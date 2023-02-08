SegnaliSezioni
Stanislav Pokalyuk

QImpulse_ValuT

Stanislav Pokalyuk
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
155 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 125%
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 287
Profit Trade:
725 (56.33%)
Loss Trade:
562 (43.67%)
Best Trade:
59.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 652.07 USD (129 273 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 266.32 USD (96 325 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (9.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
71.26 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
4.03%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.15%
Ultimo trade:
12 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
38 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.39
Long Trade:
666 (51.75%)
Short Trade:
621 (48.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.30
Profitto previsto:
0.30 USD
Profitto medio:
2.28 USD
Perdita media:
-2.25 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-22.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-48.20 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
4.26%
Previsione annuale:
51.74%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.27 USD
Massimale:
87.93 USD (18.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.39% (48.39 USD)
Per equità:
5.75% (21.22 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 402
USDJPY 211
EURUSD 187
GBPUSD 159
AUDUSD 120
USDCAD 80
NZDUSD 60
USDCHF 52
EURCHF 6
GBPJPY 3
GBPCAD 3
EURAUD 2
USOilCash 1
US30Cash 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 65
USDJPY 83
EURUSD 108
GBPUSD 78
AUDUSD 8
USDCAD 39
NZDUSD 21
USDCHF -5
EURCHF -2
GBPJPY -4
GBPCAD -4
EURAUD -1
USOilCash 2
US30Cash -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 9K
USDJPY 6.7K
EURUSD 5.9K
GBPUSD 5.9K
AUDUSD 1.5K
USDCAD 3.4K
NZDUSD 1.7K
USDCHF -86
EURCHF -58
GBPJPY -260
GBPCAD -365
EURAUD -125
USOilCash 195
US30Cash -280
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.35 USD
Worst Trade: -20 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22.38 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ValutradesSeychelles-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ECN
2.59 × 66
XMGlobal-Real 2
14.60 × 15
The scalping strategy is based on a unique price movement and some other standard indicators, and has the following features

  • System type: Technical / Fundamental (News trading).
  • Trading type: Manual / Automatic.
  • Instruments: Major currency pairs, but the specific selection depends on the quality of order execution.
  • Timeframe: Typically varies between M1 to M15.
  • Trading server location: NY.
  • Martingale/Grid strategy: No.

Since October 2022 (any results prior to this date are not relevant), the strategy has demonstrated its stability, producing good profit and can be applied to other brokers such as: 

If you're interested, feel free to join :-)

Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
QImpulse_ValuT
30USD al mese
125%
0
0
USD
356
USD
155
67%
1 287
56%
4%
1.30
0.30
USD
22%
1:500
Copia

