light Crude Oilの例では、 XO High[Bars-1]=100とXO Low[Bars-1]=100を覚えておきましょう。



そして、何が発生するか待ってみましょう。



次のバーのXO Low[i]の値は、$97と同等かそれ以下になり、最初のカラムが Oであることを示します；もしくは、



次のバーのXO High[i]の値は、$103に等しいか、それ以上になり、最初のカラムがXであるということを示します。



最初のカラムを２月１７日に決定することができ、 XO Highの価格は$103に達し、最初のカラムはXになりました。４つのXを$100から$103で描くことで作成します。

それ以降のチャートの動きの決定

もし現在のカラムがXであれば、現在のバーのXO Highが、XOの価格と比較してボックスサイズにより増加しているかをチェックしてください。（つまり、2月20日に、XO Highが$104に等しいか、同等かをチェックします。）XO High[2012.02.20] が$104か$105か、それ以上であれば、既存のXのカラムに関連するXの数字を追加することができます。



現在のバーのXO Highが、XOの価格と比較してボックスサイズにより増加していなければ、XO Low がボックスのリバーサル数のためにXO Highよりも少ないかをチェックしてください（つまり、XO Low[2012.02.20]$103-3*$1=$100か、$99か、それ以下かチェックします。）もしそれ以下であれば、Oのカラムを$102から$100のXのカラムに描きます。

現在のカラムはOであり、すべて逆の形で適用される場合もあります。

重要: すべてのOの新しいカラムは、Xの先行するカラムのHighの値の右か、それよりも１ボックス下に描かれます。Xのカラムは、Oの先行するカラムのLowの値の右か、それよりも１ボックス上に描かれます。

チャートの作成の規則がこれで明確になりました。補助線と抵抗線に進みます。

便利なポイント・フィギュアチャートの補助線と抵抗線は、常に45度の角度です。

最初の線は、最初のカラムに依存します。もし最初のカラムがXであれば、最初の線は、最初のカラムの最大値よりもワンボックス上からの抵抗線になり、45度下向き、右方向になります。もし最初のカラムがOであれば、最初の線は、最初のカラムの最小値よりもワンボックス下からの補助線になり、45度上向き、右方向になります。補助線と抵抗線は、それらが価格チャートに達するまで描かれます。

補助/抵抗線が価格チャートに達するや否や、抵抗/補助線線を描き始めます。その際に、重要な規則は、描画された線が、チャート上の先行するトレンド線の右にあるということです。補助線を引くためには、まず、抵抗線の下の最小の値を特定し、その補助線を特定された最小値よりワンボックス下から始まり、右斜め上の線を、チャート、もしくはチャートの最後のカラムに達するまで描きます。

もし先行する抵抗線の下の最小値から始まる補助線が上がり、同じ抵抗線の下のチャートにてぶつかれば、右に移動し、抵抗線下の最も低い最小値からて光線の最後までの範囲で新しい最小値を見つけてください。トレンド線が先行するトレンド線を右に超えるまで続けてください。

上記すべては、以下に提示されている実際のチャートの例で描かれていればより明白になると思います。

今のところ、チャートのアルゴリズムは終了しました。いくつかの機能をスクリプトに追加しましょう；

モードの選択：現在のシンボルでのチャートか、MarketWatch上のすべてのシンボルか

タイムフレームの選択（Dailyタイムフレームの100ピップスのチャートや、M1に1から3のピップスのチャートを描くことの方がより論理的のように見えます。）

ピップスによるボックスサイズの設定；

リバーサルのためのボックス数の設定；

（MarketDepthインジケーターのように）カラムや列内で取引量を表示するための特性の数の設定（スクリプトでは、本当の取引高を提供すブローカーを見たことはありませんので、ティックの量です）

チャートが描かれる履歴の深度の設定

出力フォーマットの選択 - 結果は、テキストファイルかイメージファイルにて保存されます；

そして最後に、初心者のための機能 - オートチャート（自動的に、必要なチャートの高さに基づきボックスサイズを設定します）

そのアルゴリズムの詳細と必要条件が紹介されたので、スクリプトで表していきます。

#property copyright "Roman Rich" #property link "http://www.FXRays.info" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #include "cIntBMP.mqh" input bool mw= true ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf= PERIOD_M1 ; input long box= 2 ; enum cChoice{c10= 10 ,c25= 25 ,c50= 50 ,c100= 100 }; input cChoice count=c50; enum rChoice{Two= 2 ,Three,Four,Five,Six,Seven}; input rChoice reverse=Five; enum vChoice{v10= 10 ,v25= 25 ,v50= 50 }; input vChoice vd=v10; enum dChoice{Little= 15000 ,Middle= 50000 ,Many= 100000 ,Extremely= 1000000 }; input dChoice depth=Little; input bool pic= true ; input int cellsize= 10 ; class cIntBMPEx : public cIntBMP { public : void Rectangle( int aX1, int aY1, int aSizeX, int aSizeY, int aColor); void Bar( int aX1, int aY1, int aSizeX, int aSizeY, int aColor); void LineH( int aX1, int aY1, int aSizeX, int aColor); void LineV( int aX1, int aY1, int aSizeY, int aColor); void DrawBar( int aX1, int aY1, int aX2, int aY2, int aColor); void TypeTextV( int aX, int aY, string aText, int aColor); }; cIntBMPEx bmp; uchar Mask_O[ 192 ]= { 217 , 210 , 241 , 111 , 87 , 201 , 124 , 102 , 206 , 165 , 150 , 221 , 237 , 234 , 248 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 73 , 42 , 187 , 137 , 117 , 211 , 201 , 192 , 235 , 140 , 120 , 212 , 60 , 27 , 182 , 178 , 165 , 226 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 40 , 3 , 174 , 250 , 249 , 253 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 229 , 225 , 245 , 83 , 54 , 190 , 152 , 135 , 216 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 68 , 36 , 185 , 229 , 225 , 245 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 247 , 246 , 252 , 78 , 48 , 188 , 201 , 192 , 235 , 140 , 120 , 212 , 145 , 126 , 214 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 188 , 177 , 230 , 124 , 102 , 206 , 237 , 234 , 248 , 58 , 24 , 181 , 209 , 201 , 238 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 168 , 153 , 222 , 124 , 102 , 206 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 199 , 189 , 234 , 63 , 30 , 183 , 186 , 174 , 229 , 247 , 246 , 252 , 204 , 195 , 236 , 60 , 27 , 182 , 204 , 195 , 236 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 232 , 228 , 246 , 117 , 93 , 203 , 52 , 18 , 179 , 83 , 54 , 190 , 196 , 186 , 233 , 255 , 255 , 255 }; uchar Mask_X[ 192 ]= { 254 , 252 , 252 , 189 , 51 , 51 , 236 , 195 , 195 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 235 , 192 , 192 , 248 , 234 , 234 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 202 , 90 , 90 , 184 , 33 , 33 , 251 , 243 , 243 , 212 , 120 , 120 , 173 , 0 , 0 , 173 , 0 , 0 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 254 , 252 , 252 , 195 , 69 , 69 , 192 , 60 , 60 , 178 , 15 , 15 , 233 , 186 , 186 , 253 , 249 , 249 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 241 , 210 , 210 , 173 , 0 , 0 , 209 , 111 , 111 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 205 , 99 , 99 , 192 , 60 , 60 , 181 , 24 , 24 , 241 , 210 , 210 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 249 , 237 , 237 , 176 , 9 , 9 , 241 , 213 , 213 , 226 , 165 , 165 , 189 , 51 , 51 , 254 , 252 , 252 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 230 , 177 , 177 , 185 , 36 , 36 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 189 , 51 , 51 , 222 , 153 , 153 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 240 , 207 , 207 , 200 , 84 , 84 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 227 , 168 , 168 , 211 , 117 , 117 , 255 , 255 , 255 }; void OnStart () { int mwSymb; string symb; int height= 0 ,width= 0 ; string pnfArray[]; if (mw== true ) { mwSymb= 0 ; while (mwSymb< SymbolsTotal ( true )) { symb= SymbolName (mwSymb, true ); ArrayFree (pnfArray); ArrayResize (pnfArray, 0 , 0 ); PNF(symb,pnfArray,height,width,pic,cellsize); pnf2file(symb,pnfArray, 0 ,height); mwSymb++; }; } else { symb= Symbol (); ArrayFree (pnfArray); ArrayResize (pnfArray, 0 , 0 ); PNF(symb,pnfArray,height,width,pic,cellsize); pnf2file(symb,pnfArray, 0 ,height); }; Alert ( "Ok." ); } void PNF( string sName, string & array[], int & y, int & z, bool toPic, int cs) { string s,ps; datetime d[]; double o[],h[],l[],c[]; long v[]; uchar matrix[]; long VolByPrice[],VolByCol[],HVolumeMax,VVolumeMax; int tMin[],tMax[]; datetime DateByCol[]; MqlDateTime bMDT,eMDT; string strDBC[]; uchar pnf= '.' ; int sd; int b,i,j,k= 0 ,m= 0 ; int GlobalMin,GlobalMax,StartMin,StartMax,CurMin,CurMax,RevMin,RevMax,ContMin,ContMax; int height,width,beg= 0 ,end= 0 ; double dBox,price; int thBeg= 1 ,thEnd= 2 ,tv= 0 ; uchar trend= '.' ; int RowVolWidth= 10 *cs; int startX= 5 *cs; int yshift=cs* 7 ; if ( SymbolInfoInteger (sName, SYMBOL_DIGITS )<= 3 ) sd= 2 ; else sd= 4 ; b= MathMin ( Bars (sName,tf),depth); ArrayFree (d); ArrayFree (o); ArrayFree (h); ArrayFree (l); ArrayFree (c); ArrayFree (v); ArrayFree (matrix); ArrayFree (VolByPrice); ArrayFree (VolByCol); ArrayFree (DateByCol); ArrayFree (tMin); ArrayFree (tMax); ArrayResize (d,b, 0 ); ArrayResize (o,b, 0 ); ArrayResize (h,b, 0 ); ArrayResize (l,b, 0 ); ArrayResize (c,b, 0 ); ArrayResize (v,b, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (d, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (o, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (h, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (l, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (c, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (v, NULL ); CopyTime (sName,tf, 0 ,b,d); CopyOpen (sName,tf, 0 ,b,o); CopyHigh (sName,tf, 0 ,b,h); CopyLow (sName,tf, 0 ,b,l); CopyClose (sName,tf, 0 ,b,c); CopyTickVolume (sName,tf, 0 ,b,v); if (box!= 0 ) { dBox=box/ MathPow ( 10.0 ,( double )sd); } else { dBox=MathNorm((h[ ArrayMaximum (h, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY )]-l[ ArrayMinimum (l, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY )])/count, 1 / MathPow ( 10.0 ,( double )sd), true )/ MathPow ( 10.0 ,( double )sd); }; GlobalMin=MathNorm(l[ ArrayMinimum (l, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY )],dBox, true )-( int )(reverse); GlobalMax=MathNorm(h[ ArrayMaximum (h, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY )],dBox, false )+( int )(reverse); StartMin=MathNorm(l[ 0 ],dBox, true ); StartMax=MathNorm(h[ 0 ],dBox, false ); ContMin=( int )(StartMin- 1 ); ContMax=( int )(StartMax+ 1 ); RevMin=( int )(StartMax-reverse); RevMax=( int )(StartMin+reverse); height=( int )(GlobalMax-GlobalMin); width= 1 ; ArrayResize (matrix,height*width, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (matrix, '.' ); ArrayResize (VolByPrice,height, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (VolByPrice, 0 ); ArrayResize (VolByCol,width, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (VolByCol, 0 ); ArrayResize (DateByCol,width, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (DateByCol, D'01.01.1971' ); ArrayResize (tMin,width, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (tMin, 0 ); ArrayResize (tMax,width, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (tMax, 0 ); for (i= 1 ;i<b;i++) { CurMin=MathNorm(l[i],dBox, true ); CurMax=MathNorm(h[i],dBox, false ); switch (pnf) { case '.' : { if (CurMax>=RevMax) { pnf= 'X' ; ContMax=( int )(CurMax+ 1 ); RevMin=( int )(CurMax-reverse); beg=( int )(StartMin-GlobalMin- 1 ); end=( int )(CurMax-GlobalMin- 1 ); SetMatrix(matrix,beg,end,height,( int )(width- 1 ),pnf); SetVector(VolByPrice,beg,end,v[i]); VolByCol[width- 1 ]=VolByCol[width- 1 ]+v[i]; DateByCol[width- 1 ]=d[i]; trend= 'D' ; break ; }; if (CurMin<=RevMin) { pnf= 'O' ; ContMin=( int )(CurMin- 1 ); RevMax=( int )(CurMin+reverse); beg=( int )(CurMin-GlobalMin- 1 ); end=( int )(StartMax-GlobalMin- 1 ); SetMatrix(matrix,beg,end,height,( int )(width- 1 ),pnf); SetVector(VolByPrice,beg,end,v[i]); VolByCol[width- 1 ]=VolByCol[width- 1 ]+v[i]; DateByCol[width- 1 ]=d[i]; trend= 'U' ; break ; }; break ; }; case 'X' : { if (CurMax>=ContMax) { pnf= 'X' ; ContMax=( int )(CurMax+ 1 ); RevMin=( int )(CurMax-reverse); end=( int )(CurMax-GlobalMin- 1 ); SetMatrix(matrix,beg,end,height,( int )(width- 1 ),pnf); SetVector(VolByPrice,beg,end,v[i]); VolByCol[width- 1 ]=VolByCol[width- 1 ]+v[i]; DateByCol[width- 1 ]=d[i]; break ; }; if (CurMin<=RevMin) { pnf= 'O' ; ContMin=( int )(CurMin- 1 ); RevMax=( int )(CurMin+reverse); tMin[width- 1 ]=beg- 1 ; tMax[width- 1 ]=end+ 1 ; beg=( int )(CurMin-GlobalMin- 1 ); end--; width++; ArrayResize (matrix,height*width, 0 ); ArrayResize (VolByCol,width, 0 ); ArrayResize (DateByCol,width, 0 ); ArrayResize (tMin,width, 0 ); ArrayResize (tMax,width, 0 ); SetMatrix(matrix, 0 ,( int )(height- 1 ),height,( int )(width- 1 ), '.' ); SetMatrix(matrix,beg,end,height,( int )(width- 1 ),pnf); SetVector(VolByPrice,beg,end,v[i]); VolByCol[width- 1 ]= 0 ; VolByCol[width- 1 ]=VolByCol[width- 1 ]+v[i]; DateByCol[width- 1 ]=d[i]; tMin[width- 1 ]=beg- 1 ; tMax[width- 1 ]=end+ 1 ; break ; }; break ; }; case 'O' : { if (CurMin<=ContMin) { pnf= 'O' ; ContMin=( int )(CurMin- 1 ); RevMax=( int )(CurMin+reverse); beg=( int )(CurMin-GlobalMin- 1 ); SetMatrix(matrix,beg,end,height,( int )(width- 1 ),pnf); SetVector(VolByPrice,beg,end,v[i]); VolByCol[width- 1 ]=VolByCol[width- 1 ]+v[i]; DateByCol[width- 1 ]=d[i]; break ; }; if (CurMax>=RevMax) { pnf= 'X' ; ContMax=( int )(CurMax+ 1 ); RevMin=( int )(CurMax-reverse); tMin[width- 1 ]=beg- 1 ; tMax[width- 1 ]=end+ 1 ; beg++; end=( int )(CurMax-GlobalMin- 1 ); width++; ArrayResize (matrix,height*width, 0 ); ArrayResize (VolByCol,width, 0 ); ArrayResize (DateByCol,width, 0 ); ArrayResize (tMin,width, 0 ); ArrayResize (tMax,width, 0 ); SetMatrix(matrix, 0 ,( int )(height- 1 ),height,( int )(width- 1 ), '.' ); SetMatrix(matrix,beg,end,height,( int )(width- 1 ),pnf); SetVector(VolByPrice,beg,end,v[i]); VolByCol[width- 1 ]= 0 ; VolByCol[width- 1 ]=VolByCol[width- 1 ]+v[i]; DateByCol[width- 1 ]=d[i]; tMin[width- 1 ]=beg- 1 ; tMax[width- 1 ]=end+ 1 ; break ; }; break ; }; }; }; s= "BSD License, 2012, FXRays.info by Roman Rich" ; k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; s= SymbolInfoString (sName, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION )+ ", Box-" + DoubleToString (box, 0 )+ ",Reverse-" + DoubleToString (reverse, 0 ); k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; if (toPic== true ) { int XSize=cs*width+ 2 *startX+RowVolWidth; int YSize=cs*height+yshift+ 70 ; bmp.Create(XSize,YSize, clrWhite ); for (i=height- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) for (j= 0 ;j<=width- 1 ;j++) { bmp.Bar(RowVolWidth+startX+cs*j,yshift+cs*i,cs,cs, clrWhite ); bmp.Rectangle(RowVolWidth+startX+cs*j,yshift+cs*i,cs,cs, clrLightGray ); } bmp.TypeText( 10 ,yshift+cs*(height)+ 50 ,array[k- 2 ], clrDarkGray ); bmp.TypeText( 10 ,yshift+cs*(height)+ 35 ,array[k- 1 ], clrGray ); } i= 0 ; while (thEnd<width- 1 ) { while (thBeg+i<thEnd) { if (trend== 'U' ) { i= ArrayMinimum (tMin,thBeg,thEnd-thBeg); j=tMin[i]; } else { i= ArrayMaximum (tMax,thBeg,thEnd-thBeg); j=tMax[i]; } thBeg=i; tv=j; i= 0 ; while (GetMatrix(matrix,j,height,( long )(thBeg+i))== '.' ) { i++; if (trend== 'U' ) j++; else j--; if (thBeg+i==width- 1 ) { thEnd=width- 1 ; break ; }; }; if (thBeg+i<thEnd) { thBeg=thBeg+ 2 ; i= 0 ; }; }; thEnd=thBeg+i; if (thEnd==thBeg) thEnd++; for (i=thBeg;i<thEnd;i++) { SetMatrix(matrix,tv,tv,height,( long )(i), '+' ); if (toPic== true ) { if (trend== 'U' ) { bmp.DrawLine(RowVolWidth+startX+i*cs,yshift+tv*cs, RowVolWidth+startX+(i+ 1 )*cs,yshift+(tv+ 1 )*cs, clrGreen ); } if (trend== 'D' ) { bmp.DrawLine(RowVolWidth+startX+i*cs,yshift+(tv+ 1 )*cs, RowVolWidth+startX+(i+ 1 )*cs,yshift+(tv)*cs, clrRed ); } if (trend== 'U' ) { bmp.DrawLine(RowVolWidth+ 1 +startX+i*cs,yshift+tv*cs, RowVolWidth+ 1 +startX+(i+ 1 )*cs,yshift+(tv+ 1 )*cs, clrGreen ); } if (trend== 'D' ) { bmp.DrawLine(RowVolWidth+ 1 +startX+i*cs,yshift+(tv+ 1 )*cs, RowVolWidth+ 1 +startX+(i+ 1 )*cs,yshift+(tv)*cs, clrRed ); } } if (trend== 'U' ) tv++; else tv--; }; if (trend== 'U' ) trend= 'D' ; else trend= 'U' ; i= 0 ; }; ArrayResize (strDBC,width, 0 ); TimeToStruct (DateByCol[ 0 ],bMDT); TimeToStruct (DateByCol[width- 1 ],eMDT); if ((DateByCol[width- 1 ]-DateByCol[ 0 ])>= 50000000 ) { for (i= 0 ;i<=width- 1 ;i++) StringInit (strDBC[i], 4 , ' ' ); for (i= 1 ;i<=width- 1 ;i++) { TimeToStruct (DateByCol[i- 1 ],bMDT); TimeToStruct (DateByCol[i],eMDT); if (bMDT.year!=eMDT.year) strDBC[i]= DoubleToString (eMDT.year, 0 ); }; for (i= 0 ;i<= 3 ;i++) { StringInit (s,vd, ' ' ); s=s+ " : " ; for (j= 0 ;j<=width- 1 ;j++) s=s+ StringSubstr (strDBC[j],i, 1 ); s=s+ " : " ; k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; }; } else { if ((DateByCol[width- 1 ]-DateByCol[ 0 ])>= 5000000 ) { for (i= 0 ;i<=width- 1 ;i++) StringInit (strDBC[i], 7 , ' ' ); for (i= 1 ;i<=width- 1 ;i++) { TimeToStruct (DateByCol[i- 1 ],bMDT); TimeToStruct (DateByCol[i],eMDT); if (bMDT.mon!=eMDT.mon) { if (eMDT.mon< 10 ) strDBC[i]= DoubleToString (eMDT.year, 0 )+ ".0" + DoubleToString (eMDT.mon, 0 ); if (eMDT.mon>= 10 ) strDBC[i]= DoubleToString (eMDT.year, 0 )+ "." + DoubleToString (eMDT.mon, 0 ); } }; for (i= 0 ;i<= 6 ;i++) { StringInit (s,vd, ' ' ); s=s+ " : " ; for (j= 0 ;j<=width- 1 ;j++) s=s+ StringSubstr (strDBC[j],i, 1 ); s=s+ " : " ; k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; }; } else { for (i= 0 ;i<=width- 1 ;i++) StringInit (strDBC[i], 10 , ' ' ); for (i= 1 ;i<=width- 1 ;i++) { TimeToStruct (DateByCol[i- 1 ],bMDT); TimeToStruct (DateByCol[i],eMDT); if (bMDT.day!=eMDT.day) { if (eMDT.mon< 10 && eMDT.day< 10 ) strDBC[i]= DoubleToString (eMDT.year, 0 )+ ".0" + DoubleToString (eMDT.mon, 0 )+ ".0" + DoubleToString (eMDT.day, 0 ); if (eMDT.mon< 10 && eMDT.day>= 10 ) strDBC[i]= DoubleToString (eMDT.year, 0 )+ ".0" + DoubleToString (eMDT.mon, 0 )+ "." + DoubleToString (eMDT.day, 0 ); if (eMDT.mon>= 10 &&eMDT.day< 10 ) strDBC[i]= DoubleToString (eMDT.year, 0 )+ "." + DoubleToString (eMDT.mon, 0 )+ ".0" + DoubleToString (eMDT.day, 0 ); if (eMDT.mon>= 10 &&eMDT.day>= 10 ) strDBC[i]= DoubleToString (eMDT.year, 0 )+ "." + DoubleToString (eMDT.mon, 0 )+ "." + DoubleToString (eMDT.day, 0 ); } }; for (i= 0 ;i<= 9 ;i++) { StringInit (s,vd, ' ' ); s=s+ " : " ; for (j= 0 ;j<=width- 1 ;j++) s=s+ StringSubstr (strDBC[j],i, 1 ); s=s+ " : " ; k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; }; }; }; StringInit (s, 25 +vd+width, '-' ); k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; price=GlobalMax*dBox; HVolumeMax=VolByPrice[ ArrayMaximum (VolByPrice, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY )]; s= "" ; for (i=height- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { StringInit (ps, 8 - StringLen ( DoubleToString (price,sd)), ' ' ); s=s+ps+ DoubleToString (price,sd)+ " : " ; for (j= 0 ;j<vd;j++) if (VolByPrice[i]>HVolumeMax*j/vd) s=s+ "*" ; else s=s+ " " ; s=s+ " : " ; for (j= 0 ;j<=width- 1 ;j++) s=s+ CharToString (matrix[j*height+i]); s=s+ " : " +ps+ DoubleToString (price,sd); k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; s= "" ; price=price-dBox; }; StringInit (s, 25 +vd+width, '-' ); k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; StringInit (s,vd, ' ' ); s=s+ " : " ; for (j= 0 ;j<=width- 1 ;j++) if ( StringGetCharacter ( DoubleToString (j, 0 ), StringLen ( DoubleToString (j, 0 ))- 1 )== 57 ) s=s+ "|" ; else s=s+ " " ; s=s+ " : " ; k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; VVolumeMax=VolByCol[ ArrayMaximum (VolByCol, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY )]; for (i=vd- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { StringInit (s,vd, ' ' ); s=s+ " : " ; for (j= 0 ;j<=width- 1 ;j++) if (VolByCol[j]>VVolumeMax*i/vd) s=s+ "*" ; else s=s+ " " ; s=s+ " : " ; k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; }; StringInit (s, 25 +vd+width, '-' ); k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; s= " | Start Date/Time | End Date/Time | " ; k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; TimeToStruct (DateByCol[ 0 ],bMDT); s= " 1 | 0000/00/00 00:00:00 | " ; s=s+ DoubleToString (bMDT.year, 0 )+ "/" ; if (bMDT.mon >= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (bMDT.mon , 0 )+ "/" ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (bMDT.mon , 0 )+ "/" ; if (bMDT.day >= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (bMDT.day , 0 )+ " " ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (bMDT.day , 0 )+ " " ; if (bMDT.hour>= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (bMDT.hour, 0 )+ ":" ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (bMDT.hour, 0 )+ ":" ; if (bMDT.min >= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (bMDT.min , 0 )+ ":" ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (bMDT.min , 0 )+ ":" ; if (bMDT.sec >= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (bMDT.sec , 0 )+ " | " ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (bMDT.sec , 0 )+ " | " ; k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; for (i= 1 ;i<=width- 1 ;i++) { TimeToStruct (DateByCol[i- 1 ],bMDT); TimeToStruct (DateByCol[i],eMDT); s= "" ; StringInit (ps, 4 - StringLen ( DoubleToString (i+ 1 , 0 )), ' ' ); s=s+ps+ DoubleToString (i+ 1 , 0 )+ " | " ; s=s+ DoubleToString (bMDT.year, 0 )+ "/" ; if (bMDT.mon >= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (bMDT.mon , 0 )+ "/" ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (bMDT.mon , 0 )+ "/" ; if (bMDT.day >= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (bMDT.day , 0 )+ " " ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (bMDT.day , 0 )+ " " ; if (bMDT.hour>= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (bMDT.hour, 0 )+ ":" ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (bMDT.hour, 0 )+ ":" ; if (bMDT.min >= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (bMDT.min , 0 )+ ":" ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (bMDT.min , 0 )+ ":" ; if (bMDT.sec >= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (bMDT.sec , 0 )+ " | " ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (bMDT.sec , 0 )+ " | " ; s=s+ DoubleToString (eMDT.year, 0 )+ "/" ; if (eMDT.mon >= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (eMDT.mon , 0 )+ "/" ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (eMDT.mon , 0 )+ "/" ; if (eMDT.day >= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (eMDT.day , 0 )+ " " ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (eMDT.day , 0 )+ " " ; if (eMDT.hour>= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (eMDT.hour, 0 )+ ":" ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (eMDT.hour, 0 )+ ":" ; if (eMDT.min >= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (eMDT.min , 0 )+ ":" ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (eMDT.min , 0 )+ ":" ; if (eMDT.sec >= 10 ) s=s+ DoubleToString (eMDT.sec , 0 )+ " | " ; else s=s+ "0" + DoubleToString (eMDT.sec , 0 )+ " | " ; k++; ArrayResize (array,k, 0 ); array[k- 1 ]=s; }; y=k; z= 25 +vd+width; if (toPic== true ) { for (j= 0 ;j<=width- 1 ;j++) { string s0=strDBC[j]; StringReplace(s0, "." , "/" ); bmp.TypeTextV(RowVolWidth+startX+cs*j,yshift+cs*(height- 1 )+ 5 ,s0, clrDimGray ); } for (i=height- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) for (j= 0 ;j<vd;j++) { bmp.Bar(cs+startX+cs*(j- 1 ),yshift+cs*i,cs,cs, 0xF6F6F6 ); bmp.Rectangle(cs+startX+cs*(j- 1 ),yshift+cs*i,cs,cs, clrLightGray ); } for (i= 0 ; i>- 7 ;i--) for (j= 0 ;j<=vd;j++) { bmp.Bar(cs+startX+cs*(j- 1 ),yshift+cs*i,cs,cs, clrWhite ); bmp.Rectangle(cs+startX+cs*(j- 1 ),yshift+cs*i,cs,cs, clrLightGray ); } for (i=height- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) bmp.Bar(startX,yshift+cs*i, int ( 10 *cs*VolByPrice[i]/HVolumeMax),cs, 0xB5ABAB ); for (i=height- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) for (j= 0 ;j<=width- 1 ;j++) { int xpos=RowVolWidth+startX+cs*j+ 1 ; int ypos=yshift+cs*i+ 1 ; if ( CharToString (matrix[j*height+i])== "X" ) ShowCell(xpos,ypos, 'X' ); else if ( CharToString (matrix[j*height+i])== "O" ) ShowCell(xpos,ypos, 'O' ); } for (i= 0 ;i<= 60 /cs;i++) for (j= 0 ;j<=width- 1 ;j++) { bmp.Bar(RowVolWidth+startX+cs*j, 12 +cs*i,cs,cs, 0xF6F6F6 ); bmp.Rectangle(RowVolWidth+startX+cs*j, 12 +cs*i,cs,cs, clrLightGray ); } for (j= 0 ;j<=width- 1 ;j++) bmp.Bar(RowVolWidth+startX+cs*j,yshift- 60 , cs, int ( 60 *VolByCol[j]/VVolumeMax), 0xB5ABAB ); bmp.Rectangle(RowVolWidth+startX+cs* 0 ,yshift+cs* 0 ,cs*(width),cs*(height), clrSilver ); bmp.LineV(startX,yshift,cs*height, clrBlack ); bmp.LineV(RowVolWidth+startX+cs*width,yshift,cs*height, clrBlack ); price=GlobalMax*dBox; for (i=height- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { bmp.TypeText(cs,yshift+cs*i, DoubleToString (price,sd), clrBlack ); bmp.LineH( 0 ,yshift+cs*i,startX, clrLightGray ); bmp.LineH( 0 +startX- 3 ,yshift+cs*i, 6 , clrBlack ); int dx=RowVolWidth+cs*width; bmp.TypeText( 10 +startX+dx,yshift+cs*i, DoubleToString (price,sd), clrBlack ); bmp.LineH(startX+dx,yshift+cs*i, 40 , clrLightGray ); bmp.LineH(startX+dx- 3 ,yshift+cs*i, 6 , clrBlack ); price=price-dBox; } bmp.Save(sName, true ); } } void pnf2file( string sName, string & array[], int beg, int end) { string fn; int handle; fn=sName+ "_b" + DoubleToString (box, 0 )+ "_r" + DoubleToString (reverse, 0 )+ ".txt" ; handle= FileOpen (fn, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI , ';' ); for ( int i=beg;i<end;i++) FileWrite (handle,array[i]); FileClose (handle); } int MathNorm( double value, double prec, bool vect) { if (vect== true ) return (( int )( MathCeil (value/prec))); else return (( int )( MathFloor (value/prec))); } void SetMatrix( uchar & array[], long pbeg, long pend, long pheight, long pwidth, uchar ppnf) { long offset= 0 ; for (offset=pheight*pwidth+pbeg;offset<=pheight*pwidth+pend;offset++) array[( int )offset]=ppnf; } uchar GetMatrix( uchar & array[], long pbeg, long pheight, long pwidth) { return (array[( int )pheight*( int )pwidth+( int )pbeg]); } void SetVector( long &array[], long pbeg, long pend, long pv) { long offset= 0 ; for (offset=pbeg;offset<=pend;offset++) array[( int )offset]=array[( int )offset]+pv; } void cIntBMPEx::LineH( int aX1, int aY1, int aSizeX, int aColor) { DrawLine(aX1,aY1,aX1+aSizeX,aY1,aColor); } void cIntBMPEx::LineV( int aX1, int aY1, int aSizeY, int aColor) { DrawLine(aX1,aY1,aX1,aY1+aSizeY,aColor); } void cIntBMPEx::Rectangle( int aX1, int aY1, int aSizeX, int aSizeY, int aColor) { DrawRectangle(aX1,aY1,aX1+aSizeX,aY1+aSizeY,aColor); } void cIntBMPEx::Bar( int aX1, int aY1, int aSizeX, int aSizeY, int aColor) { DrawBar(aX1,aY1,aX1+aSizeX,aY1+aSizeY,aColor); } void cIntBMPEx::DrawBar( int aX1, int aY1, int aX2, int aY2, int aColor) { for ( int i=aX1; i<=aX2; i++) for ( int j=aY1; j<=aY2; j++) { DrawDot(i,j,aColor); } } void cIntBMPEx::TypeTextV( int aX, int aY, string aText, int aColor) { SetDrawWidth( 1 ); for ( int j= 0 ;j< StringLen (aText);j++) { string TypeChar= StringSubstr (aText,j, 1 ); if (TypeChar== " " ) { aY+= 5 ; } else { int Pointer= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (CA);i++) { if (CA[i]==TypeChar) { Pointer=i; } } for ( int i=PA[Pointer];i<PA[Pointer+ 1 ];i++) { DrawDot(aX+YA[i],aY+MaxHeight+XA[i],aColor); } aY+=WA[Pointer]+ 1 ; } } } int RGB256( int aR, int aG, int aB) { return (aR+ 256 *aG+ 65536 *aB); } void ShowCell( int x, int y, uchar img) { uchar r,g,b; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 8 ; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j< 8 ; j++) { switch (img) { case 'X' : r=Mask_X[ 3 *(j* 8 +i)]; g=Mask_X[ 3 *(j* 8 +i)+ 1 ]; b=Mask_X[ 3 *(j* 8 +i)+ 2 ]; break ; case 'O' : r=Mask_O[ 3 *(j* 8 +i)]; g=Mask_O[ 3 *(j* 8 +i)+ 1 ]; b=Mask_O[ 3 *(j* 8 +i)+ 2 ]; break ; }; int col=RGB256(r,g,b); bmp.DrawDot(x+i,y+j,col); } } }

入力パラメーターpicの値に応じて、そのスクリプトの結果は写真付きのテキストファイルの形式(terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Imagesへ保存される) にて作成されるか、 テキストファイルのみで( terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Filesにて保存される)作成されます。





結果の比較



結果を比較するために、Light Crude Oilチャートを以下のパラメーターで作成しましょう；ボックスサイズが$1、リバーサルが3ボックスです。

StockCharts.com:

図1. StockCharts.comにより生成されたLight Crude Oilのポイント・フィギュアチャート

Bull's-Eye Broker:







図2. Bull's-Eye Brokerソフトウェアにより生成されたLight Crude Oilのポイント・フィギュアチャート





私たちの作成したスクリプトの結果：

図3. 私たちのスクリプトにより生成されたLight Crude Oilのポイント・フィギュアチャート



これらすべてのチャートは同一です。おめでとうございます！ポイント・フィギュアチャートを理解できました。







典型的ポイント・フィギュアチャートのパターン

どのように使用されるのでしょうか？

典型的なパターンを見てみましょう

これらが典型的なパターンです：





図4. 価格のパターン: ダブルトップ・トリプルトップ・ダブルボトムブレークアウト・トリプルボトム



さらに；





図5. 価格のパターン：上がり気味のトライアングル・下がり気味のトライアングル

そして最後；





図6. 価格のパターン：上がり気味のカタパルト・下がり気味のカタパルト

そして、いくつかのコツがあります。

補助線の上のロングポジションと抵抗線下のショートポジションのみのみオープンしてください。例えば、2011年12月の中旬から始め、2011年の9月の最後から形成している抵抗線を突破したのちに、Light Crude Oilの先物のロングポジションのみをオープンしてください。 トレーリングストップロス注文のために補助線と抵抗線を使用してください。 可能な利益と損失間の比率を推定するためにポジションをオープンにする前に垂直のカウントを使用してください。

垂直のカウントは、以下の例により紹介されています。

2011年12月に、 X'sのカラムは初期値$76$か先行するXのカラム$85を超えて上昇し、$87の抵抗線を突破し、$89に達しました。垂直カウントによると、これは、価格が上昇し、 $76+($89-$75)*3 (3 box reversal)=$118のレベルに達したということを示します。

その次の動きは、価格を$85のレベルまで戻す動きです。投機家は、ロングポジションにストップロス注文を$1少ない$84にて行います。

そのロングポジションへのエントリは、先行するXのカラムよりもワンボックス高い、すなわち、$90での訂正の動きののちに計画することができます。

可能な損失を推定しましょう - 一件の先物契約につき$90-$84=$6に達します。可能な利益は、$118-$90=$28に達します。可能な利益と損失の比率： $28/$6>4.5 よい出来だと思います。今のところ、利益は一つの先物契約につき、$105-$90=$15だったでしょう。

ライセンス

そのスクリプトは、BSDライセンスの下、Roman Richにより記述され、提供されています。そのライセンス文は、Lictxtファイルにて見つけることができます。cIntBMP ライブラリは Integer、つまり、Dmitryにより作成されています。StockCharts.comとBull's-Eye Brokerの商標は、それぞれの所有者の資産です。

結論

この記事は、ポイント・フィギュアチャートのスクリプトとアルゴリズムを紹介しました。（「３目並べ」）記されている推奨にて、記載されている実用的な使用方法の様々な価格パターンを考察しました。



