Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
Trade:
1 287
Profit Trade:
725 (56.33%)
Loss Trade:
562 (43.67%)
Best Trade:
59.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 652.07 USD (129 273 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 266.32 USD (96 325 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (9.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
71.26 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
4.03%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.15%
Ultimo trade:
12 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
38 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.39
Long Trade:
666 (51.75%)
Short Trade:
621 (48.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.30
Profitto previsto:
0.30 USD
Profitto medio:
2.28 USD
Perdita media:
-2.25 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-22.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-48.20 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
4.26%
Previsione annuale:
51.74%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.27 USD
Massimale:
87.93 USD (18.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.39% (48.39 USD)
Per equità:
5.75% (21.22 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|402
|USDJPY
|211
|EURUSD
|187
|GBPUSD
|159
|AUDUSD
|120
|USDCAD
|80
|NZDUSD
|60
|USDCHF
|52
|EURCHF
|6
|GBPJPY
|3
|GBPCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|USOilCash
|1
|US30Cash
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|65
|USDJPY
|83
|EURUSD
|108
|GBPUSD
|78
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|39
|NZDUSD
|21
|USDCHF
|-5
|EURCHF
|-2
|GBPJPY
|-4
|GBPCAD
|-4
|EURAUD
|-1
|USOilCash
|2
|US30Cash
|-1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|9K
|USDJPY
|6.7K
|EURUSD
|5.9K
|GBPUSD
|5.9K
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|USDCAD
|3.4K
|NZDUSD
|1.7K
|USDCHF
|-86
|EURCHF
|-58
|GBPJPY
|-260
|GBPCAD
|-365
|EURAUD
|-125
|USOilCash
|195
|US30Cash
|-280
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.35 USD
Worst Trade: -20 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22.38 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ValutradesSeychelles-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
RoboForex-ECN
|2.59 × 66
XMGlobal-Real 2
|14.60 × 15
The scalping strategy is based on a unique price movement and some other standard indicators, and has the following features:
- System type: Technical / Fundamental (News trading).
- Trading type: Manual / Automatic.
- Instruments: Major currency pairs, but the specific selection depends on the quality of order execution.
- Timeframe: Typically varies between M1 to M15.
- Trading server location: NY.
- Martingale/Grid strategy: No.
Since October 2022 (any results prior to this date are not relevant), the strategy has demonstrated its stability, producing good profit and can be applied to other brokers such as:
- ICMarkets: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1857269
- BlackBullMarkets: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1901277
- FXPrimus: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1857449
If you're interested, feel free to join :-)
